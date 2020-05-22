« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)  (Read 19374 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1251
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #250 on: May 22, 2020, 07:34:22 PM »
With the exception of the possibility of the 3 Legs in the uk, I reckon this could lead to a very interesting route. Feel like great places to visit would be Patagonia and NZ.

I wonder if teams will fly to wherever leg 3 ended or automatically head out to leg 4
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 660
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #251 on: May 22, 2020, 10:31:05 PM »
One that comes to mind is Iceland.

https://www.euronews.com/2020/05/20/coronavirus-iceland-pitches-for-post-lockdown-tourists

Quote
When it reopens to tourists in June, Iceland plans to allow travellers to avoid a two-week quarantine if they test negative for the novel coronavirus when they land in the country.

The full logistics of this have yet to be ironed out, but heres the idea: Tourists will be tested when they arrive at Reykjavik airport. While they wait for the results, they will be asked to download a tracking app and head to their hotel or other accommodation. A few hours later, they will be given the result of their test in a text message if its negative, and over a phone call if its positive.

That's what I'd imagine would happen after each flight once portable testing improves. That and pre-booked flights.

Part of me also hopes that they'd do Greenland if they do Iceland since it only had 11 cases and no new cases since the start of April.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51363
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #252 on: May 23, 2020, 12:57:25 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 22, 2020, 07:24:03 PM
They could go to new smaller countries with already 95-100% cured cases like Bonaire (a Dutch land) or Palau.

That pre-supposes those smart countries would welcome large group of  people incoming from plane travel, and potential at risk other places. I'm not sure how this will work.But TAR has amazing connections and will take every precaution...but :duno:
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 42
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #253 on: May 23, 2020, 02:42:22 AM »
I'm thinking if/when they're able to resume production, they'll have a route similar to TARAUS4 and the first half of TAR24; meaning spending two episodes/legs in a row in just one country. We've already had the first THREE (!!!) legs/episodes all take place in England, to save money and just make it easier, I'm pretty sure the rest of the route will have each next country take place over two episodes, if not even three, before moving on. Hopefully they'll have some good challenges in mind because it might start to get boring if we ever have to end up with a third episode of being in the same country in a row.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3798
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #254 on: May 23, 2020, 04:25:40 AM »
We have to pay attention to where borders have been reopened to nonessential traffic, that have health precautions in place, and the capacity of production to test for exposure during filming. I think WRP and CzbS already know pre COVID19 budgets will have to go up. Even the resumption of scripted drama are going to need larger budgets in order to resume, once those do resume. As far as know the only US studio definitely planning to resume is Tyler Perrys studio complex in Atlanta. Others in California and in Canada are preparing, as California guidelines are due out next week.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Online redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2088
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #255 on: May 23, 2020, 04:30:10 AM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on May 23, 2020, 02:42:22 AM
I'm thinking if/when they're able to resume production, they'll have a route similar to TARAUS4 and the first half of TAR24; meaning spending two episodes/legs in a row in just one country. We've already had the first THREE (!!!) legs/episodes all take place in England, to save money and just make it easier, I'm pretty sure the rest of the route will have each next country take place over two episodes, if not even three, before moving on. Hopefully they'll have some good challenges in mind because it might start to get boring if we ever have to end up with a third episode of being in the same country in a row.

Technically, part of the first leg is in the US as that is where the starting line/task is unless they pull a TARAUS4 (which doesn't surprise me).
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 461
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #256 on: May 23, 2020, 06:51:47 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 22, 2020, 03:38:05 PM
RE-Opening this topic.

There are plans in effect to move forward with TAR 33 re-filming as the world allows. I know they are hoping to be able to go out again perhaps Nov/Dec .

This is sooo naive. Not gonna happen.

Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3004
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #257 on: May 23, 2020, 09:10:37 AM »
Quote from: redskevin88 on May 23, 2020, 04:30:10 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on May 23, 2020, 02:42:22 AM
I'm thinking if/when they're able to resume production, they'll have a route similar to TARAUS4 and the first half of TAR24; meaning spending two episodes/legs in a row in just one country. We've already had the first THREE (!!!) legs/episodes all take place in England, to save money and just make it easier, I'm pretty sure the rest of the route will have each next country take place over two episodes, if not even three, before moving on. Hopefully they'll have some good challenges in mind because it might start to get boring if we ever have to end up with a third episode of being in the same country in a row.

Technically, part of the first leg is in the US as that is where the starting line/task is unless they pull a TARAUS4 (which doesn't surprise me).
This will be a nightmare. 24 was so slow to watch when they visited only four countries within the span of eight episodes. :groan: If it comes down to deciding between a more efficient & safer route or a circumnavigated & finished route, they will obviously choose the former (and that's not saying I'm against it).
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2242
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #258 on: May 23, 2020, 12:17:35 PM »
I think they are being overly optimistic about restarting the season any time soon. Especially when there is no guarantee that we won't see another devastating wave some time in the future.

