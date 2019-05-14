« previous next »
RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH

RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 14, 2019, 02:52:01 PM
Nat Geo Orders ‘Race to the Center of the Earth’ From ‘Amazing Race’ Producers Elise Doganieri and Bertram Van Munster!
by Cynthia Littleton


Quote
National Geographic TV has ordered a globe-trotting competition series from “Amazing Race” producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri.

“Race to the Center of the Earth” will set four teams of “adventurers” on a quest to sprint around the world on a challenging course designated by producers in the hopes of beating the others to a buoy in the middle of the ocean on which is stashed a $1 million prize. There will be no eliminations but the first team to reach the buoy gets to split the purse.

“Our goal is to create a gripping, completely real experience that pushes the edges of adventure and embeds viewers in extreme action, breathtaking drama and stunning locations as we follow four highly skilled teams on the race of a lifetime,” said Geoff Daniels, executive VP of unscripted entertainment for National Geographic Networks. “Unlike other competition formats, ‘Race to the Center’ of the Earth will combine the grittiness of a survival show with the cinematic style of a feature film action-thriller dropping viewers into the middle of a heart-pounding journey unlike anything ever made for television.”

Read more HERE:

https://variety.com/2019/tv/news/nat-geo-race-to-the-center-earth-amazing-race-1203213977/

Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 14, 2019, 02:58:53 PM
Yep! Let's continue the Discussion HERE.
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 14, 2019, 03:03:30 PM
Nat Geo is picking up a new show by Bertram and Elise called "Race to the Center of the Earth". Per the article, Four teams of "adventurers" will be racing around the world on a "challenging course" on a quest to beat the others to a buoy in the middle of the ocean and win $1 million. There aren't eliminations, but the first team to reach the buoy splits the $1 mil. Apparently, it's supposed to be sort of like a mix of a survival show and "action-thriller" race show.

Thoughts?


Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 14, 2019, 03:04:39 PM
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 14, 2019, 03:31:16 PM
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 14, 2019, 10:04:48 PM
Thanks Peach, didn't know there was a section on the site for stuff like this.
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 14, 2019, 11:11:29 PM
This sounds like 'Race Around The World' shown the BBC!
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 15, 2019, 08:15:24 AM
I'm in. With production scheduled for "later this year", of course I end up wondering about a possible TAR33. Peach had mentioned October a possibility, but this could be around that time as well.
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 20, 2019, 05:34:17 PM
I'm glad Nat Geo picked this up. Very interested in how this will come together! I may not be that brave enough to take on this show, but I hope the best for the crew and teams that will be on.

Please let it be an amped version of "Bear Grylls meets Expedition Impossible".
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 28, 2019, 01:08:08 PM
CASTING NOW!

RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH  the new BVM and Elise project is looking for 4 teams of three!

https://racetothecenteroftheearth.castingcrane.com

Looks like Filming in October!
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 28, 2019, 01:11:34 PM
It kind of has Eco-challenge vibes
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 28, 2019, 02:29:58 PM
Ive been trying to think of what show had teams of three racing...was that it??
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 28, 2019, 02:43:02 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 28, 2019, 02:29:58 PM
Ive been trying to think of what show had teams of three racing...was that it??

Expedition Impossible
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 28, 2019, 03:01:20 PM
OH THAT's IT!! :yess:
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 28, 2019, 04:45:14 PM
Filming in october? How this affect TAR33?
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 28, 2019, 07:11:19 PM
Well I would say its likely WE won't filming then.  :funny:
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
May 29, 2019, 11:13:17 AM
Having witnessed how active BVM and Elise are on the ground while filming, if this films on October, probably means 33 get at earlier filming slot or a later one.
A October shoot for RTTCOTE could  maybe mean a late November- mid December shoot for 33, like we had for 16, 18 and 20.
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
June 18, 2019, 11:54:28 PM
National Geographic Begins Casting for "Race to the Center of the Earth"
The eight-part series will challenge these fearless, passionate adventurers and weekend warriors with navigating their designated route, and they'll face unpredictable terrains, harsh climates and unique cultures as they make their way to the finish.
 

[via press release from National Geographic Channel]
 
Grit. Endurance. Pushing Limits. Passion for Adventure. Adrenaline-Fueled Global Competition. Do You Have What It Takes to Win $1,000,000?

