Biography



Becca Droz

Age: 28

Instagram: @becca_beatbox and @teamfun_tar

Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

Current occupation: Rock Climbing Instructor/Coach/Guide



Describe what you do: I design and instruct rock climbing courses to help increase competence and confidence in peoples (mostly women's) climbing abilities.



Three words to describe you: Excitable, honest, and fun-loving.



Favorite hobbies: Beatboxing, writing raps, and swing dancing.



What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?

Staying persistent with my dream to be on The Amazing Race and living that dream! Then, winning a trip to the Galapagos and getting to experience the Race AGAIN!!!



What scares you most about traveling?

Getting really lost, offending different cultures, and trusting the wrong people.



What excites you most about traveling?

Gaining new perspectives on the world and life, new experiences.



What country and place would you most like to visit and why?

New Zealand. Ive heard its absolutely beautiful and there is no language barrier.



What do you hope to accomplish by running the Race with your partner (other than winning one million bucks)?

I hope that we bring out the best in each other as we share a plethora of new experiences. I hope to gain a better understanding of our team dynamic, learn from each other, learn more about myself and obviously, have fun.



Who do you think will be your biggest competition: Racers, Houseguests, or Castaways?

Our biggest competition will be Racers. They've done it before and they know how this game works.



Floyd Pierce

Age: 23

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Twitter and Instagram: @FloydJP3

Current occupation: Client Service Manager



Describe what you do: I am client service manager at a registered investment advisor in Boulder. I communicate with clients, provide operational/administrative support, and perform other specialty functions relating to reporting and research. I passed CFA Level 1 this past December.



Three words to describe you: Spunky, charismatic, and contemplative.



Favorite hobbies: Anything involving music, college sporting events, cuddling, and The Lion King.



What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?

Being cast for The Amazing Race twice. That's pretty cool. Or serving as a drum major for CU's marching band.



What scares you most about traveling?

Losing my passport.



What excites you most about traveling?

Getting to experience the lives of other people. Every country is so unique and each feels like a different world, and I'm so lucky that I get to see other countries in a way that your average tourist can't.



What country and place would you most like to visit and why?

Australia and/or New Zealand. Its the only continent I haven't been to (besides Antarctica).



What do you hope to accomplish by running the Race with your partner (other than winning one million bucks)?

To spread our joy to the world and have the time of our lives. Becca and I also still have a lot to learn about each other, so our relationship is surely about to get deeper!



Who do you think will be your biggest competition: Racers, Houseguests, or Castaways?

Definitely the Castaways. I feel like Survivor can be psychologically tougher than the Race because it's more social and you're just sitting around alone with your thoughts. So I think the Castaways can handle themselves during the stressful moments. The Race is also physically and mentally challenging, and obviously, the Castaways are used to those kinds of conditions!