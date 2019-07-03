So, after rewatching TAR 5, i kinda need to discuss some of the greatest move on TAR history. What is the gretaest move/manuver/performance by racer(s) in TAR?
I can think some of the examples:
TAR 5 - Colin & Christie 's airport ticket manuver to Egypt gave them a huge 12 hours lead from the other teams
TAR 21 - Natalie & Nadiya blocked Abby & Ryan move with U-turn on Amsterdam, sending the latter home
TARA 5 - while the powerplays on the penultimate leg were controversial, you gotta have to admit Parul & Maggie amd Eric & Rona decision to block Treasuri & Louisa at the u-turn, sending the Indonesian's cousins home.
TAR 16 - Jet & Cord whole performance at Malaysia after being last on previous leg and had to do speedbump.