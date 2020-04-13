Actually, this article on 17 December 2019 from Deadline
is outdated. It states that the 2020 Emmy Awards hanging episodes deadline is 31 May, which is no longer the case.
The up-to-date information is at this article on 27 March 2020 from Deadline
which states:
The Television Academy is adjusting the eligibility and voting deadlines for this years Primetime Emmy Awards calendar in response to concerns made by TV communication executives and awards strategists in the current coronavirus climate. ... Also being extended is the eligibility date for hanging episodes for regular series and limited series, as the TV Academy takes into account production and programming delays. Now, all hanging episodes must broadcast or post on an accessible platform by June 30, instead of May 31. Both regular and limited series must still premiere by the end of this years eligibility date, which remains May 31. A minimum of six episodes continues to be required for a show to be qualified in the series category. A limited series in its entirety must air or post on a platform before June 30, and if it doesnt, the limited series will qualify in the 2020-2021 Emmy year.
So essentially, as long as a television show premieres on or before 31 May, and then goes on to air six episodes by 30 June, it will qualify for the 2020 Emmys. If it does not meet those two requirements, it will instead only qualify for the 2021 Emmys.
The Amazing Race 32 meets the 2020 Emmy requirements because: Season premiere: Airing 20 May
| CheckSixth episode: Airing 24 June
| Check
20 and 27 May along with 3, 10, 17, and 24 June are the dates of the six Wednesdays that The Amazing Race 32 will air. That meets both requirements with the premiere before 31 May and six episodes aired before 30 June.The Amazing Race 32 (at least the first six episodes) will be eligible for the 2020 Emmys.
In fact, The Amazing Race 31 also qualifies for the 2020 Emmys with four of their episodes because they aired after last years Emmys deadline of 31 May 2019. Those four episodes are: (episode 8: "You're the Apple in My Eye (Switzerland)," episode 9: "Let's Split! (Switzerland to Croatia)," episode 10: "Chugga Chugga Choo Choo! (Croatia to Netherlands)," and episode 11 "This One is For One Million Dollars (Netherlands to United Kingdom to United States)."
So to summarize, The Amazing Race US will have ten whole episodes to choose from for their 2020 Emmy submission!