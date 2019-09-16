« previous next »
I have decided to create this post to share all the news about the diffetent versions of the great european format of Peking Express instead of having several post.

In 2019 we have had:

- 3rd Polish season: Ameryka Express, from Quito to Cusco (Ecuador - Peru), 13 steps aired weekly.
- 2nd Romanian season: Asia Express Drumul Elefanteri, from Negombo to Mumbai (Sri Lanka - India), 10 steps airing 3 episodes per week.
- French online special edition: Pékin Express French Tour,  from Paris to Marseille, 5 steps available in different streaming platforms.

Now there are two seasons airing:

- 12th French season: Pékin Express la Route des 50 Volcans, from the lake Atitlan to Bogota (Guatemala - Costa Rica - Colombia), 10 steps currently airing weekly. The finale is this Thursday.
- 2nd Hungarian season: Ázsia Expressz 2, from Negombo to Chiang Mai (Sri Lanka - India - Thailand), 6 steps currently airing daily from Monday to Friday, one step per week. This season was planned to finish in Mumbai, as the Romanian (and previoulsy the 2nd Polish and 6th Spanish), but after a problem with Sri Lankan locals they only aired the 1st step and ignored the rest of the material they filmed between Kandy and Colombo, so they had to add some steps in Thailand to complete the scheduled season.

Next anounced seasons:

- 13th French season: it will be a Pékin Express All-Stars with former contestants (subtitle TBA) from Moscow to Beijing (Russia - China), a route similar to the original one. It has already filmed the russian steps and in the next weeks they will travel to China. It will be aired in early 2020.
- 14th French season: it will be a normal Pékin Express with unknown contestants. The route has not been announced yet. It will be filmed from February to March, as they did with the 11th and 12th seasons, and will be aired next Summer.
- 4th Polish season: it will be again an Ameryka Express (first two season were Azja Express). It is filming now the route from Antigua to Cartagena de Indias (Guatemala - Colombia). The guatemalan steps finished this weekend and this week will film in Colombia. It will be aired next Spring.
- 8th Italian season: after a year of absence, Pechino Express will return next February after the San Remo festival ends. The route will take place from Thailand to Seoul (Thailand - China - South Korea) and will start filming the last week of October.
- 3rd Romanian season: there is no information about this season appart its confirmation. If they follow the same schedule that with the first 2 seasons, they should film from October to December to air in Spring. There is no information or rumour about the route they may follow.


Also, the official FB page of Asia Express (Colombia) posted in May that they were back for a second season after 3 years, but there has not been more information.
Romania is going to start filming its 3rd season between 15-19th October. The route is expected to be from Philippines to Japan, going through Taiwan, like the 6th Italian route.
    • DryedMangoez.com
Romania is going to start filming its 3rd season between 15-19th October. The route is expected to be from Philippines to Japan, going through Taiwan, like the 6th Italian route.
Oh! That's fun! Hope there will be a way to watch it. I always enjoy seeing shows visit the Philippines.
Finally, Romania's 3rd edition will visit only Philippines and Taiwan, so the finish line will probably be Taipei City.

The season will be subtitled The Route of the Treasure (Drumul Comorilor in Romanian).

It was also announced that during the filming there will be updates with a journal about the route and the filming itself
Thanks so much for this update! I never knew there were so many!!  :-[

If there is filming info available please start a LIVE Sightings thread for the Romanian one?
Thanks for posting this information! We usually miss sightings for the various Pekin Express versions because we don't know they are filming and aren't looking for them. This will help a lot. Time to go look for the Romanian 3rd season!
Here are some updates from the previous weeks.

- French Pékin Express All Stars has finished its filming. After they filmed the Russian steps back in August, in October they filmed in China. They visited Zhangjiakou, Tengger dessert, the Great Wall, Shilinxia and the finish line was in Beijing.

The contestants of this season are Fabrice (S12) & Ingrid (S7), Thomas and Mathieu (S12), Maurice and Thierry (S11), Maxime and Alizée (S11), Julie and Denis (S9), Céclilia and Mathieu (S5) and Pauline and Aurélie (S3).

It is spected to be aired the first trimester of 2020.

- Romanian Asia Express 3 is currently filming its third season in Philippines. They started in Pagbilao and are traveling across Luzon island visiting Lucena, Lucban, San Pablo, Mabini, Villa Escudero, Batangas, Pulilan, Taal lake, Tagaytay, Manila, Zambales, Alaminos and Baguio. Their next destinations include San Fernando and Vigan.

The contestants are celebrities with an unknown partner. The pairs are the chef Sorin Bontea & Răzvan Fodor, Speak and his girlfriend Ștefania, Nico and her daughter Alexandra, Adda and her husband Cătălin, Florin Ristei and his brother Dan, Maria Buză and Lia Bugnar, influencers Alina Ceușan and Carmen Grebenișan, Alex Abagiu and his best friend  Radu, Alex Velea and Mario Fresh.

- Italian Pechino Express 8 is filming its eight celebrity edition. The route began in Phuket and continued to Bangkok through Kra isthmus. Now they are filming in the Chinese province of Yunnan, in cities as Kunming and Dali.

The contestants of this edition are Max Giusti & Marco Mazzocchi, Marco Marchisio & Ludovica Marchisio, Asia Argento & Vera Gemma, Enzo Miccio & Carolina Giannuzzi, Nicole Rossi & Jennifer Poni, Valerio Salvatori & Fabrizio Salvatori,  Ema Kovac & Dayane Mello, Soleil Sorge & Wendy Kay, Annandrea Vitrano & Claudio Casisa, Gennaro Lillio & Luciano Punzo.

It will be aired after San Remo Song Festival ends in February 2020.
 :hfive:


Wow!! Thank you!
Romanian 3rd edition will premiere on Saturday February 15 and will broadcast also at Sunday, Monday and Tuesday for its first week. The second week and on will air on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Italian 8th season will premiere on Tuesday February 11
Definitely looking forward to the Romanian Asia Express! Love seeing the Philippines visited by other countries.
The French Pekin Express All stars premiere will be aired on February 25th.
Question! Are the episodes for Romania's Asia Express really 3 hours long each?! Whew! I'll definitely have to set aside some time to watch the eps! Hehe.
The French Pekin Express All star will have 6 legs. 3 legs on russia (1st Moscow-Pletcheievo Lake-Volga, 2nd Golden Ring-Mourom and the 3rd Tatarstan-Kazan) and 3 legs on Mongolia and China. There will be an elimination at each leg.
I am originally from one of the countries that have their version of the show, and started watching its first season on YouTube. Liking it so far.
