« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)  (Read 18194 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3268
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #25 on: January 08, 2020, 05:34:34 PM »
I think its narrowed down to the semifinalists, then the cast is finalized next month into March.
Logged

Offline Linda BC2

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 535
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #26 on: January 08, 2020, 07:27:29 PM »
You are right - the interview stage is over and they need to pick the teams and alternates. If youve not been contacted Im very sorry.
« Last Edit: January 10, 2020, 12:38:55 AM by Linda BC2 »
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #27 on: January 09, 2020, 08:21:28 PM »
Where do ya'll think the starting line will be?
With the first 6 seasons, it was always in a different province/territory (ON/AB/QC/NWT/NFL/BC) but that went out of the window last year.

I wouldn't be surprise if they do Toronto area again...
But I'm hoping for a Maritime start! New-Brunswick perhaps or a PEI start with a self-drive leg 1 in New-Brunswick. That would be different from what we had in the past.
Logged

Offline Linda BC2

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 535
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #28 on: January 10, 2020, 12:41:08 AM »
Im hoping that theyll visit ALL provinces and territories - going to cities and regions theyve not been before. Too much TO, Calgary and Vancouver.
Logged

Offline Travejunkie

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • The World is Waiting...Go
    • Another Pin on the Map
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #29 on: January 13, 2020, 07:04:12 AM »
I would love the return of at least one international leg.  All Canada is great, but this many seasons in, it can get repetitive.
Logged
Down the waterfall, wherever it may take me.

Offline WindsorSue

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1981
    • Sue's Reality Canada
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #30 on: January 26, 2020, 09:42:05 AM »
I just wish they would have an announced live start.
Logged

Offline AmazingRaceCanadaROCKS

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 3
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #31 on: February 07, 2020, 03:54:15 PM »
Any new news on Amazing Race Canada Season 8? I'm worried how the coronavirus will affect this season! Both in terms of locations, destinations, and the comfort of participants and the teams working behind the scene. I have friends travelling on cruises, etc and there is a fear out there.
Logged

Offline Travejunkie

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • The World is Waiting...Go
    • Another Pin on the Map
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #32 on: February 07, 2020, 04:01:24 PM »
I would be surprised if it impacted it much.  If they need to avoid Asia, that is easy enough to do, and as filming is not traditionally until May-ish, the situation should be far more stabilized internationally by that point.
Logged
Down the waterfall, wherever it may take me.

Offline AmazingRaceCanadaROCKS

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 3
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #33 on: February 07, 2020, 05:19:27 PM »
Felt better after reading your reply then watched the news and the latest report is ...has reached 25 countries, 31,000 people. I think it will be address somehow, perhaps not in ways we can see at this point. Anyway, looking forward to a great race!
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3268
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #34 on: February 18, 2020, 08:20:42 PM »
TARCAN and BBCAN have been nominated for best reality show for the Canadian screen awards: https://globalnews.ca/news/6553033/2020-canadian-screen-awards-tv-movie-nominees/
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2947
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 01:39:38 PM »
A bit of news popped up on my feed about the production company - https://www.msn.com/en-ca/money/topstories/insight-productions-faces-ontario-class-action-lawsuit-over-alleged-unpaid-wages/ar-BB10kzQX?ocid=spartandhp

Insight Productions faces Ontario class action lawsuit over alleged unpaid wages

1 hour ago
 
© Provided by The Canadian Press
TORONTO  An award-winning Toronto-based production company behind a slew of popular reality shows is facing a $35-million class-action lawsuit over alleged employment standards violations.

A news release says law firm Cavalluzzo LLP filed the suit in an Ontario court on Friday against Insight Productions.

The company has worked on series including "The Amazing Race Canada," "Big Brother Canada" and "Battle of the Blades."

CWA/SCA Canada says it and fellow union IATSE support the suit, which is seeking damages on behalf of independent contractors and current and former employees.

The suit claims Insight owes hundreds of workers unpaid overtime, vacation pay, and holiday premiums because of contracts that did not comply with Ontario's Employment Standards Act. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Insight Productions says the proceedings initiated against it are "without merit" and the company will "vigorously defend" itself against the allegations.

"Insight is immensely proud of the people who work with us to produce some of the most popular television shows in Canada," John Brunton, CEO and executive producer of Insight Productions, said Monday in a statement.

"We strive to be a leader in our industry in every way. This includes attracting top talent to our productions by offering good compensation, safe and fair working conditions, and opportunities for mentorship and career development.

"We are confident that the professionals that work with us feel valued, respected and fairly compensated. Insight prides itself on its positive workplace culture, which we believe is a fundamental reason we are able to attract and retain the very best talent to our productions year after year."

This is the second class-action lawsuit against a Toronto-based reality TV production company in the past year and a half.
In October 2018, a similar suit was filed against Cineflix Productions, which is behind "Property Brothers" and dozens of other TV programs.

That suit is still before the courts and is claimed on behalf of contract production personnel.

