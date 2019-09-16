I have decided to create this post to share all the news about the diffetent versions of the great european format of Peking Express instead of having several post.



In 2019 we have had:



- 3rd Polish season: Ameryka Express, from Quito to Cusco (Ecuador - Peru), 13 steps aired weekly.

- 2nd Romanian season: Asia Express Drumul Elefanteri, from Negombo to Mumbai (Sri Lanka - India), 10 steps airing 3 episodes per week.

- French online special edition: Pékin Express French Tour, from Paris to Marseille, 5 steps available in different streaming platforms.



Now there are two seasons airing:



- 12th French season: Pékin Express la Route des 50 Volcans, from the lake Atitlan to Bogota (Guatemala - Costa Rica - Colombia), 10 steps currently airing weekly. The finale is this Thursday.

- 2nd Hungarian season: Ázsia Expressz 2, from Negombo to Chiang Mai (Sri Lanka - India - Thailand), 6 steps currently airing daily from Monday to Friday, one step per week. This season was planned to finish in Mumbai, as the Romanian (and previoulsy the 2nd Polish and 6th Spanish), but after a problem with Sri Lankan locals they only aired the 1st step and ignored the rest of the material they filmed between Kandy and Colombo, so they had to add some steps in Thailand to complete the scheduled season.



Next anounced seasons:



- 13th French season: it will be a Pékin Express All-Stars with former contestants (subtitle TBA) from Moscow to Beijing (Russia - China), a route similar to the original one. It has already filmed the russian steps and in the next weeks they will travel to China. It will be aired in early 2020.

- 14th French season: it will be a normal Pékin Express with unknown contestants. The route has not been announced yet. It will be filmed from February to March, as they did with the 11th and 12th seasons, and will be aired next Summer.

- 4th Polish season: it will be again an Ameryka Express (first two season were Azja Express). It is filming now the route from Antigua to Cartagena de Indias (Guatemala - Colombia). The guatemalan steps finished this weekend and this week will film in Colombia. It will be aired next Spring.

- 8th Italian season: after a year of absence, Pechino Express will return next February after the San Remo festival ends. The route will take place from Thailand to Seoul (Thailand - China - South Korea) and will start filming the last week of October.

- 3rd Romanian season: there is no information about this season appart its confirmation. If they follow the same schedule that with the first 2 seasons, they should film from October to December to air in Spring. There is no information or rumour about the route they may follow.





Also, the official FB page of Asia Express (Colombia) posted in May that they were back for a second season after 3 years, but there has not been more information.

