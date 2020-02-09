« previous next »
TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)

Brannockdevice

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 09, 2020, 01:28:25 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on February 09, 2020, 10:25:55 AM
A large part of Asian countries have to be avoided because of the virus incident
Not mentioning Mainland China, but Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore all have quite large amount of cases already

I think Asia might take a big hit in the way that we might only get a couple of legs this season. We could theoretically avoid China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, but these are all home to some of the biggest airports in East Asia. Even if the race wanted to visit somewhere in Asia where there has been no reports of virus - maybe Bhutan or Brunei - they would eventually have to connect through a major airport like Changhi or Narita or something like that. And airports are where these viruses catch their flights around the world.

For example, if we just focus on East and Southeast Asia, there are suspected cases (but not confirmed) in Indonesia, Myanmar and Bangladesh, and no cases (suspected, confirmed or otherwise) in East Timor, Brunei, Laos and Bhutan. Every other country has had a confirmed case.

Now, granted, not every country has been hit as hard as China. India, for example, only has 3 cases, and they are all confined to the state of Kerala. Similarly, only one case has been confirmed in Sri Lanka, in Colombo. So, even for countries where there are confirmed cases, the other parts of the country aren't eliminated completely.

Nevertheless, I could foresee producers skipping over giant swaths of Asia just to be safe.
Maanca

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 09, 2020, 03:19:11 PM
It's going to be really interesting to see what Coronavirus does to the east Asian part of the route. Maybe this might actually force their hand into making that long overdue return to Australia.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 09, 2020, 08:55:09 PM
I think producers of the show should be more concerned about the amount of flooding certain parts of Australia is receiving, rather than what bushfires are doing!

Parts of New South Wales & Queensland are now under water from flooding, after being on fire in January!  :funny:

Victoria's OK though! So is Tasmania...
Malcooolm

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 09, 2020, 09:05:42 PM
Quote from: Maanca on February 09, 2020, 03:19:11 PM
It's going to be really interesting to see what Coronavirus does to the east Asian part of the route. Maybe this might actually force their hand into making that long overdue return to Australia.
Hopefully we can get an Africa and Oceania heavy season!
claude_24hrs

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 09, 2020, 10:11:28 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on February 09, 2020, 08:55:09 PM
I think producers of the show should be more concerned about the amount of flooding certain parts of Australia is receiving, rather than what bushfires are doing!

Parts of New South Wales & Queensland are now under water from flooding, after being on fire in January!  :funny:

Victoria's OK though! So is Tasmania...

Even (the state of) Victoria is now in good condition. The US version hasn't yet visited that state before, including Melbourne. Four states and one territory visited in TAR US before.
Brannockdevice

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 10, 2020, 12:33:00 AM
Quote from: claude_24hrs on February 09, 2020, 10:11:28 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on February 09, 2020, 08:55:09 PM
I think producers of the show should be more concerned about the amount of flooding certain parts of Australia is receiving, rather than what bushfires are doing!

Parts of New South Wales & Queensland are now under water from flooding, after being on fire in January!  :funny:

Victoria's OK though! So is Tasmania...

Even (the state of) Victoria is now in good condition. The US version hasn't yet visited that state before, including Melbourne. Four states and one territory visited in TAR US before.

Wasn't a large portion of Western Australia spared from the fires? I've always thought thought that it would be interesting to have the start in Los Angeles and then fly all the way to Perth for leg 1, and then perhaps a KOR and have leg 2 down south around Albany and Denmark!
claude_24hrs

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 10, 2020, 07:03:20 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on February 10, 2020, 12:33:00 AM
Wasn't a large portion of Western Australia spared from the fires? I've always thought thought that it would be interesting to have the start in Los Angeles and then fly all the way to Perth for leg 1, and then perhaps a KOR and have leg 2 down south around Albany and Denmark!

