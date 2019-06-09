« previous next »
Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
Key details from the article:
- Filming for Season 7 will commence in August, six weeks after the conclusion of the current series shooting in the South Pacific.
- Season 7 will broadcast in Early 2020, as a possible replacement for Bachelor In Paradise.
- Rumoured that Season 7 will be a sole Celebrity Edition, however, this not yet confirmed!

Get excited! :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:

https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2019/6/9/exclusive-10-to-shoot-second-series-of-survivor-this-year
Logged
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (2020) News, Media, Rumors & Announcements!
Confirmed at the end of last season, that 2020's season will be All-Stars!

We have a new logo as well! Will post as soon as it becomes publicly released!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (2020) News, Media, Rumors & Announcements!
New logo for our All-Star Season!  :conf: :cheer:

Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (2020) News, Media, Rumors & Announcements!
BIG CAST SPOILERS IN THIS ARTICLE AND IN THE SPOILER TAG! DO NOT CLICK ON EITHER IF YOU WISH TO REMAIN UNSPOILED!

Show content
Daisy Richardson, Harry Hills, John Eastoe, Shaun Hampson, Shane Gould, David Genat, Jericho Malabonga, Phoebe Timms, Flick Egginton, Shonee Fairfax & Henry Nicholson are rumoured to be competing on Australian Survivor: All-Stars!

https://www.newidea.com.au/australian-survivor-all-stars-cast-2019
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (2020) News, Media, Rumors & Announcements!
This article confirms about Australian Survivor: All-Stars next year!
 :conf: :luvya:

http://insidesurvivor.com/australian-survivor-all-stars-to-air-early-2020-39996
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (2020) News, Media, Rumors & Announcements!
The first eight cast members for our All-Star season have been revealed!  :conf: :cheer: :2hearts:

Quote
The first eight castaways to be officially announced for the All-Stars cast are as follows: Brooke Jowett, David Genat, Felicity Flick Egginton, Henry Nicholson, Mark Tarzan Helaar, Mat Rogers, Nick Iadanza, and Phoebe Timmins.

Australian Survivor All-Stars is scheduled to premiere on Network Ten in February 2020 with a regular edition of the show airing later in the summer in the usual slot. Former two-time Australian Survivor player Luke Toki will also be hosting an online-only post-recap show covering the All Stars season.

Source: http://insidesurvivor.com/first-8-cast-members-australian-survivor-stars-revealed-40492
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (2020) News, Media, Rumors & Announcements!
Quote
Superstars of Australian Survivor are set to make their comeback in 2020, bidding to outwit, outplay and outlast the competition in Australian Survivor: All Stars.

Snuff out those post-season blues, people; the ultimate Survivor showdown is coming to 10. Next year, 24 of the biggest players will return for redemption, reward and revenge in Australian Survivor: All Stars.

And like true idols of the game, theyll settle for nothing less than being the last Survivor standing.

Over the past four sensational seasons of Australian Survivor, we have watched almost 100 fantastic contestants play the game. Now with the next All Stars season, we have the exciting opportunity to invite some of our most memorable players back for another chance to take home the title of Sole Survivor, said Network 10 Chief Content Officer, Beverley McGarvey.

Australian viewers have embraced the game play, the physical challenges, and the passionate characters that makes Survivor so unique and compelling. We cant wait to return in 2020 with more twists and turns from the All Stars cast.

Endemol Shine Australia CEO, Carl Fennessy, said: We are immensely proud that Australian Survivor has resonated with viewers and really hit its stride. We look forward to bringing together a phenomenal All Star cast to play this incredible game.

After an epic season of Champions v Contenders that absolutely had it all, expect fireworks when 24 Survivor titans collide with their eyes on the ultimate prize: the title of Sole Survivor.

Australian Survivor: All Stars is coming to 10 and 10 play in 2020

Source: https://10play.com.au/australian-survivor/articles/ultimate-players-collide-in-australian-survivor-all-stars/tpa190917mhpyr
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (2020) News, Media, Rumors & Announcements!
Check out all the details we know so far about Australian Survivor All Stars...

When does Australian Survivor All Stars air?
Its been confirmed that Australian Survivor All Stars will premiere in February 2020, which means its coming back much earlier than usual. As for an exact date? Keep your eyes peeled!

