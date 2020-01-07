« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber  (Read 12347 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #25 on: January 07, 2020, 08:29:17 PM »
ABC Press Release

PETER AND HANNAH B. CONTINUE THEIR DEEPLY INTIMATE TALK,
BUT WHAT WILL THEY DECIDE?

A HEATED FASHION RUNWAY COMPETITION ENDS WITH A BANG AND A NEW CONTROVERSY ERUPTS: CHAMPAGNE-GATE!

Fashion Expert Carson Kressley and Iconic Supermodel Janice Dickinson
Judge the Spirited Catwalk Challenge

2402  Hold your breath! Peter and Hannah B. pick up where they left off, with a conversation full of unresolved feelings for one another. Will Peter invite Hannah to join the other women? Or will he continue on his new quest to find love? How will he face the nine women who were on the group date, anxiously awaiting his decision? Find out on The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The women who have left their everyday lives to pursue Peters love might be in for a shocking twist. Will they believe him if he does decide that he is really ready to move on?

Kelsey has plans on popping a special bottle of champagne with Peter only to see her dream scheme blown up by one of the front runners, setting off a conflict that will be known in Bachelor lore as Champagne-gate. Who will survive and get a rose and who gets swept away in the drama?

However, when eight fashionable bachelorettes strut their stuff on a star-studded runway as models in a fashion show for REVOLVE, the online fashion phenomenon, jealousy reigns supreme and the claws come out. Celebrity judges Carson Kressley, the original Queer Eye fashion expert, and television personality and legendary model Janice Dickinson decide who wore and walked it the best. The insecure runner-up has a complete meltdown, but will she have the last laugh? The evening ends with an explosive after-party, where rivals try to get the better of one another with Peter and more than one woman is left in tears.

The 22 remaining women are the following:
Alayah, 24, orthodontist assistant from San Antonio, TX
Alexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, IL
Courtney, 26, a cosmetologist from Venice, FL
Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TX
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TX
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA
Lauren, 26, a marketing executive from Glendale, CA
Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Payton, 23, a business development representative from Wellesley, MA
Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN
Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TX
Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV
Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL
Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY
Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2402/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #26 on: January 14, 2020, 02:13:48 AM »
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #27 on: January 14, 2020, 09:30:44 AM »
Show content
Week 3 Sneak Peek: Demi Challenges the Ladies - The Bachelor

The fallout from Champagne-gate continues, 1-on-1 dates spark jealousy, and Peter questions whether some women are being genuine with him. Plus, more details and spoilers from the Bachelor finale! From 'Week 2,' season 24, episode 2 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/krSMCzaK0WM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/krSMCzaK0WM</a>
« Last Edit: January 15, 2020, 09:23:09 AM by claude_24hrs »
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #28 on: January 14, 2020, 07:57:38 PM »
ABC Press Release

PETER AND VICTORIA P. HAVE FUN ON THE DANCE FLOOR,
AND BACHELOR NATION FAVORITE DEMI BURNETT CREATES A GROUP DATE
FLUFFY FACE-OFF WHICH TURNS INTENSE ON THE BACHELOR,
MONDAY, JAN. 20

Chris Harrison and Comic Legend Fred Willard Supply the
Colorful Play-by-Play for Demis Extreme Pillow Fight Club

2403  The Champagne-gate controversy continues to bubble and fizz as Hannah Ann and Kelsey attempt to try and bury the hatchet but only succeed in making matters worse. Meanwhile, Peter concentrates on having fun, going country line dancing with one smitten kitten, Victoria P., and Demi Burnett masterminds an Extreme Pillow Fight Club group date that sends feathers flying. However, Peter needs to confront his fear of falling for someone whose feelings arent genuine early on and struggles with his rose decisions on The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 20 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Peter tries to forget all the drama from Champagne-gate in the company of Victoria P., an appealing, exhilarating woman. However, as the two enjoy country line dancing together, she tearfully opens up about her heartbreaking childhood. Will Peter find the personal drama off-putting or will it draw him closer to Victoria P.?

Special guest Demi Burnett surprises eight of the women with an early morning pillow fight. The bachelorettes, decked out in sexy sleepwear, get out all of their frustrations as they smack each other with fluffy pillows! Of course, no clash like this would be complete without Chris Harrison and iconic comic actor and Bachelor favorite Fred Willard offering the spirited blow-by-blow. New rivals emerge when one lady accuses the other of being a fake. Which will Peter believe?

