I think they didn't even know if they would get a season 8. It took a loooonnnng time for season 7 to be confirmed. Maybe they said: well this is probably the last season, and second chance fits the theme of brining a team back...



But I agree, they waster Jet/Dave on this season, and I don't think they should bring them back.



I feel like to be competitive, one of the requirement should be that teams have won at least 1 leg. 36 teams have won a leg, so that would give them a lot of options (I guess only Frankie/Amy and Phil/Martina would be screwed by this). They could even bring teams that were eliminated early but still won a leg (Megan/Courtney from S5, Todd/Anna from S6 or Kristen/Darren from S1). Here is my dream cast if they do All-Star (and I included winners, and excluded unrealistic options, ex: Vanessa and Jillian/Emmett)



- Natalie/Meaghan, 2th place from Season 2: won 7 legs

- Sam/Paul, Winners from season 5: won 6 legs

- Steph/Kristen, Winners from Season 4: won 5 legs

- Taylor/Courtney, 2th place from Season 6: won 5 legs

- Dave/Irina, 4th place from Season 7: won 4 legs

- Aarthy/Thinesh, 5th place from Season 7: won 3 legs

- Brent/Sean, 3rd place from Season 3: won 2 legs

- Leanne/Mar, 6th place from Season 6: won 2 legs

- Hal/Joanne, 6th place from Season 1: won 1 leg

- Neil/Kristen, 7th place from Season 3: won 1 leg



I guess Gino/Jess would probably cast, I just don't like them lol



If there is no winners: I would replace Sam/Paul by Pierre/Michel, the twins from season 2

And Steph/Kristen by Adam/Andrea from season 5