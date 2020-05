Quote

When it reopens to tourists in June, Iceland plans to allow travellers to avoid a two-week quarantine if they test negative for the novel coronavirus when they land in the country.



The full logistics of this have yet to be ironed out, but hereís the idea: Tourists will be tested when they arrive at Reykjavik airport. While they wait for the results, they will be asked to download a tracking app and head to their hotel or other accommodation. A few hours later, they will be given the result of their test in a text message if itís negative, and over a phone call if itís positive.

One that comes to mind is Iceland.That's what I'd imagine would happen after each flight once portable testing improves. That and pre-booked flights.Part of me also hopes that they'd do Greenland if they do Iceland since it only had 11 cases and no new cases since the start of April.