There is one in Kalgoorlie, a mining town which is home the famous Super Pit, scheduled to be closed in 2034. Western Australia didn't affect the fires unlike those in parts of Australia. It is sparse which 90 percent is arid desert.
ZBC Company

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 15, 2020, 04:19:57 AM
I definitely think that we're gonna be skipping China or South asain countries
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 15, 2020, 05:05:38 AM
When should we start looking for sightings? This weekend already?
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 15, 2020, 11:51:50 AM
But looking for film permits, locations etc are always welcome!
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 18, 2020, 03:10:19 PM
It will start filming this weekend hopefully.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 20, 2020, 09:08:01 AM
Time to start sleuthing for film permits around L.A. County. :lol:

My senses are being drawn to Crystal Cove State Park for some weird reason. They've never gone that south in SoCal (even Palm Springs in relation to coordinates) to film and I think they'd move it down there for "creativity points". It's pretty secluded from passersby, commercial filming permitted, and all the times they've had public starting lines, Facebook and other sites would have already posted about it to get people to come. It also has an expansive beachfront and a tunnel that teams would just run into to get to their cars to drive to LAX easily. If not, it's a good back pocket consideration for future searching.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 21, 2020, 12:20:02 PM
I am assuming it's started filming already based on the fact that GP opened live sightings thread.
Logged

The Dominator

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 21, 2020, 04:45:35 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on February 21, 2020, 12:20:02 PM
I am assuming it's started filming already based on the fact that GP opened live sightings thread.

Or it's about to start filming this weekend.
claude_24hrs

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 21, 2020, 07:06:09 PM
With the race is about to start assuming it would have another LA start, as Rachel pointed out Crystal Cove State Park would be a perfect starting line location, being located south of Greater LA area. The race should have Australia as first international destination.
TARUSAFan

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 22, 2020, 08:36:05 AM
Here's to hoping we have a balanced diverse cast.
Oliveira

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 22, 2020, 08:57:29 AM
Wouldn't this season air in 20th year anniversary? Can't we get an all winners cast too?  :)x :)x
Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 22, 2020, 09:59:15 AM
Personally, I am praying for a few older cast members. And by older, I mean 45+ because that diversity is severely lacking. We have diversity of ethnicity and background. But where are our older teams? Where are our teams that are not as physically adept?
Jay33

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 22, 2020, 10:59:46 AM
Quote from: Oliveira on February 22, 2020, 08:57:29 AM
Wouldn't this season air in 20th year anniversary? Can't we get an all winners cast too?  :)x :)x

I'd love an all-winners edition of TAR. It's the show that would be best suited for it tbh.
Parovic

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 23, 2020, 12:30:22 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on February 09, 2020, 01:28:25 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on February 09, 2020, 10:25:55 AM
A large part of Asian countries have to be avoided because of the virus incident
Not mentioning Mainland China, but Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore all have quite large amount of cases already

I think Asia might take a big hit in the way that we might only get a couple of legs this season. We could theoretically avoid China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, but these are all home to some of the biggest airports in East Asia. Even if the race wanted to visit somewhere in Asia where there has been no reports of virus - maybe Bhutan or Brunei - they would eventually have to connect through a major airport like Changhi or Narita or something like that. And airports are where these viruses catch their flights around the world.

For example, if we just focus on East and Southeast Asia, there are suspected cases (but not confirmed) in Indonesia, Myanmar and Bangladesh, and no cases (suspected, confirmed or otherwise) in East Timor, Brunei, Laos and Bhutan. Every other country has had a confirmed case.

Now, granted, not every country has been hit as hard as China. India, for example, only has 3 cases, and they are all confined to the state of Kerala. Similarly, only one case has been confirmed in Sri Lanka, in Colombo. So, even for countries where there are confirmed cases, the other parts of the country aren't eliminated completely.

