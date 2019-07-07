« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR1 - TAR15: Which teams deserve another chance?  (Read 15018 times)

Offline Jay33

Re: TAR1 - TAR15: Which teams deserve another chance?
« Reply #25 on: July 07, 2019, 11:51:32 PM »
Ken & Gerard are one of my favorites from the old seasons that never came back. I even had Ken as a FB friend for a while. They're both in their 50s now though but it would be nice to see them again. If Frank & Margarita are willing to race again together, then them too.
Offline Parovic

Re: TAR1 - TAR15: Which teams deserve another chance?
« Reply #26 on: July 08, 2019, 12:35:35 PM »
Kris and Jon
Charla and Mirna (I just like them)
Toni and Dallas
Offline Wadsy

Re: TAR1 - TAR15: Which teams deserve another chance?
« Reply #27 on: July 28, 2019, 05:00:30 PM »
TAR 1: Frank & Margarita
TAR 2: Blake & Paige
TAR 3: Derek & Drew
TAR 4: Jon & Al
TAR 5: Dennis & Erika (no I am not kidding, some first eliminated teams have every right for a second chance)
TAR 6: Hayden & Aaron, Kris & Jon
TAR 7: Brian & Greg
TAR 12: Azaria & Hendekea
TAR 13: Toni & Dallas
TAR 15: Maria & Tiffany
Offline Traveldude1

Re: TAR1 - TAR15: Which teams deserve another chance?
« Reply #28 on: May 02, 2020, 06:23:00 AM »
Ken and Gerard
Lena and Kristy
Toni and Dallas
Kevin and Drew
Derek and Drew

The real question would be whether or not they'd WANT to compete again. I'd assume it'd be a nightmare to get some of these teams to come back, especially since they last competed over 14 years ago.
Offline Declive

Re: TAR1 - TAR15: Which teams deserve another chance?
« Reply #29 on: May 04, 2020, 02:27:27 AM »
Billy & Carissa. Make it happen CBS!
Offline Gra1162

Re: TAR1 - TAR15: Which teams deserve another chance?
« Reply #30 on: May 06, 2020, 05:11:13 AM »
maria and tiffany

Offline Hubickichibi

Re: TAR1 - TAR15: Which teams deserve another chance?
« Reply #31 on: May 14, 2020, 04:49:48 AM »
Pinky and the brain
Offline dj_cody

Re: TAR1 - TAR15: Which teams deserve another chance?
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:31:12 AM »
I think it would be nice to Season 7's Debbie & Bianca race again, even though they placed 9th. They're still friends, right? I remembered reading the article about Season 2's Alex's wedding and they mentioned those two being the bridesmaids in that wedding.

How about Season 12's Azaria & Christina, if they're still together? It would be great to have Christina pull of a Rachel Reilly and race with a different partner on her third try. :funny:

Or the Linzes, since they were this close to being cast for 31, and maybe cast the Gaghan kids with them just so they can finally step foot outside America  :)
Offline BritishTARFan

Re: TAR1 - TAR15: Which teams deserve another chance?
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:18:04 AM »
Oh, who replaced the Linz kids in S31?