Which Survivors are returning?

Brooke Jowett  Season 3 (2016)
Brooke was a challenge beast in Season 3, and was painfully sent packing in 7th place when her closest ally, Flick, blindsided her in Episode 18. How's she going to feel when she sees her old ally has also returned?

David Genat  Season 6, Champions V Contenders (2019)
One of the biggest strategic players in Australian Survivor history, David, an international model, had many memorable moments, including trading a fake idol for a real one. Eventually, his ego got the better of him. Sent packing in Episode 16, with an idol in his pocket, he became the second member of the Jury. With a reputation as iconic as Davids, how will he fair in All Stars?

Felicity Flick Eggington  Season 3 (2016)
Flick made it to Day 53 before getting her torch snuffed. She pulled a huge blindside on her closest ally and friend  Brooke  and were verrrrry interested to see whether they have patched things up or if this will be the grudge-match to watch.

Henry Nicholson  Season 4 (2017)
Faux-yoga instructor Henry survived a tribe switch, made it to merge, but was sent packing in a huge blindside in Episode 18. That made him the first ever contestant to have his torch snuffed with an idol in his pocket  ouch.

Mat Rogers  Season 5, Champions V Contenders (2018)
Football legend Mat Rogers was nicknamed The Godfather and led his strong alliance to merge. However, in a classic case of overly confident, Mat was also sent packing with an idol in his pocket. (We're beginning to see a theme here)

Mark Tarzan Herlaar  Season 4 (2017)
Tarzan only made it to Day 11, was fourth to be eliminated, and was undoubtedly sent packing far too soon when he heroically gave his idol to Tess to help save her, and was blindsided by his tribe for it. Despite only having lasted 11 days, he made such a big impression on Australia were bringing him back for All Stars.

Nick Iadanza  Season 3 (2016)

Superfan Nick was pinned early in the game for being a snake and sent to the opposing tribe. The label stuck, and was ultimately the reason he was sent home in Episode 17. Can he shake the label and become Sole Survivor?

Phoebe Timmins  Season 3 (2016)

Phoebe was labelled the black widow after a string of blindsides that saved her from 5 tribal councils. Phoebe was ultimately sent home after 31 days, and just missed out on making it to merge. Were itching to see Phoebe pull some major blindsides in the upcoming season.

Will Luke Toki be returning for All Stars?
Unfortunately, family-man Luke Toki is not coming back for Australian Survivor All Stars. BUT we can confirm that he will be returning for an all new Channel 10 online Australian Survivor After Show. So never fear Survivor fam, we will get our recommended dose of Luke in the returning season. As for more details on the After Show, keep checking 10 play in the new year to find out all the deets.

Is Jonathon LaPaglia back for another season?
Hell yeah! JLP will be back for Survivor All Stars, so get ready for more epic one-liners and insightful tribal commentary in the massive new season.

Where can you watch past seasons of Australian Survivor?
Survivor fans rejoice, all four seasons of Australian Survivor are back on 10 play so you can binge watch every episode featuring your favourite returning players before the new season starts. Time to start re-examining all the different moves and strategies so we can figure out who will thrive, and who will have their flames snuffed early.

Will there be more than one season of Australian Survivor in 2020?
Hold onto your buffs Survivor fans, we an confirm there will be not one, but TWO massive seasons of Survivor coming to our screens in 2020. All Stars will air in February 2020 while Season 8 will air later in the year. Think you've got what it takes? Apply now!

Are you excited for 2020? Because we most definitely are.

Australian Survivor: All Stars is coming soon to 10 & 10 play 

Source: https://10play.com.au/australian-survivor/articles/survivor-all-stars-2020/tpa191010nbeas
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (2020) News, Media, Rumors & Announcements!
Australian Survivor Season 7 Sneak Peek/Trailer!

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/DpoO8S6Klug" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/DpoO8S6Klug</a>
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (2020) News, Media, Rumors & Announcements!
Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6807
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
« Reply #10 on: November 30, 2019, 04:45:58 PM »
Quote
If you’re having Australian Survivor withdrawals, then you’re in luck, because Network Ten has revealed there will be two seasons of the world’s greatest game next year, starting with the highly anticipated All-Stars season.