But that is just the start of the main event, which occurs at a pool party with all the women. One bachelorette draws the ire of many of the ladies as a stunning revelation has Peter struggling with his feelings for the controversial woman. Should he trust his heart or what he hears from the other bachelorettes? Will he still give her the rose or send her home  and regret it?

The 19 remaining women are the following:

Alayah, 24, orthodontist assistant from San Antonio, TX
Alexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, IL
Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TX
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TX
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA
Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN
Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TX
Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV
Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL
Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY
Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2403/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #29 on: January 20, 2020, 09:33:16 PM »
EW Blogs The Bachelor Episode 3

Link: https://ew.com/recap/the-bachelor-season-24-episode-3/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #30 on: January 21, 2020, 06:46:20 PM »
ABC Press Release

CLEVELAND IS THE BACKDROP FOR ROMANTIC TRYSTS AND
EXPLOSIVE CONFRONTATIONS ON ABCS THE BACHELOR,
MONDAY, JAN. 27

Peter and Victoria F. Ride a Rollercoaster of Emotions as Country Music Star Chase Rice Entertains the Couple

Former Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl Players Josh Cribbs and Hanford Dixon Coach a Group
of Bachelorettes Eager to Win The Bachelor Bowl

One Disliked Woman Causes a Rebellion That Threatens to Upend the Bachelors Journey

2404  Peter and the 15 remaining bachelorettes leave the Bachelor mansion behind and travel  cross-country to continue their search for love in Cleveland, Ohio. Peter flies Victoria F. to their special date destination and a surprise performance by country music star Chase Rice, which leads the bachelorette to make a shocking confession. Cleveland Browns football legends Josh Cribbs and Hanford Dixon put a group of women through a rigorous workout as they prepare to face off in The Bachelor Bowl. Kelsey is the lucky lady who enjoys a day exploring Cleveland with Peter. However, one controversial woman is the target of rage by the others and prompts a revolt the likes of which Bachelor Nation has never seen on The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Victoria F.s fear of heights is tested when Peter flies her to Cedar Point Amusement Park, where they have the entire park to themselves. The special made-for-romance day is capped with a VIP concert by country music star Chase Rice serenading the couple, but the entire date goes off the rails when Victoria F. makes a stunning revelation: She used to date Chase Rice.

Peter shares his love of football when he and 13 bachelorettes visit FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns. A battle for the ages is brewing as Browns former Pro Bowl return specialist and wide receiver Josh Cribbs and former Pro Bowl cornerback Hanford Dixon prep two teams of women to compete in The Bachelor Bowl. Who will rise to be the MVP? Who fumbles their opportunity to score extra points with Peter?

When one provocative woman crashes the after-party, she sets off fireworks and the other women demand that Peter fix the situation. Now, he needs to rethink his previous decisions. Will the Bachelor follow his heart and explore a relationship with the targeted bachelorette or risk all the other ladies walking out on him?

The 15 remaining women are the following:
Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, Texas
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA
Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, Texas
Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV
Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL
Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY
Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2404-2/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #31 on: January 27, 2020, 10:42:01 PM »
EW Blogs The Bachelor Episode 4

Link: https://ew.com/recap/the-bachelor-season-24-episode-4/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #32 on: January 31, 2020, 06:07:50 AM »
ABC Press Release

ITS A BIG WEEK FOR PETER WEBER AS THE DRAMA ESCALATES WITH EMOTIONAL BREAKDOWNS, A SHOCKING MID-DATE DEPARTURE AND AN EXPLOSIVE
TWO-ON-ONE DATE ON A TWO-NIGHT BACHELOR EVENT,
MONDAY, FEB. 3, AND ON A SPECIAL NIGHT, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5,
ON ABCS THE BACHELOR

A Spectacular International Journey to Find Love Begins With
Visits to Costa Rica and Santiago, Chile
Peter Reveals His Surprising Injury: How Did It Happen?

2405   The first of a gripping, special two-night Bachelor event starts with Peter needing to decide about the controversial Alayah. Should he keep the possibility of a relationship with her alive or risk losing the trust of all the other women? After another dramatic rose ceremony, exotic Costa Rica is the next stop on Peters search to find his soul mate. Peter gives the women a shock: an unfortunate accident has left a 22-stitch scar on his forehead. A big swimsuit fashion shoot for Cosmopolitan amps up the jealousy as the woman who poses the best will be front and center with Peter in the magazine. One struggling woman decides on a make-or-break scheme to convince the Bachelor to give her a rose. That is only the beginning of the bachelorettes spinning out of control before the next rose ceremony on The Bachelor, MONDAY, FEB. 3 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The remaining women follow Peter to Costa Rica and are stunned when they see the scar on his forehead. Peter shares the crazy story of his character-building wound. As the Bachelor and one beauty fly in a helicopter over the picturesque landscape, another volatile woman spends the day alone crying her eyes out. That same woman is part of the group shooting an extraordinary Cosmopolitan swimsuit fashion spread at La Fortuna Waterfall. The winner, selected for her modeling prowess, makes the other bachelorettes explode with envy as she and Peter strike a pose together for the March layout! The distraught, tearful bachelorette ends up the target of accusations and confrontations with another woman who exposes her frailties to Peter, claiming she only has his best interests at heart.

