BBCAN 8 NEWS

Linda BC2

BBCAN 8 NEWS
August 15, 2019, 09:32:28 AM
Arisa Cox posted on Twitter:

Good luck to all the unknown legends out there, ready and willing to make a brilliant season! Online casting for #BBCAN8 is now open. GET 👏🏽 IT 👏🏽 (link: http://bigbrothercanada.ca) bigbrothercanada.ca
@BigBrotherCA

https://twitter.com/arisacox/status/1161995707647188992?s=20
Leafsfan

Re: BBCAN 8 NEWS
September 29, 2019, 10:38:31 PM
Open casting calls have been announced:

redwings8831

Re: BBCAN 8 NEWS
January 20, 2020, 10:02:33 AM
BBCAN8's two night premiere is Wednesday/Thursday March 4th/5th with a preview show on Sunday March 1st.

https://twitter.com/_BBCanada/status/1219286641245859842
https://twitter.com/_BBCanada/status/1219287301932580864
Jay33

Re: BBCAN 8 NEWS
February 26, 2020, 01:44:20 PM
I think the cast reveal is supposed to be today. Could be as soon as 15 minutes or as late as tonight. I'm waiting.
Jay33

Re: BBCAN 8 NEWS
February 26, 2020, 02:17:24 PM
Yes. 16 newbies. I was hoping for some returnees.

https://globalnews.ca/news/6593527/big-brother-canada-8-houseguests/
fossil-racer

Re: BBCAN 8 NEWS
February 26, 2020, 04:43:01 PM
Maanca

Re: BBCAN 8 NEWS
March 06, 2020, 01:42:04 PM
Nico walked on Day 5. He was at the bottom of the 4 with the most votes to evict first.
Leafsfan

Re: BBCAN 8 NEWS
Yesterday at 12:12:14 PM
RealityFreakWill

Re: Big Brother Canada 8 - Live Feed Discussion
Yesterday at 12:48:00 PM
BIG BROTHER CANADA SEASON 8 HAS BEEN CANCELLED!
Gra1162

Re: Re: Big Brother Canada 8 - Live Feed Discussion
Yesterday at 07:29:15 PM
GASP i mean i'm not suprised but what happens now? will they countiue?
claude_24hrs

Re: Re: Big Brother Canada 8 - Live Feed Discussion
Yesterday at 09:10:53 PM
Quote from: Gra1162 on Yesterday at 07:29:15 PM
GASP i mean i'm not suprised but what happens now? will they countiue?

Its already announced that will end on April 1. That is the final decision made by the show.
redwings8831

Re: Big Brother Canada 8 - Live Feed Discussion
Yesterday at 09:20:59 PM
They stopped production last night and the players went home today. Nothing new is happening, they are just showing what has happened in the last four days over the final two episodes.
Jay33

Re: BBCAN 8 NEWS
Yesterday at 11:47:54 PM
What will happen next year then? Bring back the remaining players or start over and pretend these guys never existed?
claude_24hrs

Re: BBCAN 8 NEWS
Today at 03:31:23 AM
Quote from: Jay33 on Yesterday at 11:47:54 PM
What will happen next year then? Bring back the remaining players or start over and pretend these guys never existed?

No. Next year will be different. As season 9 is not yet announced through 2021.
Jimmer

Re: BBCAN 8 NEWS
Today at 06:39:08 PM
Is that speculation? I don't think can firmly say that if there was a Season 9, that it would not feature these houseguests. Of course, we need to get a renewal first before speculating the houseguests.
