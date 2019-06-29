Since they would certainly want some FF teams, I'd say it's safe to assume that all 3 FF winners would be invited back, with the hopes that at least 2 of them would be able to do it.



Rob and Brennan would be absolutely invited back as the first ever winners. That would be cool to see. I could see Dave and Connor invited back as the only parent/child winners. Probably the Beekmans. Probably one of the sibling winners from 13 or 14 (or maybe 2 Linz's, since they were apparently considered for TAR31).



Then there will no doubt be at least 3 or 4 co-ed couples. I'd say Cody and Jessica are locks with their fan following. I think it would be great to see both Chip and Kim and Colin and Christie back. Renew the rivalry! And of course there's other options like Kelsey/Joey, Ernie/Cindy, and Jason/Amy. I would also LOVE to see Flo and Zach back again.



So I will go with something like:



Amy and Maya

Nat and Kat

Rob and Brennan

Josh and Brent

Dave and Connor

Colin and Christie

Chip and Kim

Cody and Jessica

Ernie and Cindy

Flo and Zach

Tammy and Victor



Alternates would be Kisha/Jen if one of the girl teams can't go, Chris and Alex for the guy teams, Kelsey and Joey for one of the couples, and Linz siblings for T/V.