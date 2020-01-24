« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!  (Read 102441 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #25 on: January 24, 2020, 03:21:50 AM »
Quote
Fan favourite Luke Toki is heading back to the world of Survivor in a very different role.

Instead of putting himself through the physical, mental and emotional challenges of the competition, hes going to be using his insider knowledge to bring us a weekly web series called Talking Tribal.

The King of the Jungle will be taking his place in front of the whiteboard as Professor Toki -- an expert whos earned his Survivor PhD on the ground in Season 2 (Samoa) and Season 4 (Champions vs Contenders) with a skilled social game and a knack for strategy.

And with Australian Survivor: All Stars  -- theres going to be a lot of strategy to unpack.

Youve got 24 people that know how to play the game so everyones talking strategy, Luke told 10 daily ahead of the All Stars and Talking Tribal premieres, adding that, everyones trying to make sure the votes not on them.

That gives the viewer crazy-ass tribals and crazy-ass scrambles. When they know that theyre on the chopping block, they scramble.

Luke is going to be taking us by the hand and untangling these scrambles with a parade of special Survivor guests and the help of super fan and TV host extraordinaire, James Mathison.

But while the 'Talking Tribal' panel will meticulously pore over the gameplay of All Stars from afar -- Luke admits that some of his insight will be biased towards his Survivor family -- the people hes formed close friendships with after late nights spent scheming on the beach.

To be truthful, Ive still got my favourites and I am kind of leaning towards my seasons and the guys on there, he told 10 daily.

Luke will be watching his former competitors AK, Jericho, Henry and Tarzan from Season 2 as well as David and Harry from Season 4, and will be quietly (or not so quietly) rooting for his pals.

Naturally, I think thats what happens when you spend such a long time with people. I am a bit subjective and I do have my favourites. I dont know if Im trying to be neutral on the show [Talking Tribal] but its hard not to feel a little bit upset if your guys have a bad run.

Its also the fact that it is such a cutthroat game out there, he said of having to potentially watch his mates get hammered by the Survivor Gods.

But its a cutthroat game with an addictive allure -- one that Luke said hed have normally have said yes to head back there and give it another crack.

Unfortunately everyones life has different things that prevent them from spending that time and youve got to commit to win. Otherwise, what are you committing to? To come second?

Luke's decision to play this round of Survivor from Australia means he knows how much the All Stars are putting on the line to compete again.

To watch all these guys put their family on the backburner and go out there and put their legacy on the line.

A lot of them are there because theyve got good legacies and you can potentially ruin that, he said.

Having Professor Toki on the bench means that us non-Survivors will be able to get a step closer to understanding what it's like to be constantly scrambling away from having your name written down at Tribal.

Being able to explain to the people at home, it's not as easy as one, two, three," Luke said, describing the 'Survivor' mentality.

"When you are on the bottom, youre fighting to get out -- that could be creating little lies or pulling out little tricks.

"Its nearly like a round, you go to tribal, and when everyone wants you out and you survive that one round, its like walking out of the ring after Mike Tyson just came at you."

'Australian Survivor: All Stars' premieres on February 3. Only on 10 and WIN Network.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200119dshmn/i-do-have-my-favourites-luke-toki-is-going-to-spill-survivor-secrets-on-talking-tribal-20200120?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D33921761462550200324617114502263702697%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1579857217
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #26 on: January 24, 2020, 03:24:09 AM »
Quote
James Mathison is set to host the all-new 'Talking Tribal' with fan favourite Luke Toki -- but he nearly ended up in a very different role.

Speaking to 10 daily after wrapping one of the first episodes of the new web series, James explained that he originally wanted to be the guy snuffing out torches and whispering, "the tribe has spoken".

"When 10 picked it up, I was so excited I made a video pitching myself to host 'Australian Survivor'," the former 'Idol' host said.

"And then I saw JLP [host Jonathan LaPaglia] get announced and I thought, Man, I could have done this!"

He said it wasn't until he sat down to watch JLP's impeccable tribal council interrogation skills that he conceded, "Oh okay this makes sense, he is the guy for the job".

But years later, James is finally getting to host a 'Survivor' show and will be untangling alliances, unpacking blindsides and anticipating big moves.

"My obsession runs deep and long and, [I'd make] any excuse to be involved," James told 10 daily.

'Survivor' is one of those shows where there is so much to talk about, so many permutations, so much strategy, so many scenarios that could play out -- its not like any other television show.

The upcoming 'All Stars' season is expected to be so jam-packed full of mystery, strategy, and energy so it's a relief to know that some of our most burning questions will be answered over at 'Talking Tribal'.

James explained that the series (launching this week on 10 Play and 10 Speaks) will be "the sort of conversations people will be having with their roommates, with their family about whats going to happen next".

