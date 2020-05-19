« previous next »
Confirms what Phil was saying, and it's nice to see the show back in the main lineup. CBS is really holding onto hope to film at least some episodes of its scripted series prior to a possible second wave.
Please take further discussion of the CBS Upfronts and schedule to HERE:
http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,36280.0.html

Thanks.
This fall, Wednesday nights will have viewers racing to their televisions!

The multiple Emmy Award-winning The Amazing Race, hosted by Phil Keoghan, will slide from 9:00 PM to open the night at 8:00 PM, followed by the fourth-season return of military drama SEAL Team, starring David Boreanaz, which moves up an hour to 9:00 PM.

At 10:00 PM, the fourth season of S.W.A.T., starring Shemar Moore, joins the fall schedule after originally being planned for later in the season.

Producers for Survivor, CBS' perennial Wednesday 8:00 PM series, are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production on its next edition, with health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved.

Additional information about production starts and premiere dates for all the series will be announced at a later date.
I am not surprised by the time change for Wednesday nights. This is what I have been expecting all along. With luck, Survivor 41 might make it in time for mid-season. I just hope it wont be the fall of 2022 before TAR 33 can be aired.