If they do, I can only see them doing so by avoiding as much long distance transportation (flights, trains) as possible. And even then, having them Race in a pretty confined radius wherever they would be. You're not going to have teams running around, interacting with locals or hopping in any old taxi or bus. And that's regardless of wherever they are in the world.

Survivor is more likely to return to production before TAR as logistics of keeping their crew and cast safe are easier than TAR having to do the same for crew all over the world, both local and the "home" crew that travels with the teams.
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 42
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #259 on: May 23, 2020, 01:32:06 PM »
I almost feel like if they do end up resuming filming, they'll make all the contestants wear face masks 24/7. Or at least making them wear face masks while they're out and about racing in the world with the only time they allow them to take them off is when at the Pit Stop or doing confessionals. Just imagine nine more legs of teams where we barely even see their face, just their masks lol
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #260 on: May 23, 2020, 01:51:49 PM »
I just don't see any version of Amazing Race starting until we find a vaccin... Even for The Amazing race Canada, the only option would be if Canada has zero cases, then maybe they would film domestic. (Same for Australia).
I mean with the airports hav ing extra mesures, I just don't see it :(
Logged

Offline zacz

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #261 on: May 23, 2020, 10:36:37 PM »
Quote from: stunami on May 23, 2020, 01:51:49 PM
I just don't see any version of Amazing Race starting until we find a vaccin... Even for The Amazing race Canada, the only option would be if Canada has zero cases, then maybe they would film domestic. (Same for Australia).
I mean with the airports hav ing extra mesures, I just don't see it :(

I think the issue is I doubt the countries with 0 (or close to 0) cases would be willing to let travelers from the US, where the virus is much more widespread, to enter. Or at least to enter without a mandatory quarantine period. I would be more optimistic for filming to restart if the US was one of the countries with fewer cases.
Logged

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2041
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #262 on: May 25, 2020, 02:56:28 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 23, 2020, 06:51:47 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 22, 2020, 03:38:05 PM
RE-Opening this topic.

There are plans in effect to move forward with TAR 33 re-filming as the world allows. I know they are hoping to be able to go out again perhaps Nov/Dec .

This is sooo naive. Not gonna happen.

Agreed  :)x
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 42
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #263 on: May 25, 2020, 03:29:03 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on May 25, 2020, 02:56:28 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 23, 2020, 06:51:47 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 22, 2020, 03:38:05 PM
RE-Opening this topic.

There are plans in effect to move forward with TAR 33 re-filming as the world allows. I know they are hoping to be able to go out again perhaps Nov/Dec .

This is sooo naive. Not gonna happen.

Agreed  :)x

I don't think so? Obviously this isn't happening now, nor is it happening anytime soon, nobody is saying that. But eventually the world will slowly but surely get back to normal. Could that happen over half a year from now, by their predicated re-start date of November or December? Maybe. Could it happen a year or more from now in June 2021 instead? Possibly. We just don't know. But I think regardless, when traveling is back to normal, TAR will return. It's just a matter of when.
« Last Edit: May 25, 2020, 03:32:59 AM by OMGitsGARRET »
Logged

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2041
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #264 on: May 25, 2020, 04:33:27 AM »
I think you may have misinterpreted, I was referring to the bold part of filming the rest of the season in Nov/Dec 2020.

There is no way they can plan a season in 6 months when there are only skeleton commercial flights operating around in the world at the moment. There are new rules and restrictions changing in many countries every day, you can't predict right now where regions will sit at the end of the year. Not to mention the enormous amount of planning (new location scouting, permits, hiring local production etc) that needs to happen once they have a rough route locked in. This isn't happening until the world sorts its crap out.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51363
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #265 on: May 25, 2020, 09:25:41 AM »
You and I GET this. But I will say that there are apparently STILL multiple plans for filming Survivor this fall, BB (soon) and TAR hopefully in Nov-Dec.

I love that our team seems to be perhaps more realistic than CBS?

The upfronts clearly show a great determination to get some things done...whether that means new locations, private flights, all quarantined teams and crews for weeks before...they are looking at any/all possibilities to make this work.

Medically speaking I see no way... But from the production end things are in full court press.



Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3004
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #266 on: May 25, 2020, 09:29:53 AM »
I feel like WRP has some underlying deadline to fulfill for CBS now that they are hoping to get out of hiatus. That's just my take on it.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline Nuku

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 21
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #267 on: May 25, 2020, 09:58:48 AM »
This wouldn't be the beast way to do it, but a good way to get a race at least would just be do a version where they race around the US. I mean it would give them a season??? Or a good chance to do sort of like a teen version potentially just as something to use as a fillier because i really dont see international travel returning to normal until potentially Summer 2021 the earliest... so give us a season filmed around the US as a filler so we dont wait like a year for a season again!
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51363
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #268 on: May 25, 2020, 10:24:15 AM »
There are places in the US that are riskier than some countries. So sadly that is no more safer than other countries.