It claims Cineflix and its affiliates violated the Ontario Employment Standards Act and seeks compensation for all past, present and future personnel in certain job classifications as far back as 2000. The allegations have not been proven in court.

"Cineflix has demonstrated a solid history of ethical standards and respect for the creative community for over 20 years,'' spokeswoman Vanessa Marra said at the time the suit was launched. "Cineflix will be vigorously contesting this claim.''

A lawyer at Cavalluzzo said after the Cineflix lawsuit was filed, the firm heard "similar complaints about Insight."

"We heard about very long workdays, six- and seven-day workweeks with no overtime, and no extra pay for holidays," Sean Fitzpatrick said in a statement. "We are putting the reality/factual TV industry on notice that it can no longer deny workers their basic employment rights."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press
Logged

Offline Linda BC2

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 535
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 02:46:00 PM »
I saw that too. I wonder if it will affect the next TAR season?
Logged

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 50922
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 03:05:51 PM »
Well of course they have long days. Anyone signing up for this knows that.

I don't know how the US handles it...my guess is paid by the job not the hours.
Which perhaps mean there is an industry expectation that is different? ???
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline TurkishDelight

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 4
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:36:16 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 01:39:38 PM
A bit of news popped up on my feed about the production company - https://www.msn.com/en-ca/money/topstories/insight-productions-faces-ontario-class-action-lawsuit-over-alleged-unpaid-wages/ar-BB10kzQX?ocid=spartandhp

Insight Productions faces Ontario class action lawsuit over alleged unpaid wages

1 hour ago
 
© Provided by The Canadian Press
TORONTO  An award-winning Toronto-based production company behind a slew of popular reality shows is facing a $35-million class-action lawsuit over alleged employment standards violations.

A news release says law firm Cavalluzzo LLP filed the suit in an Ontario court on Friday against Insight Productions.

The company has worked on series including "The Amazing Race Canada," "Big Brother Canada" and "Battle of the Blades."

CWA/SCA Canada says it and fellow union IATSE support the suit, which is seeking damages on behalf of independent contractors and current and former employees.

The suit claims Insight owes hundreds of workers unpaid overtime, vacation pay, and holiday premiums because of contracts that did not comply with Ontario's Employment Standards Act. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Insight Productions says the proceedings initiated against it are "without merit" and the company will "vigorously defend" itself against the allegations.

"Insight is immensely proud of the people who work with us to produce some of the most popular television shows in Canada," John Brunton, CEO and executive producer of Insight Productions, said Monday in a statement.

"We strive to be a leader in our industry in every way. This includes attracting top talent to our productions by offering good compensation, safe and fair working conditions, and opportunities for mentorship and career development.

"We are confident that the professionals that work with us feel valued, respected and fairly compensated. Insight prides itself on its positive workplace culture, which we believe is a fundamental reason we are able to attract and retain the very best talent to our productions year after year."

This is the second class-action lawsuit against a Toronto-based reality TV production company in the past year and a half.
In October 2018, a similar suit was filed against Cineflix Productions, which is behind "Property Brothers" and dozens of other TV programs.

That suit is still before the courts and is claimed on behalf of contract production personnel.

It claims Cineflix and its affiliates violated the Ontario Employment Standards Act and seeks compensation for all past, present and future personnel in certain job classifications as far back as 2000. The allegations have not been proven in court.

"Cineflix has demonstrated a solid history of ethical standards and respect for the creative community for over 20 years,'' spokeswoman Vanessa Marra said at the time the suit was launched. "Cineflix will be vigorously contesting this claim.''

A lawyer at Cavalluzzo said after the Cineflix lawsuit was filed, the firm heard "similar complaints about Insight."

"We heard about very long workdays, six- and seven-day workweeks with no overtime, and no extra pay for holidays," Sean Fitzpatrick said in a statement. "We are putting the reality/factual TV industry on notice that it can no longer deny workers their basic employment rights."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

That won't probably have an effect on season 8 I wouldn't think, but one thing they don't want to do is risk much with this new Coronavirus... It's way worse than the media is letting off and can you imagine the bad press and lawsuits that would follow if someone on the race contracted it... Granted that's a worse case scenario, but if it were to happen, and it very easily could, no "Waiver" a contestant would sign would have a chance at stopping a law suit from the families and probably the contestants as well. Gross negligence comes to mind, and the Network would be in a WORLD of hurt.

Best thing to do would be to let this Coronavirus blow over and film late, better safe than sorry!
Logged

Offline TurkishDelight

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 4
Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #39 on: Today at 02:49:32 PM »
To add to my post above: "Canadians being told to prepare for a possible novel coronavirus pandemic" - https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/canadians-being-told-to-prepare-for-a-possible-novel-coronavirus-pandemic

It would be very unwise for ANY Network to film a show like this that involves so much travel in a time like this, it's literally just an unnecessary risk for the contestants and the Network IMO
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 