Nicole and Victor have a podcast called Coco Caliente. Their guests this week are Colin and Christie. A lot of the podcast is about their history... actually talk about their background before they ever met and how they met and got together. They also asked how they got into the professions they are in now... tech entrepreneur for Colin (cool info if you are a geek) and life coach for Christie. They also went through a rough time and they talk about what brought them back and to their "zen" state. Very, very interesting.



They did go into a few things about the race and talked about the coding roadblock. Of course, editing left a lot out according to Victor. Also, Victor and Nicole had tried the rowing for a couple of hours before switching. Nicole is thinking that if they had switched sooner, they would have been in the F3 because they got the memorization detour done in just 4 tries. Colin figured out a sequence to the rowing that enabled them to complete it without Christie's help.



Christie was actually the one to lose her cool in the final leg... with the cab driver. Colin is the one that calmed her down! They also talk about how they finally figured out the problem with the drum task. I chuckled when listening to them about this.



I highly encourage any one that wants to know more about the evolution of Colin and Christie both on and off TAR to listen to the Coco Caliente podcast.