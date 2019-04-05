Biography



Bret LaBelle

Age: 44

Instagram and Twitter: @bretlabelle

Hometown: Dedham, Massachusetts

Current occupation: Police Sergeant



Describe what you do: I supervise police officers.



Three words to describe you: Funny, proud, and easy going.



Favorite hobbies: Improvisation, golfing, and cooking.



What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?

Making it as far as I did on Survivor, especially to the family visit. Sharing the experience with my father was a great moment.



What scares you most about traveling?

Terrorism.



What excites you most about traveling?

Seeing other places and experiencing other cultures.



What country and place would you most like to visit and why?

New Zealand for its warm weather and beaches.



What do you hope to accomplish by running the Race with your partner (other than winning one million bucks)?

A better knowledge of red heads.



Who do you think will be your biggest competition: Racers, Houseguests, or Castaways?

Our biggest competition will be the Racers because they have done it all before and we are new to the Race.



Do you think Survivor prepared you for The Amazing Race? Do you think you learned anything on Survivor that will help you on the Race?

Survivor taught me how to work with people and make alliances which will hopefully help us in the race to strategize with other teams, so as not to get U-turned!



Chris Hammons

Age: 40

Instagram: @chammons81

Twitter: @hamm0481

Hometown: Moore, Oklahoma

Current occupation: Attorney



Describe what you do: I fight for the rights of the injured and wrongfully accused in America. I am a trial lawyer.



Three words to describe you: Competitive, tough, and loyal.



Favorite hobbies: Working out, drawing, and golfing.



What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?

Coming from nothing and making it in this world!



What scares you most about traveling?

Africa. It just seems extreme.



What excites you most about traveling?

I love seeing new and exotic places. Experiencing the culture so that I appreciate ours even more.



What country and place would you most like to visit and why?

Switzerland!



What do you hope to accomplish by running the Race with your partner (other than winning one million bucks)?

I am always looking for the next great challenge. I hope to have the adventure and competition while facing other teams.



Who do you think will be your biggest competition: Racers, Houseguests, or Castaways?

I believe the Race teams are the scariest competition!



Do you think Survivor prepared you for The Amazing Race? Do you think you learned anything on Survivor that will help you on the Race?

Survivor definitely helps prepare you for the The Amazing Race! You learn to be extremely adaptable on Survivor and I feel those skills are very necessary to overcome the challenges on The Amazing Race.