The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber

The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
September 09, 2019, 04:09:08 AM
Official announcement of the new lead will be coming soon.
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
September 10, 2019, 09:13:29 PM
Just a reminder that the announcement of the new Bachelor will be on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise on September 17, board time.

https://twitter.com/BachParadise/status/1171604525913968640
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
September 16, 2019, 05:43:33 PM
The new Bachelor supposedly will be

Show content
PETER WEBER
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
September 17, 2019, 09:39:57 AM
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
September 17, 2019, 10:03:52 PM
THE NEW BACHELOR IS PETER WEBER!
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
September 18, 2019, 12:34:07 AM
Season premiere will be on January 6, 2020, Monday.
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
September 18, 2019, 12:37:01 AM
ABC Press Release

PETER WEBER WILL LOOK FOR LOVE AGAIN AS THE STAR OF ABCS HIT ROMANCE REALITY SERIES THE BACHELOR, RETURNING TO ABC FOR ITS 24TH SEASON IN JANUARY 2020 PETER WEBER WILL LOOK FOR LOVE AGAIN AS THE STAR OF ABCS HIT ROMANCE REALITY SERIES THE BACHELOR, RETURNING TO ABC FOR ITS 24TH SEASON IN JANUARY 2020

Airline pilot Peter Weber caught the attention of Bachelorette Hannah Brown and all of America the first night they met, stepping out of the limo and expressing his desire for a co-pilot in life. While Peter seemed sweet at first glance, it became clear this charming man in uniform could bring the heat. The passion between Hannah and Peter was undeniable. After expressing his love to her and spending a memorable night in a windmill together, all of America was left shocked and heartbroken with Hannahs decision to end the relationship. Returning home from Greece, Peter was forced to confront his pain and pick up the pieces of his broken heart. Now, Peter is back to take his search for true love to new heights on the 24th season of ABCs hit romance reality series The Bachelor, premiering in January 2020.

The announcement was made tonight on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise.         

A native of Westlake Village, California, Peter, 28, grew up just minutes from The Bachelor mansion. He was raised with a strong example of the marriage he wants by his loving parents. Having met while working on the same flight over 30 years ago, Peters parents have set the perfect example of lasting love. He and his brother, Jack, followed in their parents footsteps, developing a passion for aviation. At 23, Peter was working as a pilot; and by 25, he landed his dream job as captain for a major commercial airline. All that is missing now is someone with whom to share his life.

When Peter isnt flying for work or fun, he is embracing his mothers Cuban culture in the kitchen or letting loose on the dance floor. This hopeless romantic is eager to find his co-pilot to join him for a life full of love, laughter, dancing and adventure. Watch Peters love story take off in January!

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/press-releases/
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
October 09, 2019, 02:57:52 AM
https://www.wonderwall.com/news/bachelor-star-suffers-serious-injury-face-while-filming-3021289.article

Bachelor' star suffers 'serious injury' to face while filming
By Mark Gray Wonderwall 1:43pm PDT, Oct 8, 2019

"Bachelor" star Peter Weber was rushed to the hospital after suffering a "serious injury" to his face while filming the reality TV show in Costa Rica, according to a report, and the situation could very well cause an issue with production.

According to Radar Online, Peter split his head open while golfing.

"He went to step on the cart but fell and and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying," a source said, adding that the incident occurred on Oct. 7.

A source confirmed the incident to Us Weekly, saying, "It was a two-hour drive from the course to the hospital in San Jose; he got 22 stitches in his face."

The source added, "The reason he traveled for two hours to a hospital was that this specific hospital had a surgeon that specialized in his injuries. He underwent surgery."

"He is pulling through," a separate source told Radar, who added that ABC is very concerned about how to proceed with production, as all the women were flying in for filming when the accident occurred.

Pilot Pete, as he's commonly known to "Bachelor" fans, has been filming for several weeks, having been officially tabbed as the season 24 "Bachelor" in September. Peter finished as the second runner-up on Hannah Brown's "Bachelorette" season. He and Hannah made headlines when they acknowledged having sex in a windmill several times during her season.

Peter's season is expected to premiere in January 2020.
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
November 13, 2019, 04:22:48 PM
FIRST PROMO

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5xT7Bx73KXg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5xT7Bx73KXg</a>
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
November 14, 2019, 04:45:10 PM
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
November 17, 2019, 08:38:52 PM
ABC Press Release

NEW SEASON OF THE BACHELOR TAKES FLIGHT MONDAY, JAN. 6, ON ABC

Peter Webers Romantic Journey Begins With a Dramatic Three-Hour Premiere Event Featuring First Romantic Dates of the Season and a Special Surprise Visitor

Watch Peters Love Story Reach New Heights HERE

Its the night Bachelor Nation has been waiting for!