It’s a season where we will see fan-favourites, popular underdogs, despised villains, and cunning game-players return to the Fijian jungles for the most competitive edition of Australian Survivor yet.

The first eight castaways to be officially announced for the All-Stars cast are as follows: Brooke Jowett, David Genat, Felicity ‘Flick’ Egginton, Henry Nicholson, Mark ‘Tarzan’ Helaar, Mat Rogers, Nick Iadanza, and Phoebe Timmins.

Australian Survivor All-Stars is scheduled to premiere on Network Ten in February 2020 with a regular edition of the show airing later in the summer in the usual slot. Former two-time Australian Survivor player Luke Toki will also be hosting an online-only post-recap show covering the All Stars season.

Fans can now apply for the new season at survivorcasting.com.au.

Source: http://insidesurvivor.com/first-8-cast-members-australian-survivor-stars-revealed-40492
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
Some new logos for our upcoming All-Star season!<3



Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
Quote
Shane, Lydia And Harry Join Australian Survivor: All Stars.

Coming To 10 In 2020.

Survivors ready? The stage is set for the ultimate Survivor showdown when The Villains, The Players, The Challenge Beasts, The Heroes and The Winners return for Australian Survivor: All Stars, premiering in 2020.

Olympic swimming legend and Season 3 winner, Shane Gould is back with the thirst and determination to take out the title of Sole Survivor for the second time.

Joining her is former tribe mate and Olympic Freestyle Skier, Lydia Lassila. After being ruthlessly blindsided in Season 3 and labelled one of the game’s biggest threats, Lydia is out for revenge and reward.

Having made it to the final three in Season 4, ‘Dirty’ Harry isn’t willing to let the illustrious winning title slip through his ice cream-holding fingers. In Australian Survivor: Champions V Contenders, Harry took down ‘The Godmother’, Janine Allis, proving no-one is safe from ‘Dirty’ Harry’s mind games.

Although 24 of the biggest players are set to return, among the legends, the Idols and the Tribals, there can only be one Sole Survivor.

Previously announced Australian Survivor’s back for redemption are Brooke, Flick, Nick and Phoebe from Season 1, Henry and Tarzan from Season 2, Mat from Season 3 and David from this year’s Australian Survivor: Champions V Contenders.

Australian Survivor is hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia and is produced for Network 10 by Endemol Shine Australia.

Australian Survivor: All Stars. Coming In 2020. Only On 10 And WIN Network.

Source: https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2019/12/3/promo-shane-lydia-and-harry-join-australian-survivor-all-stars

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/zY6hYNtDvOo&amp;feature" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/zY6hYNtDvOo&amp;feature</a>
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
Quote
Three of 'Australian Survivor's biggest names are set to merge into the first-ever 'All Stars' cast -- and it's going to be difficult to tell who'll be the first to get blindsided.

Joining the first group of 2020 castaways is Olympic swimming legend Shane Gould, who will be returning for a 'Survivor' victory lap after winning Season 3 in 2018.

Her previous experience in lasting a full 50 days in the game could either work in her favour or place a huge target on her back from day one -- because no-one really wants to see anyone win 'Survivor' twice (unless it was Luke Toki, and we're still waiting on his first win).

Someone who might be planning on writing down Shane's name at the earliest Tribal Council possible is Olympic skier, Lydia Lassila. The undisputed challenge beast was booted in a blindside orchestrated by Shane, so 'All Stars' could be a chance for all-out revenge for Lydia.

Next up is a villain we got to know and love in the last season of 'Champions vs Contenders' and, because of his sheer determination, we sort of wanted him to win by the end?

'Dirty' Harry Hills was nicknamed 'The Cockroach' for his ability to survive even the most nuclear-strength Tribals where the odds were against him and even managed to knock Janine 'The Godmother' Allis off after merge.

We're ready to see his devious mind (and maybe a return of his fake son?) at play again with two-dozen of 'Survivor's sneakiest and strongest players.

Remember, David Genat, Mat Rogers, Mark 'Tarzan' Herlaar, Phoebe Timmins, Nick Iadanza, Felicity Eggington, Brooke Jowett, and Henry Nicholson have already been announced, so you just know the dynamic is going to be super-charged.