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC BEGINS CASTING FOR "RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH"

GLOBAL ADVENTURE COMPETITION SERIES FROM MULTIPLE EMMY AWARD-WINNING BERTRAM VAN MUNSTER AND ELISE DOGANIERI, THE CREATIVE TEAM BEHIND "THE AMAZING RACE"

(WASHINGTON, D.C. - JUNE 18, 2019) Do you have the grit and endurance to take on a global adventure race and to navigate your way, day after day, for a chance to win $1,000,000? National Geographic is casting contestants for Race to the Center of the Earth, an extreme, nonelimination competition series that pits four teams of three contestants against one another in a nonstop adventure across the globe. Teams start from different corners of the earth and race to be the first to reach the remote location that holds the $1,000,000 prize. Only those looking to push their personal limits need apply, at https://racetothecenteroftheearth.castingcrane.com/.

"Not only are we looking for people who are diverse and exciting, but we're looking for those who really embody the legacy of National Geographic's yellow border - passionate and adventurous explorers who constantly push their personal boundaries to go further," said Bertram van Munster. "We hope that these teams, along with the beautiful global backdrop, will inspire others to step out of their own comfort zones and go on their own fantastic adventures."

The eight-part series, produced by NMC from a format by Plum Pictures, will challenge these fearless, passionate adventurers and weekend warriors with navigating their designated route, and they'll face unpredictable terrains, harsh climates and unique cultures as they make their way to the finish. Along the way, they will trek through untamed jungles, frozen tundra, arid deserts, bustling cities and imposing mountains and sail vast open seas to reach the place where all four routes intersect - a remote and challenging location where the prize awaits. The first team to arrive claims it all.

Additional terms and eligibility requirements will apply; see details on the application website. In order to complete the application in full, all applicants will need to submit a short video explaining the dynamics of their team.

Race to the Center of the Earth is National Geographic's first-ever global adventure competition series and is set to go into production later this year. For more information, visit www.natgeotv.com or our press site www.natgeotvpressroom.com, or follow us on Twitter using @NatGeoPR.
 

Read more at http://www.thefutoncritic.com/news/2019/06/18/national-geographic-begins-casting-for-race-to-the-center-of-the-earth-614410/20190618ngc01/#4vExhsOPMzxETPAr.99
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
October 01, 2019, 10:04:39 PM
Looks like Filming is Starting!

https://worldscreen.com/tvformats/bertram-van-munster-2019-09/     


!0/1/19:

Mansha Daswani  2 days ago   Interviews, Top Stories


Quote
Ahead of jetting off to a “very remote place” as he plots his new National Geographic series Race to the Center of the Earth, Bertram van Munster, co-creator of The Amazing Race, talks to TV Formats about the long-running franchise and its enduring appeal in the U.S. and across the globe.



TV FORMATS: How did Race to the Center of the Earth come about?
VAN MUNSTER: I was approached by Courteney Monroe [president of National Geographic Global Television Networks]. They had a concept from a company in England [Plum Pictures], and they liked it and asked if I would be willing to produce. We looked at it and said, Absolutely, it sounds like a fantastic idea, let’s do it. This is super exciting. It’s new and fresh.
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
October 05, 2019, 10:20:46 AM
I'm upset I can't watch this because I don't receive cable networks on my TV, but I'll definitely be trying to keep tabs on it through the Nat Geo Channel website.
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
Yesterday at 01:34:18 PM
Lots of info here... READ THE FULL ARTICLE!

There is a Team CANADA!

Quote
As The Amazing Race co-creators and executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri are making Race To the Center of the Earth, NatGeos first global competition series, theyre incorporating the same type of efficiency and organization as they plan the complicated routes four teams will take in the nonstop sprint around the world.
...

Although the winning team will split a $1 million prize, van Munster and Doganieri insisted at TCA today that this Race is different because the participants are adventure junkies looking to push themselves to the limit on various continents. None of the adventurers is a professional athlete; all they share is their love of adventure and a desire to test their own limits. The show promises to combine a survival show with the cinematic look and feel of an action film.
...

A big challenge for the show is making sure all four teams have a balanced number of challenges. Doganieri said that because the teams come from four different places on the globe, they all have to deal with different types of inclement weather and physical challenges such as climbing or biking or swimming. The production team took months to do test runs to make sure it was fair for the teams.

The eight episode Race to the Center of the Earth premieres June 1 on Nat Geo

https://deadline.com/2020/01/nat-geos-race-to-the-center-of-the-earth-promises-survival-show-meets-action-film-tca-1202834629/
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
Yesterday at 07:06:56 PM
Have there been any sightings for this show? There are only 4 teams, much smaller than TAR so maybe they can film incognito.
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
Yesterday at 08:28:09 PM
Quote from: Linda BC2 on Yesterday at 07:06:56 PM
Have there been any sightings for this show? There are only 4 teams, much smaller than TAR so maybe they can film incognito.

Also the four teams started at different points of the world, and not bunched up in one location.
Re: RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
Yesterday at 08:32:24 PM
This reminds me of a cross between Treasure Hunters, TAR and Expedition impossible.