 
Airline pilot Peter Weber flew into the hearts of women everywhere and left all of America shocked and heartbroken when Hannah Brown decided to end their relationship. Now Peter is back and ready to once again capture hearts across the nation when he returns for another shot at love as the star of the 24th season of ABCs hit romance reality series The Bachelor, premiering MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Peters search for his soul mate takes off to new heights on premiere day when a few women earn their wings on a daring group date plus other romantic dates  a first ever on a bachelor premiere  and will feature a special surprise visitor who has everyone talking!

This year, The Bachelor delivered a whopping 4.3 rating among Adults 18-49 across all platforms after 35 days of delayed viewing, marking an impressive 19% gain versus the prior year. In addition, The Bachelor grew by more than 1 million viewers year over year, averaging 12.5 million Total Viewers in MP+35 during its most recent run. The show was Monday nights top-rated series among Adults 18-49 on each of its 10 telecasts of the season.

A native of Westlake Village, California, Peter, 28, grew up just minutes from The Bachelor mansion. He was raised with a strong example of the marriage he wants by his loving parents. Having met while working on the same flight over 30 years ago, Peters parents have set the perfect example of lasting love. He and his brother, Jack, followed in their parents footsteps, developing a passion for aviation. At 23, Peter was working as a pilot; and by 25, he landed his dream job as captain for a major commercial airline. All that is missing now is someone with whom Peter can share his life.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/press-releases/
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
November 25, 2019, 08:27:31 PM
First Look - The Bachelor

We did NOT see this coming. Check out this exclusive first look of Peters upcoming season of The Bachelor, premiering January 6.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OGLOJ-nGs00" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OGLOJ-nGs00</a>
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
December 03, 2019, 05:18:22 PM
ABC Press Release

The Bachelor: SEASON PREMIERE: 2401 (1/6)

SEASON PREMIERE

PETER WEBER BEGINS THE SEARCH FOR HIS SOUL MATE ON ABCS THE BACHELOR,
PREMIERING ITS 24TH SEASON WITH A THREE-HOUR BLOCKBUSTER SPECIAL,
MONDAY, JAN. 6

In a Bachelor First, the Premiere Will Feature the Seasons First Group and
One-on-One Dates
Thiirty Women Are Eager to Win Peters Heart and Final Rose
When Bachelorette Hannah B. Steps Out of the Limo, All Bets Are Off!
Country Music Sensation Tenille Arts Returns for Her Third Appearance on the Series

2401  Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABCs hit romance reality series The Bachelor, premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The 30 stunning, accomplished women will do anything to catch Peters eye, including bringing a giant paper airplane in for an impressive landing. Peter loves the effort all these ladies are making, including the three flight attendants. He is encouraged he might meet his wife, but there is one hard-charging career woman who has already had a chance encounter with the Bachelor and sparks flew then. What will the other women think of her? It is nothing compared to the loud scream when Hannah B. steps out of the limo. Why would she be here?

There is one assertive charmer who steals Peter away multiple times during the cocktail party and then steals a kiss. But who will get the first impression rose and earn the jealousy of all the other women? Its a very emotional first rose ceremony for Peter as he says goodbye to eight bachelorettes, some of whom predict that Peter may be in for a bumpy ride with this group of feisty ladies.

But this season, the premiere isnt over after the rose ceremony. In the first group date, nine competitive women are put through flight school by special guests, veteran Marine Corps pilot Alisa Johnson and Katie Higgins Cook, the first female pilot in the Navys elite Blue Angels demonstration squad. Who will capture the special sunset flight alone with Peter as the reward for coming out on top after a series of rigorous drills?

One beautiful girl next door will fly high when she meets Peters entire family at his parents vow renewal after 31 years of marriage, but will she fit in? Breakout country music artist Tenille Arts performs her new song, Somebody Like That, for the special occasion.

Finally, in another huge surprise, Hannah B. hosts the next group date. She explains to the nine enthusiastic women that they will be revealing their most memorable sex stories and fantasies in front of a live audience. But what happens when Peter discovers a distraught Hannah backstage? What she shares with him will leave them both as confused as ever. Do the two of them still have feelings for one another and share the same sizzling passion? Will Hannah join the group of women in the Bachelor mansion and continue to date Peter?