Nevertheless, I could foresee producers skipping over giant swaths of Asia just to be safe.
They cannot make connections in Hong Kong and China, maybe Singapore/Japan/SK
As most of the US Airlines have cancelled the flights to HK and China

The only Asia country still available is Taiwan/Philippines at this point
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 23, 2020, 03:53:33 PM
Closing this thread now, please use the live threads for 33 moving forward!
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Today at 03:38:05 PM
RE-Opening this topic.

There are plans in effect to move forward with TAR 33 re-filming as the world allows. I know they are hoping to be able to go out again perhaps Nov/Dec .

Given the current world Covid Status, what locations could LEGIT be POSSIBLE as restrictions are relaxed??

Here are the WHO Updates today...

<<EPI UPDATE The WHO COVID-19 Situation Report for May 21 reports 4.89 million confirmed cases (103,981 new) and 323,256 deaths (4,467 new). The global total incidence could potentially reach 5 million cases by todays update.




Brazil reported 18,508 new cases, its second highest daily incidence to date. Brazils daily incidence is second to only the United States, and if the current trajectories continue, it could become #1 globally in the coming days. Brazils daily per capita incidence is now more than 25% greater than the United States. The per capita incidence in Peru and Chile is even higher, however, with Peru reporting nearly 140 new cases per million population each day and Chile reporting more than 200, approximately double and triple the per capita incidence in the United States, respectively. South America is emerging as a major global hotspot for COVID-19. These South American countries now represent 3 of the top 6 countries in terms of daily incidence.




Russia reported 8,894 new cases, its third consecutive day with fewer than 9,000 new cases. Moscow and the Moscow Region continue to represent the majority (58.2%) of Russias COVID-19 cases. India reported 6,088 new cases, its highest daily incidence to date. The state of Tamil Nadu, where a large outbreak has been linked to one of Asias largest markets, reported 743 new cases. Russia and India are #3 and #4 in the world, respectively, in terms of daily incidence.




South Africas COVID-19 epidemic continues to accelerate. South Africa reported 1,134 new cases, which is its second highest daily total and the second time in the past 5 days that the daily incidence exceeded 1,000. South Africa is currently reporting the highest cumulative COVID-19 incidence (19,137 cases) and highest daily incidence in Africa. After appearing to approach a plateau in the first half of May, Djibouti is once again reporting increasing daily incidence. Between April 23 and May 16, Djibouti reported fewer than 10 new cases 8 times and more than 25 new cases only 3 times. Since then, Djibouti has not reported fewer than 70 new cases per day.




Singapore reported 614 new cases, including 610 (99.3%) among residents of migrant worker dormitories. Outbreaks in migrant worker dormitories continue to drive Singapores COVID-19 epidemic. Singapore estimates that the cases confirmed so far represent 8.72% of the total population across all migrant worker dormitories, compared to only 0.03% of the general public population. Of the total confirmed cases reported in Singapore, 92.5% are among residents of migrant worker dormitories.




UNITED STATES

The US CDC reported 1.55 million total cases (22,860 new) and 93,061 deaths (1,397 new). Daily COVID-19 deaths in the United States are generally on the decline, but the total could potentially reach 100,000 deaths in the next 6-7 days. In total, 10 states (no change) reported more than 40,000 cases, including New York with more than 350,000; New Jersey with more than 150,000; and Illinois with more than 100,000. >>

Thoughts on ANY areas that might be possible?

As a Medical responder I am having difficulty figuring this out...


« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:32 PM by georgiapeach »
SamualDude

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1506
  • YES.YES.YES
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Today at 06:15:15 PM
While we have it under control here in NZ I'm not confident we will open up our borders till next year. I would say possibly NZ but that's going to be dependant on how the rest of the world goes.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Today at 07:09:06 PM
Australia might be a chance in late 2020, however, I really cannot see TAR33 going back out, until there is a vaccine for the Coronavirus. It's too risky, especially for the US version of the show, who has a whole host of problems associated with COVID-19...
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Today at 07:24:03 PM
They could go to new smaller countries with already 95-100% cured cases like Bonaire (a Dutch land) or Palau.
