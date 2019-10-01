« previous next »
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #50 on: October 01, 2019, 04:00:11 AM »
So only 3 continents? Does that include Australia? It it does thats a bit of a letdown.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #51 on: October 01, 2019, 06:55:29 AM »
Quote from: khan kna on October 01, 2019, 04:00:11 AM
So only 3 continents? Does that include Australia? It it does thats a bit of a letdown.

It does feel like a bit of a step down, yes. Especially considering the third season covered all 6.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #52 on: October 01, 2019, 10:52:48 AM »
3 Continents (Asia, Africa and Au?)
8 Countries (S. Korea, Vietnam, Mongolia, Zambia and ?)
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #53 on: October 01, 2019, 11:13:45 AM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on October 01, 2019, 10:52:48 AM
3 Continents (Asia, Africa and Au?)
8 Countries (S. Korea, Vietnam, Mongolia, Zambia and ?)

Show content
Zimbabwe & Malawi. Lookout Cafe swing and Lake Malawi dugout canoe were in preview.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #54 on: October 01, 2019, 12:30:20 PM »
I have nothing against only 3 continents being visited, tbh. The thing that annoyed me is that lot of tasks seems recycled from TARUS in the preview.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #55 on: October 01, 2019, 02:45:29 PM »
After the 5 year wait it is a little underwhelming compared to what I expected of Australia, the version that gave us the best non-US season ever (Season 2). Really 2 continents, a lot of US rehash tasks. I was excited, now I'm cautiously optimistic.

Beau is definitely no Grant.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #56 on: October 20, 2019, 09:18:11 PM »
Considering the sudden and quick turnaround of the casting period, the new team has assembled quite a good group of teams.  :tup:
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #57 on: October 21, 2019, 12:10:16 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on October 20, 2019, 09:18:11 PM
Considering the sudden and quick turnaround of the casting period, the new team has assembled quite a good group of teams.  :tup:

Quite embarrassing for TARUS who has all the time in the world for casting, yet look at what we've gotten over the last couple of years  :funny:
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #58 on: October 21, 2019, 01:58:55 AM »
Yes, the repeated extensions to the casting period were well worth it. Love the wide diversity here.

I was worried what we'd get when they opened casting but wouldn't say which show it was actually for. Only "travel adventure"
« Last Edit: October 21, 2019, 02:04:12 AM by Maanca »
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #59 on: December 30, 2019, 02:08:57 AM »
Wait a sec, so the winners for all 4 seasons are male-male teams?
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #60 on: December 30, 2019, 02:24:09 AM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on December 30, 2019, 02:08:57 AM
Wait a sec, so the winners for all 4 seasons are male-male teams?

Yes, obviously.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #61 on: December 30, 2019, 02:40:32 AM »
4 straight male male team winners? There is sumthin wrong here
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #62 on: December 30, 2019, 07:28:46 AM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on December 30, 2019, 02:40:32 AM
4 straight male male team winners? There is sumthin wrong here

Yes. All versions in Seven and recently in Ten.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #63 on: December 30, 2019, 11:45:19 AM »
They have to design the race better next time, so that girl teams have better chance to win
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #64 on: December 30, 2019, 11:44:45 PM »
TAR Latin America also had five M/M team winners in five straight seasons. The only non-M/M team who won was in TAR LA 1.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #65 on: January 03, 2020, 09:57:05 PM »
TARUS and TARA have answer for this, usually they cast not so strong boys team to balance the winning streak, Amy & Maya won in season where the boys teams are not so strong
or maybe aussie just prefer boys team to win, just like american love boy girl team to win
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 08:37:33 AM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on January 03, 2020, 09:57:05 PM
TARUS and TARA have answer for this, usually they cast not so strong boys team to balance the winning streak, Amy & Maya won in season where the boys teams are not so strong
or maybe aussie just prefer boys team to win, just like american love boy girl team to win

For the US Version, I'd love a MM or FF win. It has been quite a time..... Getting tired of constant MF winners.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 09:57:16 AM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on December 30, 2019, 11:45:19 AM
They have to design the race better next time, so that girl teams have better chance to win

"They should make the course easier for people of a specific gender so that they win instead of the other."

That's pretty upsetting.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 06:15:29 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on Yesterday at 09:57:16 AM
"They should make the course easier for people of a specific gender so that they win instead of the other."

That's pretty upsetting.

Its not make the challenges easier for girl teams, but make it more varied, not just brute type challenges. TARUS & Survivor US already done this long long time ago if u dont know, they make the challenges more varied to broader skill set, thats why we got varied type of winners, male, brute dude, girl, gay, mom, grandpa, reptilian, etc. If they didnt do that contestants like Joe or Aaron or other big brute dudes will go unchallenged and win in total domination
Re: TAR Australia 4: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 06:21:55 PM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Yesterday at 08:37:33 AM
For the US Version, I'd love a MM or FF win. It has been quite a time..... Getting tired of constant MF winners.

I dont know about that mate, but American audience just love to watch MF teams win the race, especially if they are a couple
