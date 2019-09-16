Here are some updates from the previous weeks.
- French Pékin Express All Stars has finished its filming. After they filmed the Russian steps back in August, in October they filmed in China. They visited Zhangjiakou, Tengger dessert, the Great Wall, Shilinxia and the finish line was in Beijing.
The contestants of this season are Fabrice (S12) & Ingrid (S7), Thomas and Mathieu (S12), Maurice and Thierry (S11), Maxime and Alizée (S11), Julie and Denis (S9), Céclilia and Mathieu (S5) and Pauline and Aurélie (S3).
It is spected to be aired the first trimester of 2020.
- Romanian Asia Express 3 is currently filming its third season in Philippines. They started in Pagbilao and are traveling across Luzon island visiting Lucena, Lucban, San Pablo, Mabini, Villa Escudero, Batangas, Pulilan, Taal lake, Tagaytay, Manila, Zambales, Alaminos and Baguio. Their next destinations include San Fernando and Vigan.
The contestants are celebrities with an unknown partner. The pairs are the chef Sorin Bontea & Răzvan Fodor, Speak and his girlfriend Ștefania, Nico and her daughter Alexandra, Adda and her husband Cătălin, Florin Ristei and his brother Dan, Maria Buză and Lia Bugnar, influencers Alina Ceușan and Carmen Grebenișan, Alex Abagiu and his best friend Radu, Alex Velea and Mario Fresh.
- Italian Pechino Express 8 is filming its eight celebrity edition. The route began in Phuket and continued to Bangkok through Kra isthmus. Now they are filming in the Chinese province of Yunnan, in cities as Kunming and Dali.
The contestants of this edition are Max Giusti & Marco Mazzocchi, Marco Marchisio & Ludovica Marchisio, Asia Argento & Vera Gemma, Enzo Miccio & Carolina Giannuzzi, Nicole Rossi & Jennifer Poni, Valerio Salvatori & Fabrizio Salvatori, Ema Kovac & Dayane Mello, Soleil Sorge & Wendy Kay, Annandrea Vitrano & Claudio Casisa, Gennaro Lillio & Luciano Punzo.
It will be aired after San Remo Song Festival ends in February 2020.