Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #25 on: January 07, 2020, 08:29:17 PM »
ABC Press Release

PETER AND HANNAH B. CONTINUE THEIR DEEPLY INTIMATE TALK,
BUT WHAT WILL THEY DECIDE?

A HEATED FASHION RUNWAY COMPETITION ENDS WITH A BANG AND A NEW CONTROVERSY ERUPTS: CHAMPAGNE-GATE!

Fashion Expert Carson Kressley and Iconic Supermodel Janice Dickinson
Judge the Spirited Catwalk Challenge

2402  Hold your breath! Peter and Hannah B. pick up where they left off, with a conversation full of unresolved feelings for one another. Will Peter invite Hannah to join the other women? Or will he continue on his new quest to find love? How will he face the nine women who were on the group date, anxiously awaiting his decision? Find out on The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The women who have left their everyday lives to pursue Peters love might be in for a shocking twist. Will they believe him if he does decide that he is really ready to move on?

Kelsey has plans on popping a special bottle of champagne with Peter only to see her dream scheme blown up by one of the front runners, setting off a conflict that will be known in Bachelor lore as Champagne-gate. Who will survive and get a rose and who gets swept away in the drama?

However, when eight fashionable bachelorettes strut their stuff on a star-studded runway as models in a fashion show for REVOLVE, the online fashion phenomenon, jealousy reigns supreme and the claws come out. Celebrity judges Carson Kressley, the original Queer Eye fashion expert, and television personality and legendary model Janice Dickinson decide who wore and walked it the best. The insecure runner-up has a complete meltdown, but will she have the last laugh? The evening ends with an explosive after-party, where rivals try to get the better of one another with Peter and more than one woman is left in tears.

The 22 remaining women are the following:
Alayah, 24, orthodontist assistant from San Antonio, TX
Alexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, IL
Courtney, 26, a cosmetologist from Venice, FL
Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TX
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TX
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA
Lauren, 26, a marketing executive from Glendale, CA
Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Payton, 23, a business development representative from Wellesley, MA
Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN
Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TX
Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV
Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL
Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY
Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2402/
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #26 on: January 14, 2020, 02:13:48 AM »
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #27 on: January 14, 2020, 09:30:44 AM »
Week 3 Sneak Peek: Demi Challenges the Ladies - The Bachelor

The fallout from Champagne-gate continues, 1-on-1 dates spark jealousy, and Peter questions whether some women are being genuine with him. Plus, more details and spoilers from the Bachelor finale! From 'Week 2,' season 24, episode 2 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/krSMCzaK0WM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/krSMCzaK0WM</a>
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #28 on: January 14, 2020, 07:57:38 PM »
ABC Press Release

PETER AND VICTORIA P. HAVE FUN ON THE DANCE FLOOR,
AND BACHELOR NATION FAVORITE DEMI BURNETT CREATES A GROUP DATE
FLUFFY FACE-OFF WHICH TURNS INTENSE ON THE BACHELOR,
MONDAY, JAN. 20

Chris Harrison and Comic Legend Fred Willard Supply the
Colorful Play-by-Play for Demis Extreme Pillow Fight Club

2403  The Champagne-gate controversy continues to bubble and fizz as Hannah Ann and Kelsey attempt to try and bury the hatchet but only succeed in making matters worse. Meanwhile, Peter concentrates on having fun, going country line dancing with one smitten kitten, Victoria P., and Demi Burnett masterminds an Extreme Pillow Fight Club group date that sends feathers flying. However, Peter needs to confront his fear of falling for someone whose feelings arent genuine early on and struggles with his rose decisions on The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 20 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Peter tries to forget all the drama from Champagne-gate in the company of Victoria P., an appealing, exhilarating woman. However, as the two enjoy country line dancing together, she tearfully opens up about her heartbreaking childhood. Will Peter find the personal drama off-putting or will it draw him closer to Victoria P.?

Special guest Demi Burnett surprises eight of the women with an early morning pillow fight. The bachelorettes, decked out in sexy sleepwear, get out all of their frustrations as they smack each other with fluffy pillows! Of course, no clash like this would be complete without Chris Harrison and iconic comic actor and Bachelor favorite Fred Willard offering the spirited blow-by-blow. New rivals emerge when one lady accuses the other of being a fake. Which will Peter believe?

But that is just the start of the main event, which occurs at a pool party with all the women. One bachelorette draws the ire of many of the ladies as a stunning revelation has Peter struggling with his feelings for the controversial woman. Should he trust his heart or what he hears from the other bachelorettes? Will he still give her the rose or send her home  and regret it?