"'Talking Tribal' will be actually giving them an avenue for that where we can actually dig deeper in a lot of those conversations," he added.

Along with 'Survivor' expert Shannon Gaitz, he'll be poring over 'All Stars' episodes with the People's Champion and certified King of the Jungle, Luke Toki, who James said he's been "bombarding" with questions.

"Its amazing to have someone whos played the game and can shed light on what the guys are going through in each episode," James said.

"He thinks about it much more deeply than I do because hes played it and he also understands that you have to be four or five steps ahead," he continued, describing Luke's natural 'Survivor' instincts.

Whereas Im probably thinking how to get the numbers for the next couple of weeks, hes four or five weeks ahead."

James' obvious enthusiasm for the game made us wonder, will we ever see him on a 'Champions vs Contenders' series?

"Oh my god, in a second, Id love to do it."

Talking Tribal. Premieres Friday, 31 January At 4pm. Only On 10 Play And 10 Speaks.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200121bmciz/my-obsession-runs-deep-james-mathison-reveals-the-australian-survivor-gig-he-always-wanted-20200121?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D33921761462550200324617114502263702697%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1579857217

Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #27 on: January 24, 2020, 03:30:35 AM »
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #28 on: January 31, 2020, 09:14:05 PM »
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #29 on: January 31, 2020, 09:15:58 PM »
Heres Martin Holmess Australian Survivor All-Stars Cast Assessment Draft! Beware that there are cast spoilers inside!

Part 1: http://insidesurvivor.com/australian-survivor-all-stars-cast-assessment-draft-part-1-42270

Part 2: http://insidesurvivor.com/australian-survivor-all-stars-cast-assessment-draft-part-2-42287
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #30 on: February 01, 2020, 04:48:38 PM »
Quote
Jonathan La Paglia loves to talk Australian Survivor with those who know the show comprehensively.

Selling the show to the press is part of his contract, but hell talk gameplay, blindsides, alliances and production secrets if the interviewer demonstrates more than a passing interest in the show. Hes grateful the show resonates so strongly in recent TV Tonight awards and intrigued the site had a small hand in the casting of 2019 winner, Pia Miranda.

Wow. She won, she owes you more than dinner! I would send her a bill! he laughs.

La Paglias year now comprises not one, but two, full seasons of the hit reality show. This week 10 launches Australian Survivor: All Stars with returning contestants back for a shot at $500,000 and bragging rights.

Youve got 24 returning contestants, who are all hungry for something: redemption, revenge or the ultimate prize of being crowned the sole Survivor, he says.

But theyve played the game before, so they know what its like to be out on the island. They know how cutthroat it can be and theyre all super-competitive. Thats a lot of testosterone. The game kicks in the minute they land on the beach.

So that culminates in a lot of blindsides. Its pretty ruthless.

La Paglia filmed the series between August & October on Fiji, where the last two seasons have taken place and 8 consecutive seasons of the US original. It is one of a number of shows to attract a production incentive from the Fijian government.

We dont shoot on the same island as the US, La Paglia observes.

Often the locations we go to dont really have a good infrastructure. So it takes time and money for the production team to set that up. So once you set it up, it kind of makes sense to go back to the well, at least a few times.

But I also think the game has changed somewhat, he suggests.

When the US show first started, the location was very much part of the narrative. But thats kind of fallen into the background. Now were on an island with a jungle background, and the theme becomes more important. All-Stars, Champions, Contenders or whatever the theme is."

Only half of the cast have been formally announced by 10. They include Brooke, Flick, Nick and Phoebe from 10s Season 1; AK, Henry, Jericho, Locky and Tarzan from Season 2; Lydia, Mat and Shane from Season 3 and David and Harry from 2019s Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders.

Some Survivor addicts have noted Australian Survivor actually began on Nine in 2001, while Seven screen Celebrity Survivor in 2006. At 4 seasons on 10 is it possibly too soon for an All Stars edition? The US edition didnt adopt the same model until Season 16.

Our cast is bigger per season than the US cast. Its a pool of almost 100 people, La Paglia replies.

I get the argument its too soon for an All-Stars season. Personally, I wanted it to be called Second Chance.

But All-Stars looks better on a banner across a bus. So I understand thats 10 wanted to do that.

In the end its just a label to create a narrative for the season. The most important thing is weve got 24 very hungry returning contestants in an entertaining show.

The Endemol Shine production has won praise for its high production values and storytelling, with La Paglia keen to highlight the achievements on a more modest budget.

Its kind of remarkable really, because we have about a quarter of the budget of the US and maybe a third of the people working on it. So it really is a testament to the skill and dedication of the crew that they can put together a show that competes with the US.

A number of key people on our crew worked on the US show for 10 years and Endemol was smart enough to poach them. So that definitely helps.

They include executive producers, Art Department & Challenge Department staff.

