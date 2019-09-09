Noura Salman

Age: 36Hometown: London / Bethesda, MarylandCurrent residence: North Potomac, MarylandOccupation: EntrepreneurHobbies: Working out, creating healthy foods and beverages in the kitchen, traveling, and social media posting on self-help, food, and fitness.Pet peeves: People lacking personal hygiene and table manners. I also cannot stand or be friends with people who are selfish, self-absorbed, or stingy.Three words to describe you: Ambitious, passionate, and energetic.What accomplishment are you most proud of?Experiencing the world, living in many places, trying many jobs, careers, and businesses. Exploring many different people and relationships; going out on my own and making my own living and path best suited for me!Who or what is your inspiration in life?My mom. She is the most generous, loving, thoughtful, hardworking, and humble person I know. She has always encouraged us to "be ourselves" and do what makes us happy. She struggled financially for 20 years and emotionally in her marriage to my dad, but still gave us the worldhappily and gracefully.What's one thing we wouldn't know from seeing a photo of you?I love frogs. I don't drink and have never done a drug or smoked a cigarette in my life.Which Survivor contestant are you most like?Malcolm. Physically strong and great at puzzles and problem solving and genuinely liked by most people. And easy on the eyes. But underestimated with a low threat-factor like Fabio and Jud.What's your primary motivation for being on Survivor?Finally use all of my talents, skills, and abilities and push myself to the highest physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual limits I've ever reached.Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor?I'm multidimensional and not just one thing or person. I'm the nerd, jock, and model with brains, brawn, and beauty. Most importantly, I have the social skills needed to both win and influence people, and relentless drive to go after what I want.