The 19 remaining women are the following:

Alayah, 24, orthodontist assistant from San Antonio, TX
Alexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, IL
Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TX
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TX
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA
Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN
Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TX
Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV
Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL
Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY
Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2403/
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #29 on: January 20, 2020, 09:33:16 PM »
EW Blogs The Bachelor Episode 3

Link: https://ew.com/recap/the-bachelor-season-24-episode-3/
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #30 on: January 21, 2020, 06:46:20 PM »
ABC Press Release

CLEVELAND IS THE BACKDROP FOR ROMANTIC TRYSTS AND
EXPLOSIVE CONFRONTATIONS ON ABCS THE BACHELOR,
MONDAY, JAN. 27

Peter and Victoria F. Ride a Rollercoaster of Emotions as Country Music Star Chase Rice Entertains the Couple

Former Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl Players Josh Cribbs and Hanford Dixon Coach a Group
of Bachelorettes Eager to Win The Bachelor Bowl

One Disliked Woman Causes a Rebellion That Threatens to Upend the Bachelors Journey

2404  Peter and the 15 remaining bachelorettes leave the Bachelor mansion behind and travel  cross-country to continue their search for love in Cleveland, Ohio. Peter flies Victoria F. to their special date destination and a surprise performance by country music star Chase Rice, which leads the bachelorette to make a shocking confession. Cleveland Browns football legends Josh Cribbs and Hanford Dixon put a group of women through a rigorous workout as they prepare to face off in The Bachelor Bowl. Kelsey is the lucky lady who enjoys a day exploring Cleveland with Peter. However, one controversial woman is the target of rage by the others and prompts a revolt the likes of which Bachelor Nation has never seen on The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Victoria F.s fear of heights is tested when Peter flies her to Cedar Point Amusement Park, where they have the entire park to themselves. The special made-for-romance day is capped with a VIP concert by country music star Chase Rice serenading the couple, but the entire date goes off the rails when Victoria F. makes a stunning revelation: She used to date Chase Rice.

Peter shares his love of football when he and 13 bachelorettes visit FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns. A battle for the ages is brewing as Browns former Pro Bowl return specialist and wide receiver Josh Cribbs and former Pro Bowl cornerback Hanford Dixon prep two teams of women to compete in The Bachelor Bowl. Who will rise to be the MVP? Who fumbles their opportunity to score extra points with Peter?

When one provocative woman crashes the after-party, she sets off fireworks and the other women demand that Peter fix the situation. Now, he needs to rethink his previous decisions. Will the Bachelor follow his heart and explore a relationship with the targeted bachelorette or risk all the other ladies walking out on him?

The 15 remaining women are the following:
Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, Texas
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA
Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, Texas
Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV
Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL
Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY
Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2404-2/
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #31 on: January 27, 2020, 10:42:01 PM »
EW Blogs The Bachelor Episode 4

Link: https://ew.com/recap/the-bachelor-season-24-episode-4/
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #32 on: January 31, 2020, 06:07:50 AM »
ABC Press Release

ITS A BIG WEEK FOR PETER WEBER AS THE DRAMA ESCALATES WITH EMOTIONAL BREAKDOWNS, A SHOCKING MID-DATE DEPARTURE AND AN EXPLOSIVE
TWO-ON-ONE DATE ON A TWO-NIGHT BACHELOR EVENT,
MONDAY, FEB. 3, AND ON A SPECIAL NIGHT, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5,
ON ABCS THE BACHELOR

A Spectacular International Journey to Find Love Begins With
Visits to Costa Rica and Santiago, Chile
Peter Reveals His Surprising Injury: How Did It Happen?

2405   The first of a gripping, special two-night Bachelor event starts with Peter needing to decide about the controversial Alayah. Should he keep the possibility of a relationship with her alive or risk losing the trust of all the other women? After another dramatic rose ceremony, exotic Costa Rica is the next stop on Peters search to find his soul mate. Peter gives the women a shock: an unfortunate accident has left a 22-stitch scar on his forehead. A big swimsuit fashion shoot for Cosmopolitan amps up the jealousy as the woman who poses the best will be front and center with Peter in the magazine. One struggling woman decides on a make-or-break scheme to convince the Bachelor to give her a rose. That is only the beginning of the bachelorettes spinning out of control before the next rose ceremony on The Bachelor, MONDAY, FEB. 3 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The remaining women follow Peter to Costa Rica and are stunned when they see the scar on his forehead. Peter shares the crazy story of his character-building wound. As the Bachelor and one beauty fly in a helicopter over the picturesque landscape, another volatile woman spends the day alone crying her eyes out. That same woman is part of the group shooting an extraordinary Cosmopolitan swimsuit fashion spread at La Fortuna Waterfall. The winner, selected for her modeling prowess, makes the other bachelorettes explode with envy as she and Peter strike a pose together for the March layout! The distraught, tearful bachelorette ends up the target of accusations and confrontations with another woman who exposes her frailties to Peter, claiming she only has his best interests at heart.

