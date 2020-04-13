« previous next »
TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? MAY 20!(+Emmy spec)

NumfarPTB

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 13, 2020, 12:02:52 PM
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 13, 2020, 12:13:51 PM
The new season of THE AMAZING RACE will premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, May 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). THE AMAZING RACE assumes its regular Wednesday (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) time period on May 27.

On the season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, 11 new teams will begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 32nd edition from the
iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles
. This seasons destinations include
Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil
, among others. The team that crosses the finish line first will be crowned the winners and receive the $1 million prize. This edition was filmed prior to the outbreak of the recent global pandemic.
BritishTARFan

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 13, 2020, 01:47:48 PM
I wonder if Leg 1 will be a 2 hour show of the premiere will include leg 2 aswell.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 13, 2020, 01:50:39 PM
May 20 and Wednesday time slot? Holy moley! They've had a winter cycle since season 6. I still cannot believe they broke their cycle. Let me set my reminder.

Highly likely updater for the season here now that we're working from home! :lol:
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 13, 2020, 01:51:58 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on April 13, 2020, 01:47:48 PM
I wonder if Leg 1 will be a 2 hour show of the premiere will include leg 2 aswell.
I feel like it's going to be another TAR26-like premiere where they showed one leg, and not a very thrilling one, for 2 hours. :groan:
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 13, 2020, 07:35:28 PM
This is some very gigs news to uplift everyones spirits!  :conf: :cheer:

Getting Survivors empty slot is brilliant! Thats awesome news! I think Season 32 is going to be on the best in recent memory!
claude_24hrs

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 13, 2020, 07:57:24 PM
This is a great news!  :woohoo: :woohoo:

36 days to go for TAR 32!
GMR 602

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 13, 2020, 08:59:27 PM
So... zero chance of an Emmy, correct?
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 13, 2020, 09:53:20 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on April 13, 2020, 01:50:39 PM


Highly likely updater for the season here now that we're working from home! :lol:

 :yourock: :wine:
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 13, 2020, 09:58:12 PM
Quote from: GMR 602 on April 13, 2020, 08:59:27 PM
So... zero chance of an Emmy, correct?

Not so sure about that.... ;)
Karpov617

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 14, 2020, 09:47:16 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 13, 2020, 09:58:12 PM
Quote from: GMR 602 on April 13, 2020, 08:59:27 PM
So... zero chance of an Emmy, correct?

Not so sure about that.... ;)

:conf: Well the last four episodes of season 31 (legs 8 to 12) were aired after June 1, 2019. So..... those episodes can be in contention for the 2021 Emmys! Unless I'm missing something... :didimiss:
TARUSAFan

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 14, 2020, 09:50:39 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 13, 2020, 12:13:51 PM
The new season of THE AMAZING RACE will premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, May 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). THE AMAZING RACE assumes its regular Wednesday (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) time period on May 27.

On the season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, 11 new teams will begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 32nd edition from the
Show content
iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles
. This seasons destinations include
Show content
Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil
, among others. The team that crosses the finish line first will be crowned the winners and receive the $1 million prize. This edition was filmed prior to the outbreak of the recent global pandemic.

This is literally one of the best news Ive seen on my feed when I woke up this morning. Upon opening Instagram, the literal 1st post was Phil announcing the date.
dryedmangoez

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 14, 2020, 01:52:08 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 13, 2020, 09:58:12 PM
Quote from: GMR 602 on April 13, 2020, 08:59:27 PM
So... zero chance of an Emmy, correct?

Not so sure about that.... ;)
Because of the coronavirus, the Emmys extended their hanging episodes deadline to June 30. So they'll have at least 6 episodes eligible (two-hour premiere counted as one episode).
BritishTARFan

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 15, 2020, 08:32:06 AM
I'm now just patiently waiting for a preview, didn't really look at spoilers or pictures so only know what cities they're visiting, so excited.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 15, 2020, 11:14:01 AM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on April 14, 2020, 01:52:08 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 13, 2020, 09:58:12 PM
Quote from: GMR 602 on April 13, 2020, 08:59:27 PM
So... zero chance of an Emmy, correct?

