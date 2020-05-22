« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)  (Read 16477 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1239
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #250 on: May 22, 2020, 07:34:22 PM »
With the exception of the possibility of the 3 Legs in the uk, I reckon this could lead to a very interesting route. Feel like great places to visit would be Patagonia and NZ.

I wonder if teams will fly to wherever leg 3 ended or automatically head out to leg 4
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #251 on: May 22, 2020, 10:31:05 PM »
One that comes to mind is Iceland.

https://www.euronews.com/2020/05/20/coronavirus-iceland-pitches-for-post-lockdown-tourists

Quote
When it reopens to tourists in June, Iceland plans to allow travellers to avoid a two-week quarantine if they test negative for the novel coronavirus when they land in the country.

The full logistics of this have yet to be ironed out, but heres the idea: Tourists will be tested when they arrive at Reykjavik airport. While they wait for the results, they will be asked to download a tracking app and head to their hotel or other accommodation. A few hours later, they will be given the result of their test in a text message if its negative, and over a phone call if its positive.

That's what I'd imagine would happen after each flight once portable testing improves. That and pre-booked flights.

Part of me also hopes that they'd do Greenland if they do Iceland since it only had 11 cases and no new cases since the start of April.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51313
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #252 on: May 23, 2020, 12:57:25 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 22, 2020, 07:24:03 PM
They could go to new smaller countries with already 95-100% cured cases like Bonaire (a Dutch land) or Palau.

That pre-supposes those smart countries would welcome large group of  people incoming from plane travel, and potential at risk other places. I'm not sure how this will work.But TAR has amazing connections and will take every precaution...but :duno:
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #253 on: May 23, 2020, 02:42:22 AM »
I'm thinking if/when they're able to resume production, they'll have a route similar to TARAUS4 and the first half of TAR24; meaning spending two episodes/legs in a row in just one country. We've already had the first THREE (!!!) legs/episodes all take place in England, to save money and just make it easier, I'm pretty sure the rest of the route will have each next country take place over two episodes, if not even three, before moving on. Hopefully they'll have some good challenges in mind because it might start to get boring if we ever have to end up with a third episode of being in the same country in a row.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3784
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #254 on: May 23, 2020, 04:25:40 AM »
We have to pay attention to where borders have been reopened to nonessential traffic, that have health precautions in place, and the capacity of production to test for exposure during filming. I think WRP and CzbS already know pre COVID19 budgets will have to go up. Even the resumption of scripted drama are going to need larger budgets in order to resume, once those do resume. As far as know the only US studio definitely planning to resume is Tyler Perrys studio complex in Atlanta. Others in California and in Canada are preparing, as California guidelines are due out next week.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2083
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #255 on: May 23, 2020, 04:30:10 AM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on May 23, 2020, 02:42:22 AM
I'm thinking if/when they're able to resume production, they'll have a route similar to TARAUS4 and the first half of TAR24; meaning spending two episodes/legs in a row in just one country. We've already had the first THREE (!!!) legs/episodes all take place in England, to save money and just make it easier, I'm pretty sure the rest of the route will have each next country take place over two episodes, if not even three, before moving on. Hopefully they'll have some good challenges in mind because it might start to get boring if we ever have to end up with a third episode of being in the same country in a row.

Technically, part of the first leg is in the US as that is where the starting line/task is unless they pull a TARAUS4 (which doesn't surprise me).
Logged

Online I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #256 on: May 23, 2020, 06:51:47 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 22, 2020, 03:38:05 PM
RE-Opening this topic.

There are plans in effect to move forward with TAR 33 re-filming as the world allows. I know they are hoping to be able to go out again perhaps Nov/Dec .

This is sooo naive. Not gonna happen.

Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2993
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #257 on: May 23, 2020, 09:10:37 AM »
Quote from: redskevin88 on May 23, 2020, 04:30:10 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on May 23, 2020, 02:42:22 AM
I'm thinking if/when they're able to resume production, they'll have a route similar to TARAUS4 and the first half of TAR24; meaning spending two episodes/legs in a row in just one country. We've already had the first THREE (!!!) legs/episodes all take place in England, to save money and just make it easier, I'm pretty sure the rest of the route will have each next country take place over two episodes, if not even three, before moving on. Hopefully they'll have some good challenges in mind because it might start to get boring if we ever have to end up with a third episode of being in the same country in a row.