One controversial woman tries to defuse her situation by sneaking over to Peters suite before the next rose ceremony. What will she say to Peter and will he believe her? Peter is confident in his decisions this week, abandoning the cocktail party, but that doesnt stop two of the bachelorettes from pushing the panic button and asking to talk to him before the roses are handed out. Before one frustrated woman leaves, she drops a bombshell warning, making Peter wonder if his worst nightmare is coming true.

2406  On the second explosive episode this week, airing on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, Peter will need to concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman is getting a second one-on-one date causing a furor with one devastated bachelorette who hasnt even had one yet.

Will life imitate art when Peter and a group of the women star in their own telenovela, a Latin American drama entitled El Amor de Pedro? Once again, tempers rise and Peter overhears the bachelorettes yelling at one another. After hearing both sides of the story, he is left to wonder who to believe. One worried lady attempts to get her relationship with the Bachelor back on track at the after-party, but will her strategy backfire?

Peter gets a real surprise on his next date when after a wonderful, promising day together learning how to train horses from a real Chilean huaso and enjoying a rodeohe is blindsided by the womans  personal fears about the possibility of a future together and is worried she wont be there for him in the end.

Two feuding females square off one last time as the recipients of a dreaded impromptu two-on-one date card. Who will stay and who will go?

The 16 remaining women are the following:

Alayah, 24, orthodontist assistant from San Antonio, Texas
Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, Texas
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA
Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, B.C., Canada
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, Texas
Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV
Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL
Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY
Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2405-2/

NOTE: Two episodes in one week as they will be more intense
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #33 on: February 04, 2020, 12:57:20 AM »
EW Blogs The Bachelor Episode 5

Link: https://ew.com/recap/the-bachelor-season-24-episode-5/
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #34 on: February 04, 2020, 01:21:03 PM »
So his explanation for the wine glass accident (honestly, the only part of this season I've been waiting for) is that he fought off a puma in the jungle. Lol!
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #35 on: February 06, 2020, 01:40:21 AM »
EW Blogs The Bachelor Episode 6

Link: https://ew.com/recap/the-bachelor-season-24-episode-6/
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #36 on: February 06, 2020, 07:37:02 PM »
ABC Press Release

SIX BACHELORETTES BATTLE TO GET FOUR HOMETOWN DATES
AS PETER WELCOMES THEM TO EXOTIC LIMA, PERU,
ON ABCS THE BACHELOR, MONDAY, FEB. 10

2407  The pressure mounts as hometown dates loom, but first Peter and the remaining six women travel to beautiful Lima. After a supportive conversation with his mom, Peter is inspired to pay the women a surprise visit for a serious chat. How will they respond to his wake-up call to focus on their feelings? Madison and Peter come to a make-or-break moment in their relationship after a magical day together. Peter and Natasha spend a whirlwind day shopping, eating and having fun, but will the chemistry be there? Kelsey has a family secret she dares to share with the charming pilot, but will she get a rose and a hometown date? The dreaded three-on-one date pits one confident woman against two panic-stricken bachelorettes. The tough decisions are just beginning for Peter, as four women prepare to take him home to meet their families on The Bachelor, MONDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

After a wonderful day together exploring the fishing village of Pucusana, the smitten Madison decides to reveal some crucial information to Peter, but will her revelation change his feelings about her? The Bachelor and Natasha visit the Plaza de Armas, the birthplace of Lima and the citys cultural center, for a delightful day of fun. She is falling for the handsome pilot, but will he return her affections?

Kelsey goes on a wild ride with Peter on ATVs in the Peruvian mountains. She anxiously discloses a closely held secret that she feels is important for him to know before the possibility of a hometown date. Will it make a difference in his decision?

Kelley, Hannah Ann and Victoria F. face off in the feared three-on-one date. Peter escorts them to a 250-year-old hacienda with a beautiful chapel, fit for a wedding. How many roses are left and which lucky women will welcome him to their hometowns to meet their families?

A difficult week ends with Peter confidently toasting his four final ladies. It will only get more difficult from here on in.

The six remaining women are the following:

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Victoria F., 26, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2407-1/
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
« Reply #37 on: Today at 09:08:06 PM »
EW Blogs The Bachelor Episode 7

Link: https://ew.com/recap/the-bachelor-season-24-episode-7/
