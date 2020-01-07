ABC Press Release
ITS A BIG WEEK FOR PETER WEBER AS THE DRAMA ESCALATES WITH EMOTIONAL BREAKDOWNS, A SHOCKING MID-DATE DEPARTURE AND AN EXPLOSIVE
TWO-ON-ONE DATE ON A TWO-NIGHT BACHELOR EVENT,
MONDAY, FEB. 3, AND ON A SPECIAL NIGHT, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5,
ON ABCS THE BACHELOR
A Spectacular International Journey to Find Love Begins With
Visits to Costa Rica and Santiago, Chile
Peter Reveals His Surprising Injury: How Did It Happen?
2405 The first of a gripping, special two-night Bachelor event starts with Peter needing to decide about the controversial Alayah. Should he keep the possibility of a relationship with her alive or risk losing the trust of all the other women? After another dramatic rose ceremony, exotic Costa Rica is the next stop on Peters search to find his soul mate. Peter gives the women a shock: an unfortunate accident has left a 22-stitch scar on his forehead. A big swimsuit fashion shoot for Cosmopolitan amps up the jealousy as the woman who poses the best will be front and center with Peter in the magazine. One struggling woman decides on a make-or-break scheme to convince the Bachelor to give her a rose. That is only the beginning of the bachelorettes spinning out of control before the next rose ceremony on The Bachelor, MONDAY, FEB. 3 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The remaining women follow Peter to Costa Rica and are stunned when they see the scar on his forehead. Peter shares the crazy story of his character-building wound. As the Bachelor and one beauty fly in a helicopter over the picturesque landscape, another volatile woman spends the day alone crying her eyes out. That same woman is part of the group shooting an extraordinary Cosmopolitan swimsuit fashion spread at La Fortuna Waterfall. The winner, selected for her modeling prowess, makes the other bachelorettes explode with envy as she and Peter strike a pose together for the March layout! The distraught, tearful bachelorette ends up the target of accusations and confrontations with another woman who exposes her frailties to Peter, claiming she only has his best interests at heart.
One controversial woman tries to defuse her situation by sneaking over to Peters suite before the next rose ceremony. What will she say to Peter and will he believe her? Peter is confident in his decisions this week, abandoning the cocktail party, but that doesnt stop two of the bachelorettes from pushing the panic button and asking to talk to him before the roses are handed out. Before one frustrated woman leaves, she drops a bombshell warning, making Peter wonder if his worst nightmare is coming true.
2406 On the second explosive episode this week, airing on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, Peter will need to concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman is getting a second one-on-one date causing a furor with one devastated bachelorette who hasnt even had one yet.
Will life imitate art when Peter and a group of the women star in their own telenovela, a Latin American drama entitled El Amor de Pedro? Once again, tempers rise and Peter overhears the bachelorettes yelling at one another. After hearing both sides of the story, he is left to wonder who to believe. One worried lady attempts to get her relationship with the Bachelor back on track at the after-party, but will her strategy backfire?
Peter gets a real surprise on his next date when after a wonderful, promising day together learning how to train horses from a real Chilean huaso and enjoying a rodeohe is blindsided by the womans personal fears about the possibility of a future together and is worried she wont be there for him in the end.
Two feuding females square off one last time as the recipients of a dreaded impromptu two-on-one date card. Who will stay and who will go?
The 16 remaining women are the following:
Alayah, 24, orthodontist assistant from San Antonio, Texas
Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, Texas
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA
Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, B.C., Canada
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, Texas
Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV
Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL
Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY
Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA
Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2405-2/NOTE: Two episodes in one week as they will be more intense