One controversial woman tries to defuse her situation by sneaking over to Peters suite before the next rose ceremony. What will she say to Peter and will he believe her? Peter is confident in his decisions this week, abandoning the cocktail party, but that doesnt stop two of the bachelorettes from pushing the panic button and asking to talk to him before the roses are handed out. Before one frustrated woman leaves, she drops a bombshell warning, making Peter wonder if his worst nightmare is coming true.

2406  On the second explosive episode this week, airing on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, Peter will need to concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman is getting a second one-on-one date causing a furor with one devastated bachelorette who hasnt even had one yet.

Will life imitate art when Peter and a group of the women star in their own telenovela, a Latin American drama entitled El Amor de Pedro? Once again, tempers rise and Peter overhears the bachelorettes yelling at one another. After hearing both sides of the story, he is left to wonder who to believe. One worried lady attempts to get her relationship with the Bachelor back on track at the after-party, but will her strategy backfire?

Peter gets a real surprise on his next date when after a wonderful, promising day together learning how to train horses from a real Chilean huaso and enjoying a rodeohe is blindsided by the womans  personal fears about the possibility of a future together and is worried she wont be there for him in the end.

Two feuding females square off one last time as the recipients of a dreaded impromptu two-on-one date card. Who will stay and who will go?

The 16 remaining women are the following:

Alayah, 24, orthodontist assistant from San Antonio, Texas
Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, Texas
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA
Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, B.C., Canada
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, Texas
Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV
Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL
Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY
Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2405-2/

NOTE: Two episodes in one week as they will be more intense
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #33 on: February 04, 2020, 12:57:20 AM »
EW Blogs The Bachelor Episode 5

Link: https://ew.com/recap/the-bachelor-season-24-episode-5/
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2948
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #34 on: February 04, 2020, 01:21:03 PM »
So his explanation for the wine glass accident (honestly, the only part of this season I've been waiting for) is that he fought off a puma in the jungle. Lol!
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #35 on: February 06, 2020, 01:40:21 AM »
EW Blogs The Bachelor Episode 6

Link: https://ew.com/recap/the-bachelor-season-24-episode-6/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #36 on: February 06, 2020, 07:37:02 PM »
ABC Press Release

SIX BACHELORETTES BATTLE TO GET FOUR HOMETOWN DATES
AS PETER WELCOMES THEM TO EXOTIC LIMA, PERU,
ON ABCS THE BACHELOR, MONDAY, FEB. 10

2407  The pressure mounts as hometown dates loom, but first Peter and the remaining six women travel to beautiful Lima. After a supportive conversation with his mom, Peter is inspired to pay the women a surprise visit for a serious chat. How will they respond to his wake-up call to focus on their feelings? Madison and Peter come to a make-or-break moment in their relationship after a magical day together. Peter and Natasha spend a whirlwind day shopping, eating and having fun, but will the chemistry be there? Kelsey has a family secret she dares to share with the charming pilot, but will she get a rose and a hometown date? The dreaded three-on-one date pits one confident woman against two panic-stricken bachelorettes. The tough decisions are just beginning for Peter, as four women prepare to take him home to meet their families on The Bachelor, MONDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

After a wonderful day together exploring the fishing village of Pucusana, the smitten Madison decides to reveal some crucial information to Peter, but will her revelation change his feelings about her? The Bachelor and Natasha visit the Plaza de Armas, the birthplace of Lima and the citys cultural center, for a delightful day of fun. She is falling for the handsome pilot, but will he return her affections?

Kelsey goes on a wild ride with Peter on ATVs in the Peruvian mountains. She anxiously discloses a closely held secret that she feels is important for him to know before the possibility of a hometown date. Will it make a difference in his decision?

Kelley, Hannah Ann and Victoria F. face off in the feared three-on-one date. Peter escorts them to a 250-year-old hacienda with a beautiful chapel, fit for a wedding. How many roses are left and which lucky women will welcome him to their hometowns to meet their families?