I am wondering if this might have to be done all by charter flights? That way at least the passenger manifests would be known.  Would take away airport drama but if all teams and production are tested every few days at least that would give some security... since we will likely not have a vaccine this year.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 42
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #269 on: May 25, 2020, 06:13:04 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 25, 2020, 10:24:15 AM
There are places in the US that are riskier than some countries. So sadly that is no more safer than other countries.

I am wondering if this might have to be done all by charter flights? That way at least the passenger manifests would be known.  Would take away airport drama but if all teams and production are tested every few days at least that would give some security... since we will likely not have a vaccine this year.

That's a good idea, everything being done through charter flights. I'd probably also assume mostly rural legs with as little to no interaction with other people as possible. As well as barely any use for public transportation (yay for bringing back self driving for a majority of the legs?).
Logged

Offline Plaidmoon

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2175
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #270 on: May 25, 2020, 08:25:35 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 25, 2020, 10:24:15 AM
There are places in the US that are riskier than some countries. So sadly that is no more safer than other countries.

I am wondering if this might have to be done all by charter flights? That way at least the passenger manifests would be known.  Would take away airport drama but if all teams and production are tested every few days at least that would give some security... since we will likely not have a vaccine this year.

Charter flights make sense. With far fewer flights right now, depending on commercial flights might extend the filming to 30 days instead of 21-22 days. Production might have to leave a day ahead of teams instead of 10-12 hours. Also, teams failing to get a ticket on a sold out flight or missing a connecting flight might easily end up a day behind everyone else.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3798
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #271 on: May 25, 2020, 10:06:02 PM »
It may well have to be charter flights, given the current obstacles in many countries to scheduled commercial aviation. You might want to go to the CNN site or to Will Ripleys own social media when he documented his flight back to Hong Kong where he lives, after reporting from Tokyo for three and a half months. Instead of five hours, it took him 23 hours before he could go home, after being held for a COVID19 test overnight. He had to go into an immediate 14 day quarantine.
Thats one thing that complicates any travel at this point. Other countries have closed their airports to any international traffic.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 42
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 07:39:53 PM »
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3004
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 10:11:10 PM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Yesterday at 07:39:53 PM
Interesting interview with Phil

https://www.washingtonpost.com/travel/2020/06/29/future-travel-according-amazing-race-host-phil-keoghan/
Just going to extract some highlight points from that interview. In blue is the most critical of the interview.

Quote
And in his downtime, hes been watching global plane traffic on flight tracking apps, pondering the future of travel and looking forward to seeing his family in New Zealand again.

Hannah Sampson: Have you been thinking about how you expect your own job and the production of the show to change?
Phil Keoghan: Ive been thinking about it a lot, and Ive talked about it a lot with people, because we come into contact with so many people when we travel. Say in Europe, how do we go to a country there and were working with drivers and security people and production people and we get in a confined space with them in a car and drive five hours to a location  how does all that work?

Are we wearing masks and are they vetted? Are we vetted? Are we constantly having our temperatures taken? I dont know. Im really interested.

Will people ever shake hands again? Like will we arrive in a foreign country and shake a hand? Are we going to be more like the Japanese and is it going to be a nod or a bow or an elbow? So much is going to change.

H:Do you have a target date in mind for when  not the show, necessarily  but when you think travel might be back?
P:But isnt travel back? I mean, its not like it went anywhere here in the United States...Im not sure that we will ever fly at the capacity that we flew before. Because I think whats going to happen is travel is going to become more expensive because  just like the expense of adding in the extra security after 9/11  were going to now have to add in a layer of expense to deal with the cost of medical checks. That overhead has got to be covered by somebody; theres no such thing as a free lunch, right? Somebodys got to pay for it, and ultimately its going to be the consumer.

Now, well be safer as a result, but theres going to be a cost to that, so I just dont think were going to get back to the bus-terminal-type travel that we had before where its like everybody freewheeling into an airplane and picking up a $69 flight to go to Vegas. I just dont think that thats going to happen anymore.

H:Anything else that has been on your mind related to travel in the last couple months?
P:The sad part of it is I think that as travelers, we will connect less with people who are different and we will become more tribal and insular and maybe less accepting of difference over time. One of the great things about travel is its a great way to learn acceptance and to open your eyes to different cultures and different ways of thinking.

So I do worry that travel also would become too expensive for people who cant afford to get away, and then it becomes just an elite commodity and that would be very sad. But at the same time, I do think we can all just be more polished, if you like, with the way that we travel, just a little more appreciative of the fact that people are looking after us. Its an honor, I think, to be transported in a beautiful plane and fly somewhere.
Overall, a solid Q&A.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 