La Paglia, who is US based, heads back to Fiji at the end of April to film 2020s next season for 10. With such commitment, when will he be back on our screens in an acting capacity?

Ive been doing some stuff in the US but Survivor has taken up a lot of my time, he laughs.

But yes, more Drama, Id love to  from your lips to Gods ears. Lets hope.

Australian Survivor screens 7:30pm Monday  Wednesday on 10.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/02/theres-a-lot-of-blindsides-its-pretty-ruthless.html
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #31 on: February 02, 2020, 03:34:38 AM »
The full cast has FINALLY been officially revealed by Channel Ten!

Now, itd be really great if Ten now released the All-Stars actual bios, so I could actually put them on RFF!  :groan: :res:

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200202nhjiw/australian-survivor-2020-meet-the-all-stars-castaways-20200202?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D33921761462550200324617114502263702697%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1580635911
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #32 on: February 03, 2020, 12:53:20 AM »
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #33 on: February 03, 2020, 11:50:13 PM »
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #34 on: February 04, 2020, 12:19:24 AM »
Vote for who you will be the Sole Survivor of our Australian Survivor All-Stars, using the link below!

https://10play.com.au/australian-survivor/articles/vote-who-will-win-survivor-all-stars/tpa200203nkore
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #35 on: February 04, 2020, 12:20:37 AM »
In case you need to know who is on what Tribe, check out the article below, which will tell you everything you need to know!

https://10play.com.au/australian-survivor/articles/all-star-tribes/tpa200203drcpi
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #36 on: February 04, 2020, 12:21:37 AM »
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #37 on: February 06, 2020, 05:31:53 AM »
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #38 on: February 11, 2020, 01:25:30 AM »
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #39 on: February 12, 2020, 12:18:00 AM »
We have a 'power shomance' between Locky & Brooke!

Quote
Things between Locky and Brooke appear to be going well, but is it enough to keep them out of the Godfather's sights?

It looks like our castaway Bachelor has finally settled on The One after an impromptu rose ceremony last week.

Gone are the days of Locky taking Daisy on long walks on the beach (to the well) or wooing Phoebe with a fireside dinner (with the rest of the tribe).

Locky and Brooke were seen cuddling up on a cold rainy day, with the tall drink of water admitting he had really begun to enjoy being in a power couple.

Being in a power couple is a smart move for any Survivor -- single or otherwise -- because it's a neat way to form a mini-alliance within your alliance. If a pair is voting together, it can put a target on their backs, but it's two votes guaranteed to go the same way.

But Locky may not be thinking entirely about strategy.

"Brooke is just a sweetheart, I mean she's absolutely stunning. We have been at each other's hip the whole way through," he admitted.

"She's super attractive, she's super smart, we get along really well," he said adding," Brooke is definitely more than a pretty face."

In the past many of the castaways in seasons past have admitted that flirting is a really great strategy that can help your game, but things seem to be advancing further for the pair... at least for Locky.

"An emotional connection in this game is huge. I do trust her and hopefully, if she feels the same, we can take this a long way. It feels pretty good."

We didn't hear as much from Brooke.

Meanwhile, the power couple has caught Godfather Mat Roders' eye after his recent -- and very public -- Idol discovery put a lot more power back into his hands.

While we wait to see what moves Mat makes next, we'll just be here trying to come up with a good portmanteau for the pair. Brocky? Looke? We'll keep working on it.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200211lnath/locky-and-brooke-confirm-their-power-couple-status-on-australian-survivor-20200211?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1581488011
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #40 on: February 13, 2020, 12:18:37 AM »
Quote
Flattened by Vakama at yet another immunity challenge, Mokuta was rocked by JLP's announcement that it wouldn't be a standard evening at Tribal Council.

Instead of voting to eliminate someone from the game, the tribe was told they would be sending the two players with the most votes away to Exile Beach, "where their fate will be decided".

"That's an absolute spanner in the works," said Harry, adding that "another twist means you've got to play differently, especially when there's the chance of people coming back".

The twist caused Mokuta's collective eyebrows to raise and their jaws to drop with those supposedly controlling the game concerned that this could muck up their entire strategy.

The tribe has been split into an athlete's alliance (Abbey, Lydia, Lee, John, Zach) who Sharn has been voting with, and the Little Rascals (Nick, Harry, Shonee).

Athletes leader Abbey has been gunning to get rid of the person she's perceived as the weakest (Shonee) to keep the team strong, even though supposed challenge beasts Lee and John have both had some wonky moments themselves.

While Harry and Nick attempted to create a little ambiguity before the vote, Abbey remained firm when asked if the Exile Beach twist would change anything for her.

"Yep, I'm stickin' to the plan," she said, with Nick agreeing that "cohesion and reliability" were the words that would be on Mokuta's family crest, if they had one.