A difficult week ends with Peter confidently toasting his four final ladies. It will only get more difficult from here on in.

The six remaining women are the following:

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Victoria F., 26, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2407-1/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #37 on: February 10, 2020, 09:08:06 PM »
EW Blogs The Bachelor Episode 7

Link: https://ew.com/recap/the-bachelor-season-24-episode-7/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #38 on: February 11, 2020, 10:59:15 PM »
ABC Press Release

PETER JOINS THE FOUR REMAINING BACHELORETTES IN THEIR HOMETOWNS,
ONLY TO HAVE THE FAMILIES QUESTION HIS INTENTIONS;
AND A BOMBSHELL SURPRISE THREATENS A RELATIONSHIP
ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE ABCS THE BACHELOR, MONDAY, FEB. 17
           
Country Music Star Hunter Hayes Is Showcased in a Special Performance

2408  Peter has made it through some extremely challenging weeks, questioning which women were really ready for commitment. Now, he has four fabulous bachelorettes he cares about and who have his confidence: Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison and Victoria F. A trip to Hannah Anns hometown of Knoxville finds Peter challenged by her very protective father, who extracts a promise from him. Kelsey welcomes the handsome pilot to Des Moines and decides to follow her instincts on whether to share her real feelings. Madison has a special surprise in store for Peterwho is a huge sports fanwhen she meets him at Auburn University, but her family realizes that their daughter and the Bachelor might not be on the same page. Peter is looking forward to a drama-free day with Victoria F. in Virginia Beach. Instead, a stunning accusation threatens their future together. Peters last-second change of heart throws the rose ceremony into disarray on The Bachelor, MONDAY, FEB. 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.

Peter attempts to impress Hannah Anns lumberjack father with his axe-throwing, crosscut saw and log-splitting prowess at the Smoky Mountain Throw Down. But once Peter brings up the L word to her concerned dad, he pressures Peter to only use the word love under one condition when it comes to his daughter.

Kelsey and Peter visit a winery and have a great time stomping their own grapes, tasting wine and creating their own blend, much like capturing the distinctive qualities of their relationship. Not one to hold back her feelings, Kelsey decides that now is a good time to tell Peter how she feels about him. Is there anything to stand in their way of a happy ending?

Madison plays a big sports card when she treats super sports fan Peter to a visit to Auburn University where her father is an assistant mens basketball coach. They shoot hoops with surprise guest Bruce Pearl, head coach of the Auburn Tigers. Madison shows some serious skills on the court, befitting a four-time high school state champion. It seems like a match made in heaven, but when Peter meets her family, they recognize there are some serious differences between the two.

Victoria F. decides to surprise Peter with a special concert by country music star Hunter Hayes, who serenades the couple with his hit I Want Crazy. Peter is flying high and cant wait to meet his possible future in-laws, until all hell breaks loose. An unexpected visitor drops a bomb that might blow up Peters chance to meet Victoria F.s family and potentially jeopardize their relationship.

At the most gripping rose ceremony yet, Peter throws caution to the wind and has second thoughts about his choices. Who will be going home and who will look forward to the fantasy suites? But before Peter can leave after the rose ceremony, one woman with serious concerns stops him to tell him something that could change everything.

The four remaining women are the following:
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Victoria F., 26, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2408-1/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #39 on: February 17, 2020, 10:03:28 PM »
EW Blogs The Bachelor Episode 8

Link: https://ew.com/recap/the-bachelor-season-24-episode-8/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #40 on: February 18, 2020, 05:27:09 PM »
ABC Press Release

BACHELOR NATION HAS BEEN WAITING FOR THIS NIGHT!

PETERS SEARCH FOR HIS SOUL MATE DRAWS TO A CLOSE AS HE SWEEPS
THE FINAL THREE WOMEN AWAY FOR FANTASY OVERNIGHT DATES,
TRAVELING TO AUSTRALIAS GOLD COAST ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF
ABCS THE BACHELOR, MONDAY, FEB. 24
           
Sizzling Passion Sparks Gripping Drama and Controversy as
Peter Attempts to Follow His Heart

2409  When we last left Peter after the rose ceremony, Madison seizes her last opportunity to talk to him before the fantasy suites and presents him with a dilemma that will impact all his relationships. Where does that leave their relationship and Peters connections with the other remaining women? For the first time ever, the final three women  Hannah Ann, Madison and Victoria F.  all will be living together in one hotel suite. Peter faces a real predicament as he tries to navigate Madisons challenge. Hannah Ann and the handsome pilot explore the Gold Coasts beautiful beaches by day and get serious at night. Peter and Victoria F., who surprisingly survived a disastrous hometown date, share a romantic helicopter ride to breathtaking Morans Falls, but can Victoria F. stop getting in her own way of happiness? After an agonizing week of waiting, Madison finally gets her chance to fully open up to Peter, but how will she react when she finds out about his other two dates? Find out on The Bachelor, MONDAY, FEB. 24 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.

