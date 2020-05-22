I think they are being overly optimistic about restarting the season any time soon. Especially when there is no guarantee that we won't see another devastating wave some time in the future.



If they do, I can only see them doing so by avoiding as much long distance transportation (flights, trains) as possible. And even then, having them Race in a pretty confined radius wherever they would be. You're not going to have teams running around, interacting with locals or hopping in any old taxi or bus. And that's regardless of wherever they are in the world.



Survivor is more likely to return to production before TAR as logistics of keeping their crew and cast safe are easier than TAR having to do the same for crew all over the world, both local and the "home" crew that travels with the teams.