Yeah I definitely would agree with Leafs. I have loved almost every season of BBCAN that I have watched (1 to 6) and the cast has always been one of the main reasons. I haven't even seen BB20 or BB21, and got bored and never finished BB18 or BB19 because the cast was always so boring and basic, and the houseguests I liked got booted early. The only criticism I would have for both versions is the lack of diversity in age (and it's definitely worse in the US version).