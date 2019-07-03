« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history  (Read 1091 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • Previously as rafael02
Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
« on: July 03, 2019, 08:45:54 PM »
So, after rewatching TAR 5, i kinda need to discuss some of the greatest move on TAR history. What is the gretaest move/manuver/performance by racer(s) in TAR?

I can think some of the examples:
TAR 5 - Colin & Christie 's airport ticket manuver to Egypt gave them a huge 12 hours lead from the other teams
TAR 21 - Natalie & Nadiya blocked Abby & Ryan move with U-turn on Amsterdam, sending the latter home
TARA 5 - while the powerplays on the penultimate leg were controversial, you gotta have to admit Parul & Maggie amd Eric & Rona decision to block Treasuri &  Louisa at the u-turn, sending the Indonesian's cousins home.
TAR 16 - Jet & Cord whole performance at Malaysia after being last on previous leg and had to do speedbump.
« Last Edit: July 03, 2019, 10:01:19 PM by elthemagnifico »
Logged
what might have been

Offline BoxOfficeR

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
    • Box Office Revolution
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
« Reply #1 on: July 03, 2019, 09:02:46 PM »
Tammy and Victor U-Turning Kisha and Jen in TAR 14 since the latter won TAR 18 :)
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
« Reply #2 on: July 03, 2019, 10:55:13 PM »
TAR5 : Charla & Mirna sneaking off the Frankfurt airport at mid-night for an earlier flight to Egypt
TAR11 : Charla & Mirna flying first to Johannesburg to earn themselves the huge leg on leg 6
TAR18 : Kent & Vyxsin u-turning Jamie & Cara in front of their faces  :funny:
TAR24 : Caroline & Jennifer begging for express pass to avoid elimination
TAR31 : Afghanimals fake arguing to distract teams from the clue, them motivating Team Fun to u-turn Tyler & Korey
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7113
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
« Reply #3 on: July 03, 2019, 11:10:24 PM »
TAR1: Rob & Brennan renting a phone in Alaska
TAR2: Chris & Alex on the flight to Queenstown
TAR2: Will & Tara recovering from losing their clue
TAR3: Ken & Gerard lying to the Twins in Vietnam
TAR3: Zach handling Flo during her meltdowns during the entirely of TAR3
TAR6: Aaron misdirecting the Queens girls in Iceland
TAR7: Rob getting three other teams to quit the Roadblock in Argentina
TAR7: Brian & Greg picking the Water Detour in Bostwana
TAR8: Linda making a game out of cheering up her daughters at the Waffle House
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online Pi/

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
« Reply #4 on: July 04, 2019, 10:19:23 AM »
^ I see you've read the book My Ox is Broken. :p

Chip and Kim getting an earlier flight to Dallas in the TAR5 finale was a hugely beneficial move.
Logged
"If you do not want to be criticized, do not do anything, do not say anything and do not be anything." - Marian Wright Edelman
"I do 10 push-ups every morning, then I breathe and do another 10." - Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1197
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:34:06 AM »
Tar 25: Adam & Bethany going for the FF in Singapore, they would have been eliminated most likely if they hadn't.
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2340
  • Grêmio FBPA
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:25:25 PM »
That Twinnies U-Turn move at TAR 21 was damn smart.
Logged
Freedom is a lonely road.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2938
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:46:33 PM »
In recent memory for maneuvers, Brooke from 29 complaining about the strainer Roadblock in Leg 4 enough to have not just one, but three racers help her physically and emotionally to finish the task. No doubt that however mind-boggling and infuriating this was for everyone to watch, it worked in Brooke's favor without having to take the 4-hour penalty which would have definitely eliminated her & Scott over Shamir & Sara.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2938
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Greatest Move/Manuver/Performance by racer(s) in TAR history
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:58:59 PM »
Greatest move would have to be Dan (Dan & Jordan of 16) persuading the ticket agent to complementarily upgrade them to business class on the Shanghai-San Francisco flight. The act helped them get out of the airport faster and they were ahead of Jet & Cord and Brent & Caite for the entire final leg. Their want of a safe lead after living their own nightmare penultimate leg paid off.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 