'Australian Survivor: All Stars', Coming In 2020. Only On 10 And WIN Network.

Source: https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a191203rsjyz/shane-lydia-and-harry-three-huge-names-joining-australian-survivor-all-stars-20191203?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1575427175
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
Quote
10 released a sexy new promo for Survivor: All Stars last night which confirmed Shane Gould, Lydia Lassila and Dirty Harry in the cast. They join previously announced players Brooke, Flick, Nick and Phoebe from Season 1, Henry and Tarzan from Season 2, Mat from Season 3 and David from this years Australian Survivor: Champions V Contenders.

Boasting The Villains, The Players, The Challenge Beasts, The Heroes and The Winners, it isnt clear if these comprise 5 tribes (doubtful!).

The series is one of two for 2020, expected to land in February.

Olympic swimming legend and Season 3 winner, Shane Gould is back with the thirst and determination to take out the title of Sole Survivor for the second time.

Joining her is former tribe mate and Olympic Freestyle Skier, Lydia Lassila. After being ruthlessly blindsided in Season 3 and labelled one of the games biggest threats, Lydia is out for revenge and reward.

Having made it to the final three in Season 4, Dirty Harry isnt willing to let the illustrious winning title slip through his ice cream-holding fingers. In Australian Survivor: Champions V Contenders, Harry took down The Godmother, Janine Allis, proving no-one is safe from Dirty Harrys mind games.

Although 24 of the biggest players are set to return, among the legends, the Idols and the Tribals, there can only be one Sole Survivor.

Australian Survivor is hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia and is produced for Network 10 by Endemol Shine Australia.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2019/12/australian-survivor-all-stars-promo-2.html
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
Quote
One of the competition's strongest physical players is returning for a second chance at becoming Sole Survivor.

Locky Gilbert made a name for himself in Season 2 of the series as a leader in both the Samatu, and Asatoa tribes, lasting a gruelling 49 days in Samoa.

He placed fifth in the series that was ultimately won by Jericho Malabonga and is back to prove that the brawnier Survivors do have what it takes to win -- even with the perception that they're massive threats in the game.

"Going into All Stars, Ive got a massive target on my back," Locky said of joining the cast.

"Im here to prove that a Challenge Beast can take the title of Sole Survivor. I want to prove that I am the top dog.

Locky's Instagram page shows that he's been training full-time for Survivor in his day job as an 'adventure ambassador' with plenty of pictures of him jumping into large bodies of water, lifting bicycles above his head and base jumping off mountains.

There isn't any evidence of him tackling any giant wooden puzzles which might be his tribemates' only hope of beating him in 'All Stars'.

Locky will be joining Brooke, Flick, Nick and Phoebe from Season 1; AK, Jericho, Henry and Tarzan from Season 2; Mat, Shane and Lydia from Season 3, and David and Harry from this years 'Australian Survivor: Champions V Contenders'.

'Australian Survivor: All Stars' is coming to 10 in 2020.
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
Australian Survivor returns on February 3, 2020!  :conf: :cheer:

Quote
Australian Survivor: All Stars will launch head to head against Married at First Sight on Monday February 3rd -a week before the return of official ratings.

There are 24 returning players from 4 seasons on 10 (a previous Nine season and Celebrity Survivor on Seven are being ignored). 14 have been formally announced, including two winners. On offer is another $500,000.

TV Tonight readers today voted the show hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia as their favourite Aussie reality series of 2019.

Out of the 24 players returning, only Shane Gould and Jericho Malabonga have previously tasted victory. While they may be looking for a return to glory, the remaining 22 contestants are baying for blood and redemption.

But according to 2018 Australian Survivor winner Shane, defeating her competitors for a second time will be monkey play.

Shane said: Ive studied chimpanzee politics, politics in the jungle and I think I can see quite a lot about how chimpanzees relate. Its like some people in my tribe. Im ready for monkey business.

In order to be head of the tribe, Shane will have to beat out Mat Rogers and Lydia Lassila from her previous season, David and Harry from Season 4, Jericho, Locky, Henry, Tarzan and AK from Season 2 and Phoebe, Brooke, Flick and Nick from Season 1.