Unlike last night, there were no idols in play and JLP began reading through the votes that would decide which two Mokuta members would be changing their postal address to 1 Exile Beach Way.

The numbers were decisive with five stacked against Shonee, three for Zach and just one for John.

"That means the two of you have been voted out of this tribe," you're going to Exile tonight, JLP told the former Season 3 cast members.

"Let's go!" Shonee said, probably happy to get away from the tribe that tried to vote her out two nights in a row.

While Shonee wasn't so much a fan of Zach when they first played the game, they'll definitely have to team up to make their stay on the dreaded Exile Beach as bearable as possible.

We're not sure exactly how the next twist will go down but historically speaking, it's a battle between two Exiles to win back their spot in the game, with the other walking away after the challenge.

Just like it's been on Mokuta all along, it's going to be a battle of Brains vs. Braun.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200212keoqb/absolute-spanner-in-the-works-mokuta-sends-two-unlikely-castaways-to-exile-beach-20200212?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1581574459
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #41 on: February 13, 2020, 12:20:09 AM »
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6989
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:21:59 AM »
This article is HILARIOUS!  :funny:

Quote
Jonathan LaPaglia has his work cut out for him on 'Australian Survivor: All Stars' -- faced with the task of interrogating a group of players skilled in the art of lying.

Speaking to 10 daily over the phone ahead of the season premiere, JLP explained that when Vakama or Mokuta join him at Tribal Council, it requires a little more preparation than usual.

"I find it the trickiest part of the job," he said. "Youve got a bunch of All Stars, because theyve played before, and they're going out of their way to find the cracks in the game.

"It means that we need to be more vigilant and I need to be en pointe to make sure they dont do that," he laughed.

JLP's style of questioning is razor-sharp but not aggressive, he manages to elicit confessions from contestants, not through coercion but via a verbal war of attrition using the extensive notes he receives from producers.

"I dont see any footage, theres just no time," he said, explaining that he's not watching the tribes Big Brother-style on a monitor 24/7.

"It doesnt look like were doing much but its really a huge machine thats involved in making this show, were really working non-stop from eight in the morning to 10-11 at night."

Instead, JLP is fed snippets of information that vary from news about secret alliances to tidbits about life around the camp -- intel that he has to mentally sort through to separate the bombshells from the banal.

"I get constant updates about whats going on, I have producers on the beach who are filming the contestants and theyre constantly writing notes all day long," he said.

"Even if someone farted, that gets documented," he laughed. "It's actually kind of overwhelming, we cut it down to an hour show but thats two full days, 48 hours of content."

Jonathan told 10 daily that, naturally, "a lot of it doesn't make the cut".

"But in real-time, were constantly being bombarded with information and youre trying to figure out whats important and whats not important -- that can be overwhelming."

Being on the receiving end of the mountain of Survivor notes is daunting for JLP because those factoids are all bouncing around inside his head as he poses thoughtful, yet piercing questions at Tribal.

Like an elegant duck gliding across a pond, we never see him break a sweat, but behind JLP's cool demeanour, there's a flurry of mental activity.

"Thats what I find so tricky at Tribal, Ive got 24 contestants and I have to keep all their stories straight in my head," he said.

"It really is a tricky dance that Im doing all the time, trying to keep everyones stories straight in my head," Jonathan told 10 daily.

While the All Stars may be more adept at spinning lies, their familiarity with the game means JLP can get straight to business and not have to train a fresh batch of rookies on the rules of his court.

"Theres a vernacular there that you need to get through the Tribals and with a whole new cast of people who havent played before, even though theyve watched it at home, when you get there, its a whole different ball of wax," he explained.

"Theres a learning period where people are trying to get up to speed, especially at Tribal and with returning players, especially with a bunch of aggressive returning All Stars, we could circumvent that and get to it, so that was nice."

Being thrown into the game of Survivor is a learning experience for players, but also for Jonathan, who told 10 daily that he's been "learning on the job" for the last five seasons.

But while he modestly said that he'd "like to think I improve from season to season" returning contestant Nick Iadanza confirmed that All Stars is JLP at his best.

"I was there on day one of his first job," Nick told 10 daily.  "Im a teacher and I had that very first lesson of my career was, you walk in front of the class, youre standing there and you hope your flys not undone.

"I was there for the moment when JLP stood there in front of three tribes back in 2016 and had to say, Welcome to Australian Survivor and he needed to just figure it out," Nick added.

The super-fan and now two-time player of the game said, "he was great back then but boy is he way better now".

"You cannot evade his questions at Tribal Council, you cannot try and squirm your way around because he can sniff it out."

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200213rfico/even-if-someone-farts-how-jonathan-la-paglia-keep-tabs-on-the-all-stars-20200216?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1581920234
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 