ABC Press Release

PETER AND HANNAH B. CONTINUE THEIR DEEPLY INTIMATE TALK,
BUT WHAT WILL THEY DECIDE?

A HEATED FASHION RUNWAY COMPETITION ENDS WITH A BANG AND A NEW CONTROVERSY ERUPTS: CHAMPAGNE-GATE!

Fashion Expert Carson Kressley and Iconic Supermodel Janice Dickinson
Judge the Spirited Catwalk Challenge

2402  Hold your breath! Peter and Hannah B. pick up where they left off, with a conversation full of unresolved feelings for one another. Will Peter invite Hannah to join the other women? Or will he continue on his new quest to find love? How will he face the nine women who were on the group date, anxiously awaiting his decision? Find out on The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The women who have left their everyday lives to pursue Peters love might be in for a shocking twist. Will they believe him if he does decide that he is really ready to move on?

Kelsey has plans on popping a special bottle of champagne with Peter only to see her dream scheme blown up by one of the front runners, setting off a conflict that will be known in Bachelor lore as Champagne-gate. Who will survive and get a rose and who gets swept away in the drama?

However, when eight fashionable bachelorettes strut their stuff on a star-studded runway as models in a fashion show for REVOLVE, the online fashion phenomenon, jealousy reigns supreme and the claws come out. Celebrity judges Carson Kressley, the original Queer Eye fashion expert, and television personality and legendary model Janice Dickinson decide who wore and walked it the best. The insecure runner-up has a complete meltdown, but will she have the last laugh? The evening ends with an explosive after-party, where rivals try to get the better of one another with Peter and more than one woman is left in tears.

The 22 remaining women are the following:
Alayah, 24, orthodontist assistant from San Antonio, TX
Alexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, IL
Courtney, 26, a cosmetologist from Venice, FL
Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TX
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TX
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA
Lauren, 26, a marketing executive from Glendale, CA
Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Payton, 23, a business development representative from Wellesley, MA
Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN
Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TX
Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV
Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL
Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY
Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2402/
Week 3 Sneak Peek: Demi Challenges the Ladies - The Bachelor

The fallout from Champagne-gate continues, 1-on-1 dates spark jealousy, and Peter questions whether some women are being genuine with him. Plus, more details and spoilers from the Bachelor finale! From 'Week 2,' season 24, episode 2 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/krSMCzaK0WM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/krSMCzaK0WM</a>
ABC Press Release

PETER AND VICTORIA P. HAVE FUN ON THE DANCE FLOOR,
AND BACHELOR NATION FAVORITE DEMI BURNETT CREATES A GROUP DATE
FLUFFY FACE-OFF WHICH TURNS INTENSE ON THE BACHELOR,
MONDAY, JAN. 20

Chris Harrison and Comic Legend Fred Willard Supply the
Colorful Play-by-Play for Demis Extreme Pillow Fight Club

2403  The Champagne-gate controversy continues to bubble and fizz as Hannah Ann and Kelsey attempt to try and bury the hatchet but only succeed in making matters worse. Meanwhile, Peter concentrates on having fun, going country line dancing with one smitten kitten, Victoria P., and Demi Burnett masterminds an Extreme Pillow Fight Club group date that sends feathers flying. However, Peter needs to confront his fear of falling for someone whose feelings arent genuine early on and struggles with his rose decisions on The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 20 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Peter tries to forget all the drama from Champagne-gate in the company of Victoria P., an appealing, exhilarating woman. However, as the two enjoy country line dancing together, she tearfully opens up about her heartbreaking childhood. Will Peter find the personal drama off-putting or will it draw him closer to Victoria P.?

Special guest Demi Burnett surprises eight of the women with an early morning pillow fight. The bachelorettes, decked out in sexy sleepwear, get out all of their frustrations as they smack each other with fluffy pillows! Of course, no clash like this would be complete without Chris Harrison and iconic comic actor and Bachelor favorite Fred Willard offering the spirited blow-by-blow. New rivals emerge when one lady accuses the other of being a fake. Which will Peter believe?

But that is just the start of the main event, which occurs at a pool party with all the women. One bachelorette draws the ire of many of the ladies as a stunning revelation has Peter struggling with his feelings for the controversial woman. Should he trust his heart or what he hears from the other bachelorettes? Will he still give her the rose or send her home  and regret it?

The 19 remaining women are the following:

Alayah, 24, orthodontist assistant from San Antonio, TX
Alexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, IL
Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TX
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TX
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA
Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN
Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TX
Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV
Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL
Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY
Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2403/
EW Blogs The Bachelor Episode 3

Link: https://ew.com/recap/the-bachelor-season-24-episode-3/