With more players to be announced, Shane may just find herself in a state of gorilla warfare in order to make it to the top.

7:30pm Monday February 3 on 10.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/01/returning-australian-survivor-4.html
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
It's officially 2020 and we all know what that means... Australian Survivor: All Stars is nearly upon us!

Its the moment youve all been waiting for and we are HELLA excited to begin a crazier, wiser and even more badass season of Australian Survivor, featuring only the most memorable players from all the past seasons.

Some have unfinished business, some have a point to prove, and many have bad blood that needs addressing  on camera.

Here are seven reasons why you should be excited for Australian Survivor: All Stars to drop.

1. It's ALL STARS

This season is completely unlike ANY other season of Australian Survivor. This is the first time weve hand-picked the finest, maddest and hardest-playing Survivors from previous seasons.

With all this in mind, let's do some quick maths...

The best Survivor players + one island + one title of All Stars Sole Survivor = so much strategising, epic challenge battles and the potential for so many gobsmacking Tribal Councils.

2. Some players are back for blood

What will this next chapter hold for those seeking vengeance? After being blindsided, a few players have been waiting for the moment to return and serve up some cold, hard revenge. OG fans would know the major backstabbing that took place between 'allies' Flick and Brooke in Season 1, and Shane and Lydia in Season 3. Let's hope Brooke and Lydia don't hold grudges, because who wouldn't love to see some players getting even!

3. Past winners have a shot at winning... again!

In some shows, if you win once, you don't normally get a chance to win again. Well, Survivor: All Stars doesn't discriminate and so far, it's been revealed that not only one, but two past winners have re-joined the game for another crack at the crown - but will they get as far they did before? And will we see any more Survivor royalty?

 4. Our main man, JLP is back

The only host we've ever wanted and needed for Australian Survivor is JLP, and he's back where he belongs for All Stars. That means he'll be gracing our screens several nights a week with more brutal challenges and words of wisdom during Tribal Councils.

5. It's going to be more intense than any other season

If the already announced All Stars are anything to go by, some serious strategic game players are coming back and are ready to take the crown (*ahem* here's looking at you David, AK, Nick & Harry). So expect the gameplay, alliances and blindsides to be a whole lot bigger and better, and brace yourself for the best season yet.

6. It's the first of two seasons in 2020

We aren't stopping at Australian Survivor: All Stars. That's right, later this year we have another Survivor season coming out - can you handle it?

Australian Survivor: All Stars premieres 7.30 Monday February 3
https://10play.com.au/australian-survivor/articles/all-stars-is-coming-soon-and-heres-why-you-should-be-excited/tpa200102jwtgo
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
Full cast revealed in this article!

Aaron AK Knight (Season 2)
Abbey Holmes (Season 4)
Brooke Jowett (Season 1)
Daisy Richardson (Season 4)
David Genat (Season 4)
Felicity Flick Egginton (Season 1)
Harry Hills (Season 4)
Henry Nicholson (Season 2)
Jacqui Patterson (Season 2)
Jericho Malabonga (Season 2)
John Eastoe (Season 4)
Lee Carseldine (Season 1)
Locky Gilbert (Season 2)
Lydia Lassila (Season 3)
Mat Rogers (Season 3)
Mark Tarzan Herlaar (Season 2)
Michelle Dougan (Season 2)
Moana Hope (Season 3)
Nick Iadanza (Season 1)
Phoebe Timmins (Season 1)
Shane Gould (Season 3)
Sharn Coombs (Season 3)
Shonee Fairfax (Season 3)
Zach Kozyrski (Season 3)

http://insidesurvivor.com/the-cast-for-australian-survivor-all-stars-is-revealed-41940
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
Take a First-Look at Australian Survivor All-Stars!

<a href="http://youtube.com/v/z8i0eiYO-A0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://youtube.com/v/z8i0eiYO-A0</a>
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
Quote
Savusavu, the stage for the ultimate Survivor showdown where Australian Survivors biggest competitors will reunite for revenge and redemption.

In this extended first look, its obvious these legendary players will stop at nothing to take out the title of Sole Survivor.