For the first time ever, the final three women are living together. What could possibly go wrong?  Plenty! Hannah Ann and Peter jet ski around the Gold Coasts famous beaches. She reassures him by promising to always be there for him no matter what happens. He is confident of her feelings for him and finds himself falling in return, but will they take their relationship to next level?

After a shocking hometown date that ended without Peter meeting her family, Victoria F. is on the brink of another meltdown. Will Peter be able to pull her back from another disaster and could this be the turning point in their relationship they need to draw closer together and make it to the fantasy suite?

Peter is hoping to get past the roadblock Madison has thrown up with her personal demand. The couple is challenged to climb the outside of one of the tallest residential buildings in the world. Frightened, Madison feels safe and secure in Peters arms and realizes he may be the one. But will her principles outweigh the love she feels? Will Peter lose her?

The three remaining women are the following:
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Victoria F., 26, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2409-1/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #41 on: February 24, 2020, 09:06:15 PM »
EW Blogs The Bachelor Episode 9

Link: https://ew.com/recap/the-bachelor-season-24-episode-9/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1960
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:24:09 PM »
ABC Press Release

PETER STRUGGLES WITH MADISONS EXIT DURING THEIR FANTASY SUITE DATE
IS THIS THE END OF THEIR JOURNEY?

AN EMOTIONAL ROSE CEREMONY REVEALS THE FINAL TWO WOMEN
THEN, PETER FACES THE WOMEN HE REJECTED, SPARKS FLY AND THE CLAWS
COME OUT, ON ABCS THE BACHELOR: THE WOMEN TELL ALL, MONDAY, MARCH 2

Seventeen of the Most Memorable Women of This Season Return

Bachelor Nation Favorites Rachel Lindsay and Ashley I. Make Special Guest Appearance

The Bachelor: The Women Tell All  Peters dramatic and emotional journey is about to come to an end. But first, he must come to grips with Madison turning away from the strong relationship they have developed until the fantasy suites. Will Madison even show up to the rose ceremony? And then its a sensational and shocking The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, MONDAY, MARCH 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.

Seventeen of the most unforgettable women from this season will return to confront Peter and each other. Dramatic feuds will be revived and Peter must face the scrutiny of the women he sent home, needing to defend his decisions from the questioning women. The woman sent home from the rose ceremony in Australia has an emotional return and shares her side of her powerful story.

Then, take a look at some hilarious bloopers from this season; a sneak peek at The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, the new Bachelor series about love and music; and a preview of one of the most unpredictable endings in franchise history on The Bachelor.

Chris Harrison gets things started by asking the women, including Lexi and Sydney, to offer their reactions to Madisons emotional plea to Peter about who she is and what she needed from him.  Then, looking back on the drama of this season, things heat up immediately when it comes to the ladies opinions of Victoria P. and Alayah. Who was being real when it came to pursuing Peter? Mykenna and Tammy challenge one another in a controversial and intense confrontation.

Kelsey, who will forever be linked to Champagne-gate, will relive that experience, her romance with the handsome pilot and her eventual heartbreak. Has she been able to get over Peter and move on? Bachelor Nation favorite Ashley I. makes a special appearance to champion the fight against emotional shaming.

Finally, Peter must answer to the women he sent home. After a few join him in the hot seat, the rest of the bachelorettes attempt to get closure  and not in a shy way.

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay returns to lead a discussion on an issue that has deeply affected the Bachelor family and internet users around the globe, by addressing the growing cyber-bullying trends and the effect they have on those being targeted. 

And Peter and Chris Harrison drop in on Bachelor Nation to crash some amazing Bachelor viewing parties. For the first time, the party crashers also include the Bachelors parents. What surprises do they have in store for Peter?

An exciting preview of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, which premieres Monday, April 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), also will be featured.

Finally, it is time to take a look at the big, two-part live season finale. Peters final two women meet his family and then have one final date to make sure he knows how they feel about sharing a future with him. Will Peter find his soul mate and lasting happiness? Will he get engaged? No one knows for sure  not even Peter. 

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/the-women-tell-all-1/
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 