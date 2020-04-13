I also just realized that now TAR32 will be ineligible for the 2020 Emmy's.Does anyone know if the last four episodes of TAR31 would be eligible, since that aired after the cutoff date of the 2019 Emmy's? I thought the rule was a show had to air at least six episodes of the season to have it be considered, but TAR31 only aired four after the deadline... so I'm not sure if it will be considered or not. Does anyone have any information or predictions on this? It would be a huge loss if this is the first year that TAR is never even nominated for an Emmy.