Returning to the island are those with something to prove and a score to settle, the honourable players who led with their hearts and the challenge beasts who never backed down.

It wouldnt be Australian Survivor without devious players as Season 1 villain Nick knows all too well, saying: Im the original Survivor snake, and now Im going to be the king cobra. If a snake can win any game of Australian Survivor, its All Stars.

Legendary winners Shane Gould and Jericho, return in the hope of adding a second crown to their mantles, with Jericho saying: People underestimated me. People thought that I couldnt hurt a fly. But one by one they were dropping like flies.

And of course, the man, the leather jacket, the Golden God himself, David is back: This is a new chance to charm. Its the best of the best and I want that title.

The mega players announced so far include Brooke, Flick, Nick and Phoebe from Season 1; AK, Jericho, Locky, Henry and Tarzan from Season 2; Lydia, Mat and Shane from Season 3 and David and Harry from 2019s Australian Survivor: Champions V Contenders.

Australian Survivor is hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia and is produced for Network 10 by Endemol Shine Australia.

Monday, 3 February at 7.30pm on 10.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/01/australia-survivor-extended-first-look.html
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
Luke Toki and James Mathieson will host a show Talking Tribal this season!

It all starts on Friday January 31 on 10Play (only accessible to Australian viewers... at this stage! :0328:

Quote
The Peoples Champion Luke Toki and James Mathison will co-host the digital Australian Survivor: All Stars companion series you cant afford to miss.

You read that correctly, Luke Toki is back, baby! Australian Survivor fans wept when it was revealed that their idol Luke Toki wouldnt be competing in All Stars. But wipe away those tears, because were not letting the King of the Jungle get away that easy. After all, who better to host an All Stars After Show than a true Survivor icon?

Thats right; while he wont be playing for the title this season, Luke will still be putting all his Survivor experience and savvy to good use as one-half of Talking Tribals dynamic hosting duo, alongside veteran Aussie presenter, and Survivor aficionado Luke Toki and James Mathison will co-host the digital Australian Survivor: All Stars companion series you cant afford to miss.Luke Toki and James Mathison will co-host the digital Australian Survivor: All Stars companion series you cant afford to miss

Kicking off Friday January 31 on 10 play and 10 speaks, Talking Tribal is a Survivor superfans dream. Each week Luke and James will dissect the events everyone's buzzing about, from the bruising challenges to the biggest blindsides. Theyll offer a unique insight into how the ultimate game is stacking up, and whos staking the most convincing claim to be crowned All Stars Sole Survivor.

The pair will be joined by some very special guests, including ex-contestants, along with Survivor superfan and expert Shannon Guss (Gaitz), whose staggering knowledge of the game promises the kind of detailed and informed perspective All Stars absolutely demands.

Australian Survivor: All Stars premieres 7.30 Monday February 3, and theres no better preparation than to join Luke and James for a pre-season chat, so grab your torches and get ready for Talking Tribal, from 4pm Friday January 31 on 10 play and 10 speaks.

https://10play.com.au/talking-tribal/articles/survivor-after-show-talking-tribal-announced/tpa200110knvae
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
You can find all Australian Survivor social media platforms in this article!

https://10play.com.au/australian-survivor/articles/australian-survivor-social-profiles/tpa200110tleuc

Short summary...

Instagram: @survivorau
Facebook: SurvivorAU
Twitter: /survivor_au
TikTok: @survivoraus
GIPHY: /survivorau
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
Quote
The very first All Stars season of 'Australian Survivor' is nearly upon us!

The upcoming series is going to throw the most cunning villains, the bravest heroes, and the most energetic challenge beasts together and we can't handle the anticipation.

But at least we have a night to lock in to sit back and watch the experienced players form tribes, alliances and begin mapping out their first blindsides.

'Australian Survivor: All Stars' will premiere on February 3 at 7.30pm-- so make sure you mark the date in your calendar right now.

There are still a few of the show's most memorable players to be announced but it's already looking like a dangerous bunch of strategic masterminds, elite athletes and crafty puppet-masters.

Oh, and most of them are back for some kind of revenge!

