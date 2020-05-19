« previous next »
TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)

Xoruz

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
May 19, 2020, 03:14:37 PM
Confirms what Phil was saying, and it's nice to see the show back in the main lineup. CBS is really holding onto hope to film at least some episodes of its scripted series prior to a possible second wave.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
May 19, 2020, 03:19:43 PM
Please take further discussion of the CBS Upfronts and schedule to HERE:
http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,36280.0.html

Thanks.
Declive

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
July 14, 2020, 06:32:26 PM
This fall, Wednesday nights will have viewers racing to their televisions!

The multiple Emmy Award-winning The Amazing Race, hosted by Phil Keoghan, will slide from 9:00 PM to open the night at 8:00 PM, followed by the fourth-season return of military drama SEAL Team, starring David Boreanaz, which moves up an hour to 9:00 PM.

At 10:00 PM, the fourth season of S.W.A.T., starring Shemar Moore, joins the fall schedule after originally being planned for later in the season.

Producers for Survivor, CBS' perennial Wednesday 8:00 PM series, are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production on its next edition, with health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved.

Additional information about production starts and premiere dates for all the series will be announced at a later date.

https://www.cbs.com/recommended/news/1009899/cbs-reveals-revised-wednesday-lineup-for-fall-2020-2021-/?ftag=EOS-05-10acg6i
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:11:43 AM by Declive »
theschnauzers

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
July 14, 2020, 07:00:25 PM
I am not surprised by the time change for Wednesday nights. This is what I have been expecting all along. With luck, Survivor 41 might make it in time for mid-season. I just hope it wont be the fall of 2022 before TAR 33 can be aired.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
Yesterday at 02:35:20 AM
LOGO:
theschnauzers

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
Yesterday at 05:02:33 PM
That logo is reminiscent of the pre season one advertising twenty years ago. I like it!
NMC

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
Yesterday at 06:31:52 PM
This is fantastic news. I'm guessing the originally planned 2 hour premiere is a no go, but what the hell! At least we have some sort of idea now.
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
Today at 02:07:42 AM
Quote from: NMC on Yesterday at 06:31:52 PM
This is fantastic news. I'm guessing the originally planned 2 hour premiere is a no go, but what the hell! At least we have some sort of idea now.

SEAL Team and SWAT still haven't been able to film, plus, looking at their past seasons, they usually only air at most ~10 episodes in the Fall schedule. Whereas TAR has 12 episodes. Plus with having to fill out the entire Fall schedule, I would assume CBS wouldn't want to double up on any episodes. So I'm holding out for hope that we still get that 2-hour premiere!
theschnauzers

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? FALL 2020 +(Emmy SPEC HERE PLEASE)
Today at 05:01:16 AM
Filming of some shows in Georgia has resumed as of this week. Not clear when filming will resume in Canada, although the legal guidelines are leaving that specifics to the unions and production to work out within the guidelines. However, cross border travel for talent, producers, writers and staff is still barred until at least August 21. Some soap operas in the US are about to resume production. Not clear when prime time dramas and comedies will begin although the specific guidelines have been set.
Nor has CBS announced when the fall premieres will take place.
