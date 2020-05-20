I'm thinking if/when they're able to resume production, they'll have a route similar to TARAUS4 and the first half of TAR24; meaning spending two episodes/legs in a row in just one country. We've already had the first THREE (!!!) legs/episodes all take place in England, to save money and just make it easier, I'm pretty sure the rest of the route will have each next country take place over two episodes, if not even three, before moving on. Hopefully they'll have some good challenges in mind because it might start to get boring if we ever have to end up with a third episode of being in the same country in a row.