Season highlights and a list of the bachelorettes will be released at a later date.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/episodes/2401/
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
December 16, 2019, 12:04:45 PM
Meet the Women - The Bachelor

Meet the Women of Peter's season NOW with Chris Harrison before #TheBachelor premieres January 6 on ABC! Who's got your rose?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/89-lUhD4Zag" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/89-lUhD4Zag</a>
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
December 16, 2019, 01:38:01 PM
ABC Press Release

The Handsome Pilot Kicks Off the New Year With a Bang When His Highly Anticipated Season of The Bachelor Premieres Monday, Jan. 6, With a Big Three-Hour Special
THE 30 WOMEN LOOKING TO CAPTURE PETER WEBERS HEART ARE REVEALED!

THE HANDSOME PILOT KICKS OFF THE NEW YEAR WITH A BANG
WHEN HIS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SEASON OF THE BACHELOR
PREMIERES MONDAY, JAN. 6, WITH A BIG THREE-HOUR SPECIAL

Season Highlights Include Celebrity Appearances by Country Music Star Chase Rice, Fashion Expert Carson Kressley, Iconic Supermodel Janice Dickinson, Bachelor in Paradise Star
Demi Burnett and Comic Actor Fred Willard

What does a hard-charging career woman from a family of elite lawyers, a delightfully quirky bombshell full of self-doubt, a beauty who can be a real beast, a gorgeous girl next door who is a hoopster at heart and a sophisticated city girl who speaks her mind all have in common? Theyre all on the hunt for love with Peter Weber when the 24th edition of The Bachelor premieres with a blockbuster three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

In the season premiere, 2401, Peter returns to find his soul mate from an impressive group of 30 women all vying for his heart. At the end of the night, 22 bachelorettes remain to embark on wild romantic adventures with Peter around the world and attempt to become the love of his life.

Romantic and adventurous dates will test the womens perseverance in pursuing their romantic objective, along with fun, exciting and exotic dates that will elicit real and raw passions. A star-studded runway walk-off pits eight fashionable ladies strutting their stuff for Revolve, with celebrity judges Carson Kressley, the original Queer Eye fashion expert, and television personality and legendary model Janice Dickinson deciding who wore and walked it the best. Fan-favorite Demi Burnett surprises some of the women with an extreme pillow fight, with Chris Harrison and Bachelor franchise regular Fred Willard doing the play-by-play honors. Country star Chase Rice performs for Peter and one lucky woman, but this special date has a real twist!

As the journey continues internationally to Costa Rica, Chile, Peru and beyond, relationships have a chance to flourish and more surprises await the unsuspecting Bachelor. Will Peter open his heart and find the woman of his dreams who will love him back?
The 30 women who will vie for Peters heart are the following:
Alayah, 24, Miss Texas 2019 from San Antonio, TX
Alexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, IL
Avonlea, 27, a cattle rancher from Fort Worth, TX
Courtney, 26, a cosmetologist from Venice, FL
Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TX
Eunice, 23, a flight attendant from Chicago, IL
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Jade, 26, a flight attendant from Mesa, AZ
Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TX
Jenna, 22, a nursing student from New Lenox, IL
Katrina, 28, a pro sports dancer from Chicago, IL
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA
Kylie, 26, an entertainment sales associate from Santa Monica, CA
Lauren, 26, a marketing executive from Glendale, CA
Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Maurissa, 23, a patient care coordinator from Atlanta, GA
Megan, 26, a flight attendant from San Francisco, CA
Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Payton, 23, a business development representative from Wellesley, MA
Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN
Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TX
Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV
Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL
Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY
Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
December 16, 2019, 02:00:38 PM
PRESENTING THE WOMEN OF PETER WEBER'S SEASON

Alayah Benavidez



Alexa Caves



Avonlea Elkins



Courtney Perry



Deandra Kanu



Eunice Cho

Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
December 16, 2019, 02:10:23 PM
Hannah Ann Sluss



Jade Gilliland



Jasmine Nguyen



Jenna Serrano



Katrina Badowski



Kelley Flanagan

Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
December 16, 2019, 02:17:46 PM
Kelsey Weier



Kiarra Norman



Kylie Ramos



Lauren Jones



Lexi Buchanan



Madison Prewett

Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
December 16, 2019, 02:24:35 PM
Maurissa Gunn



Megan Hops



Mykenna Dorn



Natasha Parker



Payton Moran



Sarah Coffin

Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
December 16, 2019, 02:30:08 PM
Last six women to complete the cast...

Savannah Mullins



Shiann Lewis



Sydney Hightower



Tammy Ly



Victoria Fuller



Victoria Paul

Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
December 16, 2019, 03:15:32 PM
Peter and the women

Re: The Bachelor 24: Peter Weber
Yesterday at 06:06:52 PM
The 30 Women Vying for Peters Heart  The Bachelor

This cabin is FULL. Meet all of the passengers when #TheBachelor premieres on January 6.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IkdeKYJM8pg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IkdeKYJM8pg</a>
