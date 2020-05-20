« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)  (Read 15753 times)

0 Members and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1239
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 07:34:22 PM »
With the exception of the possibility of the 3 Legs in the uk, I reckon this could lead to a very interesting route. Feel like great places to visit would be Patagonia and NZ.

I wonder if teams will fly to wherever leg 3 ended or automatically head out to leg 4
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:31:05 PM »
One that comes to mind is Iceland.

https://www.euronews.com/2020/05/20/coronavirus-iceland-pitches-for-post-lockdown-tourists

Quote
When it reopens to tourists in June, Iceland plans to allow travellers to avoid a two-week quarantine if they test negative for the novel coronavirus when they land in the country.

The full logistics of this have yet to be ironed out, but heres the idea: Tourists will be tested when they arrive at Reykjavik airport. While they wait for the results, they will be asked to download a tracking app and head to their hotel or other accommodation. A few hours later, they will be given the result of their test in a text message if its negative, and over a phone call if its positive.

That's what I'd imagine would happen after each flight once portable testing improves. That and pre-booked flights.

Part of me also hopes that they'd do Greenland if they do Iceland since it only had 11 cases and no new cases since the start of April.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51313
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #252 on: Today at 12:57:25 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 07:24:03 PM
They could go to new smaller countries with already 95-100% cured cases like Bonaire (a Dutch land) or Palau.

That pre-supposes those smart countries would welcome large group of  people incoming from plane travel, and potential at risk other places. I'm not sure how this will work.But TAR has amazing connections and will take every precaution...but :duno:
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 36
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #253 on: Today at 02:42:22 AM »
I'm thinking if/when they're able to resume production, they'll have a route similar to TARAUS4 and the first half of TAR24; meaning spending two episodes/legs in a row in just one country. We've already had the first THREE (!!!) legs/episodes all take place in England, to save money and just make it easier, I'm pretty sure the rest of the route will have each next country take place over two episodes, if not even three, before moving on. Hopefully they'll have some good challenges in mind because it might start to get boring if we ever have to end up with a third episode of being in the same country in a row.
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1996
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #254 on: Today at 03:15:53 AM »
As I would think the intended countries when TAR will have to resume production by late 2020, with the intention of planning a 5-continent race route that could include Africa, Asia and Oceania (Australia). It would be sure that spring on the southern hemisphere when the Race will resume that land borders and international travel are expecting to reopen soon.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 