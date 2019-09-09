Sandra Diaz-Twine

Age: 45Previous seasons of Survivor: Pearl Islands (winner), Heroes vs. Villains (winner), Game ChangersWhat specific accomplishments do you think ultimately earned you the moniker of "Idol" when it comes to Survivor?This is probably the easiest question to answer. I am considered an Idol because I am the only castaway to ever win the game twice and to this day that has never happened again. I won the first season I ever appeared on back in 2003 and also won the second season I ever appeared on back in 2010. I'm not an Idol because I say I'm an Idol, but because my record proves it. Nine years ago and 19 seasons ago I became known as the Queen, and to this day no one has ever come close to tying my record.What do you think you can teach the new castaways to help them become Sole Survivor?I'm an open book when it comes to the seasons I've played in. I plan on sharing all aspects of the game with the castaways. I will be able to discuss situations like being flexible and how to go with the flow when you have no control over what the majority wants to do at a given time. How to build a strong alliance, by trusting people you genuinely like and share common interests with. And that no one is perfect, there's no way to play a perfect game, so when you make a mistake, own it.What part of the game do you think new castaways usually underestimate?The new castaways underestimate how hard the social part of the game truly is. Hard because there's people you will automatically like and people you will automatically dislike. With those you like, you immediately build a bond and trust, yet there can only be one winner. It's easy to vote off people you dislike, but when all those people are gone, now you have to start voting off the ones you consider friends. And these are the friends that you just blindsided and 100 percent of the time are upset that you voted them off and yet you still have to also convince them to give you the million dollar prize. It's really a juggling act.How will being a mentor present a different challenge for you than actually competing in the game?Being a mentor is actually easier than playing the game, because you don't have to focus on the daily aspects of Survivor. I know I'm not playing for the million dollars. I know I will not participate in any challenges (hooray). And I know I will never enter the game in some crazy twist. All I have to do is get to know the new players, listen to them carefully, and advise them. In other words, I plan on sharing the knowledge I have gained after playing for 94 consecutive days. I'm going to provide guidance, but at the end of the day each person has to make their own decisions and play their own game.Given that you're not playing Survivor in the traditional sense, what element of the game are looking forward to NOT having to endure?I'm over the moon knowing I don't have to endure a single challenge the entire season.