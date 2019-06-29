« previous next »
TAR Winners Edition

TAR Winners Edition
« on: June 29, 2019, 10:53:45 AM »
Should this ever be produced, and if so, which teams do you prefer to see on the race?
Re: TAR Winners Edition
« Reply #1 on: June 29, 2019, 02:26:07 PM »
I wouldn't be opposed to the idea, but the tasks would have to be really hard.  Then again, I'd like to see new teams get a shot and other returning racers who have had unlucky circumstances :tup:
Re: TAR Winners Edition
« Reply #2 on: June 29, 2019, 04:58:50 PM »
Rob & Brennan coming back, especially after all this time, is a TAR dream for me. They should absolutely get a chance to defend.
Re: TAR Winners Edition
« Reply #3 on: June 29, 2019, 05:35:49 PM »
A lot of people I've seen seem to be opposed to this, with the argument of "We don't want to watch 11 super strong alpha teams run through the race and make it look easy"

But, that's not really true. Firstly, even if they're all strong alphas, somebody is still going to be eliminated on the first leg. There's still going to be loss and failure, which will make it interesting. Second, the Race is so unpredictable that being the winner of your season doesn't really guarantee much. Uchenna & Joyce didn't have that much of an advantage over the other teams during TAR11.

So yes, I think it would be a great idea. Definitely need to have Rob & Brennan back for it.

Meanwhile, I also want to see TAR: First eliminated edition. The likes of Bilal & Sa'eed, Ari & Staella, Misa & Maiya...maybe even Matt & Ana??
Re: TAR Winners Edition
« Reply #4 on: June 30, 2019, 07:39:48 PM »
Yes only if they could give us interesting winners like
Brooke & Scott
Colin & Christie
Nat & Kat
Amy & Maya

But not boring ones like
Bates & Anthony
Chris & Alex
Re: TAR Winners Edition
« Reply #5 on: June 30, 2019, 09:56:37 PM »
TAR: Winners Edition must be saved for the final ever season of TAR
Re: TAR Winners Edition
« Reply #6 on: June 30, 2019, 10:24:45 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on June 30, 2019, 09:56:37 PM
TAR: Winners Edition must be saved for the final ever season of TAR

I hope that won't happen because I don't want TAR to end :'(

I prefer they make it in year 2021 to celebrate the 20th year of TAR since its first air *fingers-crossed*, and make it like Survivor: Cambodia - Second Chance where fans pick which winner teams they want to race again. Also, I wish they include more old seasons of TAR (pre-HD seasons) and no repeaters like Eric & Danielle, Kisha & Jen, Dave & Connor, and Colin & Christie.
Re: TAR Winners Edition
« Reply #7 on: June 30, 2019, 10:49:50 PM »
Phil did say in his podcast (episode with Rob & Brennan) that the idea isn't too far-fetched. We have a pool of 31 teams to choose from, and if enough of them can be available during the month of filming, we could have an interesting cast, especially since some winners aren't exactly Alpha Teams as some people put it.

My 11 Choices for Winners/Victors Edition:
Rob & Brennan (gained new appreciation for them from interviews more than a decade after their win)
Flo & Zach (although I don't think Zach can join the Race anymore since he's tied with the production or something?)
Chip & Kim (another popular choice, apparently)
The Linz Family (two of them of course)
BJ & Tyler (due to popular demand, though I don't actually like them)
Tammy & Victor
Nat & Kat
Ernie & Cindy
Josh & Brent
Amy & Maya
Brooke & Scott

2 or 3 MM, 2 FF, 5 or 6 MF and 2 Family, 6 Friends, 3 Couple teams

Here's the thing, these teams' story lines were pretty much complete by the end of their respective seasons. Bringing them back seems kinda redundant seeing as they got their "happy ending" already. That's why a First/Early-Outs season or Unfinished Business season for me is much more compelling. These teams either didn't get to Race that far, and will still get to experience the new aspects of the Race is it went on OR they have more to prove this time round. Second Chances season is what I want to call it.
Re: TAR Winners Edition
« Reply #8 on: July 03, 2019, 04:41:28 AM »
Every winning team I know of except Flo and Zach would come back in an instant.
Some of you may not know this but the idea for such a season came long around season 5 at the dearly departed TWOP forums.
I was the one who had to get clearance for having that thread, and the idea was essentially the brainchild of the season one winners, by request to me to run with it. I wholeheartedly liked the idea then and still do. That discussion went on continuously until season 11 aired.
One subgroup of winners I would exclude would be teams that had already had a returnee season. All past winners should be teams whove never been back.
And clearly some teams wouldnt return or for some real life reason, cant.
And yes I would include Alex. His Around the World For Free three seasons were phenomenal and ground breaking use of social media of the time as a 24/7 device of filming and streaming made it something unique.
Re: TAR Winners Edition
« Reply #9 on: July 03, 2019, 06:23:47 AM »
Rob and Brennan
Rachel and Dave
Brooke and Scott
Kat and Nat
Maya and Amy
BJ and Tyler
Dave and Conner
Nick and Starr
Ernie and Cindy
Two of the Linz's
Chip and Kim
Re: TAR Winners Edition
« Reply #10 on: July 08, 2019, 08:51:37 AM »
Since they would certainly want some FF teams, I'd say it's safe to assume that all 3 FF winners would be invited back, with the hopes that at least 2 of them would be able to do it.

Rob and Brennan would be absolutely invited back as the first ever winners. That would be cool to see. I could see Dave and Connor invited back as the only parent/child winners. Probably the Beekmans. Probably one of the sibling winners from 13 or 14 (or maybe 2 Linz's, since they were apparently considered for TAR31).

Then there will no doubt be at least 3 or 4 co-ed couples. I'd say Cody and Jessica are locks with their fan following. I think it would be great to see both Chip and Kim and Colin and Christie back. Renew the rivalry! And of course there's other options like Kelsey/Joey, Ernie/Cindy, and Jason/Amy. I would also LOVE to see Flo and Zach back again.

So I will go with something like:

Amy and Maya
Nat and Kat
Rob and Brennan
Josh and Brent
Dave and Connor
Colin and Christie
Chip and Kim
Cody and Jessica
Ernie and Cindy
Flo and Zach
Tammy and Victor

Alternates would be Kisha/Jen if one of the girl teams can't go, Chris and Alex for the guy teams, Kelsey and Joey for one of the couples, and Linz siblings for T/V.
Re: TAR Winners Edition
« Reply #11 on: July 08, 2019, 11:45:16 AM »
I honestly don't want to risk the chance of having Dave and Connor coming back so no thank you.
Re: TAR Winners Edition
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:09:46 AM »
I think there's a couple things at play here in regards regards to an All-Winner season

- For starters, many former winners have either broken up or just don't speak to each other anymore. This would be a problem.

- Would they even care to race anymore? This is especially true with Pre- UB winners. The ones who would come back are probably not the most dynamic winners either...

- Are there any winners we'd care to see back? The show has a history of having bland or boring winners. I can think of only 3 or 4 worthwhile teams I'd care to see again.
Re: TAR Winners Edition
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:54:23 AM »
I think the first winning teams would not even consider to come back and compete against so much younger teams.
