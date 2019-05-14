National Geographic Begins Casting for "Race to the Center of the Earth"
The eight-part series will challenge these fearless, passionate adventurers and weekend warriors with navigating their designated route, and they'll face unpredictable terrains, harsh climates and unique cultures as they make their way to the finish.
Grit. Endurance. Pushing Limits. Passion for Adventure. Adrenaline-Fueled Global Competition. Do You Have What It Takes to Win $1,000,000?
GLOBAL ADVENTURE COMPETITION SERIES FROM MULTIPLE EMMY AWARD-WINNING BERTRAM VAN MUNSTER AND ELISE DOGANIERI, THE CREATIVE TEAM BEHIND "THE AMAZING RACE"
(WASHINGTON, D.C. - JUNE 18, 2019) Do you have the grit and endurance to take on a global adventure race and to navigate your way, day after day, for a chance to win $1,000,000? National Geographic is casting contestants for Race to the Center of the Earth, an extreme, nonelimination
competition series that pits four teams of three contestants against one another in a nonstop adventure across the globe. Teams start from different corners of the earth and race to be the first to reach the remote location that holds the $1,000,000 prize. Only those looking to push their personal limits need apply, at https://racetothecenteroftheearth.castingcrane.com/
. "Not only are we looking for people who are diverse and exciting, but we're looking for those who really embody the legacy of National Geographic's yellow border - passionate and adventurous explorers who constantly push their personal boundaries to go further," said Bertram van Munster. "We hope that these teams, along with the beautiful global backdrop, will inspire others to step out of their own comfort zones and go on their own fantastic adventures."
The eight-part series, produced by NMC from a format by Plum Pictures, will challenge these fearless, passionate adventurers and weekend warriors with navigating their designated route, and they'll face unpredictable terrains, harsh climates and unique cultures as they make their way to the finish. Along the way, they will trek through untamed jungles, frozen tundra, arid deserts, bustling cities and imposing mountains and sail vast open seas to reach the place where all four routes intersect - a remote and challenging location where the prize awaits. The first team to arrive claims it all.
Additional terms and eligibility requirements will apply; see details on the application website. In order to complete the application in full, all applicants will need to submit a short video explaining the dynamics of their team.
Race to the Center of the Earth is National Geographic's first-ever global adventure competition series and is set to go into production later this year. For more information, visit www.natgeotv.com
