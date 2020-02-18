« previous next »
https://www.eonline.com/news/1113192/nat-geo-s-race-to-the-center-of-the-earth-sounds-like-the-most-extreme-reality-show-ever?fbclid=IwAR1SqOJwM1Y5acNnQHeUp56u4DM2jpjTj2A6BM76Y4m7tBuwoJuGs337AbI

Nat Geo is ready to make The Amazing Race look like a quick weekend getaway.

Race to the Center of the Earth is a brand new series featuring four teams of three, each starting in a different corner of the earth and all racing to one floating buoy in the Pacific holding a million dollars.

Unlike The Amazing Race, these teams are not traveling the same locations and competing in the same sorts of challenges. They each have their own individual challenges to complete, and they're not eating weird things or convincing themselves to bungee jump. These competitors have to scale huge cliffs, trek through blizzards, cross extremely high bridges, and basically make their way through some of the most extreme bits of nature the producers could find, in an effort to show off "the beauty of our world."

The teams start in four different locations: Canada, South America, Southeast Asia, and Russia.





Co-creator Elise Doganieri explained that six months of planning went into it, with different producers assigned to each location. Producers scouted and planned routes and endlessly tested each of those routes, and filming of the actual series took two and a half weeks.



Co-EP Darren Bunkley said the competitors are "adventure junkies" who all have different skills in all sorts of outdoor activities. While they know their teammates, the separate teams do not know who the people they're competing against.


Read the whole story at the link above!
Great news!!

Race to the Center of the Earth: Amazing Race executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri are behind this competition (ordered to series a year ago) in which four teams of adventurers start from different corners of the earth and race to be the first to reach a buoy in the middle of the ocean. The winners get $1 million. Premieres in the fall.


https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/9-11-docuseries-bobby-bones-show-highlight-nat-geos-2020-21-slate-1295419
