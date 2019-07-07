I think it would be nice to Season 7's Debbie & Bianca race again, even though they placed 9th. They're still friends, right? I remembered reading the article about Season 2's Alex's wedding and they mentioned those two being the bridesmaids in that wedding.How about Season 12's Azaria & Christina, if they're still together? It would be great to have Christina pull of a Rachel Reilly and race with a different partner on her third try.Or the Linzes, since they were this close to being cast for 31, and maybe cast the Gaghan kids with them just so they can finally step foot outside America