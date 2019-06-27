« previous next »
Re: TAR31: Colin Guinn & Christie Woods (Life Partners/Amazing Race)
June 27, 2019, 12:10:40 PM
Christie and Colin, honestly, lucked out during Leg 11. Christie's slowness at the roadblock could have cost them dearly. Their strategy at the rowing was quite smart, but it was only workable because Colin is so fit. It would not have worked for the other teams.

I was also slightly bothered that Colin referred to his partner as "Christie Lee Woods" twice. She didn't reply to say "Colin Guinn".  :lol:
Re: TAR31: Colin Guinn & Christie Woods (Life Partners/Amazing Race)
June 27, 2019, 02:40:50 PM
Congrats to Colin and Christie! :conf:
Re: TAR31: Colin Guinn & Christie Woods (Life Partners/Amazing Race)
June 28, 2019, 03:07:04 PM
Nicole and Victor have a podcast called Coco Caliente.  Their guests this week are Colin and Christie.  A lot of the podcast is about their history... actually talk about their background before they ever met and how they met and got together.  They also asked how they got into the professions they are in now... tech entrepreneur for Colin (cool info if you are a geek) and life coach for Christie.  They also went through a rough time and they talk about what brought them back and to their "zen" state.  Very, very interesting.

They did go into a few things about the race and talked about the coding roadblock.  Of course, editing left a lot out according to Victor.  Also, Victor and Nicole had tried the rowing for a couple of hours before switching.  Nicole is thinking that if they had switched sooner, they would have been in the F3 because they got the memorization detour done in just 4 tries.  Colin figured out a sequence to the rowing that enabled them to complete it without Christie's help.

Christie was actually the one to lose her cool in the final leg... with the cab driver. Colin is the one that calmed her down!  They also talk about how they finally figured out the problem with the drum task.  I chuckled when listening to them about this.

I highly encourage any one that wants to know more about the evolution of Colin and Christie both on and off TAR to listen to the Coco Caliente podcast.
Re: TAR31: Colin Guinn & Christie Woods (Life Partners/Amazing Race)
June 29, 2019, 03:46:23 AM
I'm glad that Eric Sanchez is no longer the only contestant to finish 2nd and win on two different seasons.
Re: TAR31: Colin Guinn & Christie Woods (Life Partners/Amazing Race)
June 29, 2019, 10:46:02 AM
Quote from: Jay33 on June 29, 2019, 03:46:23 AM
I'm glad that Eric Sanchez is no longer the only contestant to finish 2nd and win on two different seasons.

I supported him too!  :lol:
Re: TAR31: Colin Guinn & Christie Woods (Life Partners/Amazing Race)
June 29, 2019, 11:12:24 AM


http://cococaliente.libsyn.com/ep22-amazing-race-31-w-colin-christie-live-podcast

Colin and Christie appeared on Nicole and Victor's podcast.
Re: TAR31: Colin Guinn & Christie Woods (Life Partners/Amazing Race)
June 29, 2019, 12:40:04 PM
The funny thing is that, if Dennis and Erika had not  basically given the cab to Colin and Christie on TAR5 Leg 1, C and C may not have made it past that leg, and we would not have been blessed with all this drama in TAR5 and TAR31.
Re: TAR31: Colin Guinn & Christie Woods (Life Partners/Amazing Race)
July 15, 2019, 09:44:09 AM
I don't know if it has been posted before but here it goes, Christie being crowned Miss Teen USA 1996!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9wjFxlZnp-k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9wjFxlZnp-k</a>
Re: TAR31: Colin Guinn & Christie Woods (Life Partners/Amazing Race)
July 16, 2019, 09:48:54 AM
A recent interview done in the US, Colin, our recent winner was interviewed on personal aircraft in the near future. This news segment is extracted from my country (Singapore) on 15 July 2019.

https://www.8world.com/news/world/article/us-personal-aircraft-869156
Re: TAR31: Colin Guinn & Christie Woods (Life Partners/Amazing Race)
Today at 11:12:43 AM
8 months since the best team ever won TAR31.  :cheer:

During that period, I managed to watch another 8 international seasons of TAR.