Technically, part of the first leg is in the US as that is where the starting line/task is unless they pull a TARAUS4 (which doesn't surprise me).
This will be a nightmare. 24 was so slow to watch when they visited only four countries within the span of eight episodes. :groan: If it comes down to deciding between a more efficient & safer route or a circumnavigated & finished route, they will obviously choose the former (and that's not saying I'm against it).
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2234
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #258 on: May 23, 2020, 12:17:35 PM »
I think they are being overly optimistic about restarting the season any time soon. Especially when there is no guarantee that we won't see another devastating wave some time in the future.

If they do, I can only see them doing so by avoiding as much long distance transportation (flights, trains) as possible. And even then, having them Race in a pretty confined radius wherever they would be. You're not going to have teams running around, interacting with locals or hopping in any old taxi or bus. And that's regardless of wherever they are in the world.

Survivor is more likely to return to production before TAR as logistics of keeping their crew and cast safe are easier than TAR having to do the same for crew all over the world, both local and the "home" crew that travels with the teams.
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #259 on: May 23, 2020, 01:32:06 PM »
I almost feel like if they do end up resuming filming, they'll make all the contestants wear face masks 24/7. Or at least making them wear face masks while they're out and about racing in the world with the only time they allow them to take them off is when at the Pit Stop or doing confessionals. Just imagine nine more legs of teams where we barely even see their face, just their masks lol
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #260 on: May 23, 2020, 01:51:49 PM »
I just don't see any version of Amazing Race starting until we find a vaccin... Even for The Amazing race Canada, the only option would be if Canada has zero cases, then maybe they would film domestic. (Same for Australia).
I mean with the airports hav ing extra mesures, I just don't see it :(
Logged

Online zacz

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #261 on: May 23, 2020, 10:36:37 PM »
Quote from: stunami on May 23, 2020, 01:51:49 PM
I just don't see any version of Amazing Race starting until we find a vaccin... Even for The Amazing race Canada, the only option would be if Canada has zero cases, then maybe they would film domestic. (Same for Australia).
I mean with the airports hav ing extra mesures, I just don't see it :(

I think the issue is I doubt the countries with 0 (or close to 0) cases would be willing to let travelers from the US, where the virus is much more widespread, to enter. Or at least to enter without a mandatory quarantine period. I would be more optimistic for filming to restart if the US was one of the countries with fewer cases.
Logged

Online ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2039
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #262 on: Today at 02:56:28 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 23, 2020, 06:51:47 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 22, 2020, 03:38:05 PM
RE-Opening this topic.

There are plans in effect to move forward with TAR 33 re-filming as the world allows. I know they are hoping to be able to go out again perhaps Nov/Dec .

This is sooo naive. Not gonna happen.

Agreed  :)x
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #263 on: Today at 03:29:03 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on Today at 02:56:28 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 23, 2020, 06:51:47 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 22, 2020, 03:38:05 PM
RE-Opening this topic.

There are plans in effect to move forward with TAR 33 re-filming as the world allows. I know they are hoping to be able to go out again perhaps Nov/Dec .

This is sooo naive. Not gonna happen.

Agreed  :)x

I don't think so? Obviously this isn't happening now, nor is it happening anytime soon, nobody is saying that. But eventually the world will slowly but surely get back to normal. Could that happen over half a year from now, by their predicated re-start date of November or December? Maybe. Could it happen a year or more from now in June 2021 instead? Possibly. We just don't know. But I think regardless, when traveling is back to normal, TAR will return. It's just a matter of when.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:32:59 AM by OMGitsGARRET »
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #264 on: Today at 03:29:40 AM »
omg im so stupid  :groan: i kept pressing the "quote" button instead of "modify" button  :duno:

pls delete, im sorry :'(
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #265 on: Today at 03:30:18 AM »
part 2 omg i really did it twice...

omg im so stupid  :groan: i kept pressing the "quote" button instead of "modify" button  :duno:

pls delete, im sorry :'(
Logged

Online ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2039
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #266 on: Today at 04:33:27 AM »
I think you may have misinterpreted, I was referring to the bold part of filming the rest of the season in Nov/Dec 2020.

There is no way they can plan a season in 6 months when there are only skeleton commercial flights operating around in the world at the moment. There are new rules and restrictions changing in many countries every day, you can't predict right now where regions will sit at the end of the year. Not to mention the enormous amount of planning (new location scouting, permits, hiring local production etc) that needs to happen once they have a rough route locked in. This isn't happening until the world sorts its crap out.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 