We've got Harry Hills who got painfully close to winning in the last 'Champions vs. Contenders' season, David Genat who got beautifully blindsided (with an idol!) and challenge beast Brooke Jowett, who was betrayed by her best friend Flick Eggington -- who will also be returning to try and become Sole Survivor.

Winners Shane Gould and Jericho Malabonga are returning to show that they could win 'Australian Survivor' easily a second time around.

"Ive studied chimpanzee politics, politics in the jungle and I think I can see quite a lot about how chimpanzees relate," Shane said ahead of her triumphant return to camp.

"Its like some people in my tribe. Im ready for monkey business.

The winners will be joined by superfan Nick Iadanza, tactical expert Phoebe Timmins, the villainous A.K. Knight, yoga ~expert~ Henry Nicholson and grandad Mark 'Tarzan' Herlaar.

Plus you'll see faves Mat Rogers and Lydia Lassila -- and, honestly, it could be anyone's game in 2020.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200105gdmwy/the-countdown-is-on-we-finally-have-a-start-date-for-survivor-all-stars-20200106?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D33921761462550200324617114502263702697%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1579857217
Re: Australian Survivor Season 7 (All-Stars) News/Media/Rumors/Announcements/Cast!
Quote
The most villainous 'Australian Survivor' snakes are slithering their way into 'All Stars'.

The masterminds that didn't make it all the way to the final tribal their first time around are returning on a mission to befriend, befuddle and then blindside, baby!

'Australian Survivor: All Stars' has just dropped the longest, juiciest look at the new season and literally shows the most notorious villains returning to camp, sliding their way through long grass with a glint in their eyes.

"Im the original Survivor snake but since then, weve seen way bigger snakes than me," Season 1's Nick Iadanza explains, humbly paying respect to the reptiles that joined the game after him.

"I was like your garden variety earthworm compared to these guys so Ive evolved and now Im going to be like the King Cobra," he added.

He's going to have to Out-Snake last season's ~cockroach~ Dirty Harry plus the diabolical A.K. Knight from Season 2 and then work out how he's going to manipulate the genuine folk like Mark 'Tarzan' Herlaar who just wants to play with honour, alright?

"I played it honestly and it cost me the game but that doesn't mean I'm prepared to change who I am," Tarzan said, surrounded by golden beams of sunshine and laughing grandkids in his Queensland lime farm.

While most of the 'Australian Survivor: All Stars' cast are returning for revenge-- Shane Gould and Jericho Malabonga are back to show they can Outwit, Outlast and Outplay all over again.

It might seem downright audacious for the winners of Season 2 and 3 to come marching back into camp for a second, delicious bite of the Sole Survivor cherry -- but this competition is all about bravado and backing yourself.

People underestimated me," Jericho said ahead of 'All Stars' of the sweet demeanour he presented to his gullible Asaga tribe back in 2017.

"People thought that I couldnt hurt a fly. But one by one they were dropping like flies," he added

Jericho famously used an almost never-ending cookie jar to build his power base -- but how well will he fare with a winner's target on his back and without his closest strategic ally, Luke Toki?

Shane is just as sure she can claim the title of Sole Survivor again, just like she did in the 2018 'Champions vs Contenders' season -- very narrowly beating out Sharn Coombes at the final tribal.

The Olympic swimming legend very eloquently summed up her warning to her future tribemates of villains, heroes and challenge beasts -- "Don't f*** with Shane Gould".

"Last time I played 'Survivor', I was the dark horse and then I won and I'm here to prove I can win it again," she explained ahead of her arrival at Savusavu.

But can a dark horse remain under the radar after said horse has galloped all the way to the finish line before and pocketed $500,000?

There's a possibility both Jericho and Shane will have targets smack bang in the middle of their backs -- but they could also present themselves as useful allies that tribemates could be lining up to work with.

We have a feeling there are going to be a lot of nicknames this season with all the big personalities floating around, from cobras to cockroaches and cookie monsters but here's a reminder of all the human names that have been announced so far.

Brooke, Flick, Nick and Phoebe from Season 1; AK, Jericho, Locky, Henry and Tarzan from Season 2; Lydia, Mat and Shane from Season 3 and David and Harry from 2019s Australian Survivor: Champions V Contenders.

Source to be added...