Not so sure about that.... ;)
Because of the coronavirus, the Emmys extended their hanging episodes deadline to June 30. So they'll have at least 6 episodes eligible (two-hour premiere counted as one episode).

No idea how, but I am told that ALL episodes can be considered. FWIW.
Hubickichibi

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? MAY 20!
April 16, 2020, 01:46:56 AM
Miracle do exist people....
dryedmangoez

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 16, 2020, 06:05:16 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 15, 2020, 11:14:01 AM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on April 14, 2020, 01:52:08 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 13, 2020, 09:58:12 PM
Quote from: GMR 602 on April 13, 2020, 08:59:27 PM
So... zero chance of an Emmy, correct?

Not so sure about that.... ;)
Because of the coronavirus, the Emmys extended their hanging episodes deadline to June 30. So they'll have at least 6 episodes eligible (two-hour premiere counted as one episode).

No idea how, but I am told that ALL episodes can be considered. FWIW.
Apparently, from Deadline:
Quote
Hanging episodes, those episodes currently outside the current year's eligibility, will now be eligible if they are broadcast or posted on a member-accessible platform, including the network's streaming platform or the Television Academy's own platform in their final form by May 31, 2020.

So basically, make all the episodes available to voters even if they haven't aired or posted anywhere else.
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air??
April 17, 2020, 01:08:02 AM
Actually, this article on 17 December 2019 from Deadline is outdated. It states that the 2020 Emmy Awards hanging episodes deadline is 31 May, which is no longer the case.

The up-to-date information is at this article on 27 March 2020 from Deadline which states:

Quote
The Television Academy is adjusting the eligibility and voting deadlines for this years Primetime Emmy Awards calendar in response to concerns made by TV communication executives and awards strategists in the current coronavirus climate. ... Also being extended is the eligibility date for hanging episodes for regular series and limited series, as the TV Academy takes into account production and programming delays. Now, all hanging episodes must broadcast or post on an accessible platform by June 30, instead of May 31. Both regular and limited series must still premiere by the end of this years eligibility date, which remains May 31. A minimum of six episodes continues to be required for a show to be qualified in the series category. A limited series in its entirety must air or post on a platform before June 30, and if it doesnt, the limited series will qualify in the 2020-2021 Emmy year.

So essentially, as long as a television show premieres on or before 31 May, and then goes on to air six episodes by 30 June, it will qualify for the 2020 Emmys. If it does not meet those two requirements, it will instead only qualify for the 2021 Emmys.

The Amazing Race 32 meets the 2020 Emmy requirements because:

Season premiere: Airing 20 May | Check
Sixth episode: Airing 24 June | Check

20 and 27 May along with 3, 10, 17, and 24 June are the dates of the six Wednesdays that The Amazing Race 32 will air. That meets both requirements with the premiere before 31 May and six episodes aired before 30 June.

The Amazing Race 32 (at least the first six episodes) will be eligible for the 2020 Emmys.

In fact, The Amazing Race 31 also qualifies for the 2020 Emmys with four of their episodes because they aired after last years Emmys deadline of 31 May 2019. Those four episodes are: (episode 8: "You're the Apple in My Eye (Switzerland)," episode 9: "Let's Split! (Switzerland to Croatia)," episode 10: "Chugga Chugga Choo Choo! (Croatia to Netherlands)," and episode 11 "This One is For One Million Dollars (Netherlands to United Kingdom to United States)." 

So to summarize, The Amazing Race US will have ten whole episodes to choose from for their 2020 Emmy submission!  :conf:
panikmoon

Re: TAR 32; WHEN will it air?? MAY 20!(+Emmy spec)
Today at 03:25:09 AM
It's unfortunate that TAR 33 is suspended, BUT I'm so glad we'll be getting TAR 32 especially during this whole pandemic. I feel like its been too long  :lol: so bring on May 20th!
