dryedmangoez

Re: TAR31: Rachel Reilly & Elissa Slater (Sisters/Big Brother)
« Reply #25 on: June 06, 2019, 02:24:06 AM »
Oh, never heard of that. Was that before or after Brendon & Rachel's wedding? I think Jordan & Jeff had attended.
GabyM

Re: TAR31: Rachel Reilly & Elissa Slater (Sisters/Big Brother)
« Reply #26 on: June 06, 2019, 11:40:32 AM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on June 06, 2019, 02:24:06 AM
Oh, never heard of that. Was that before or after Brendon & Rachel's wedding? I think Jordan & Jeff had attended.
That was shortly after J/J got cast on Marriage Bootcamp, and I think Brendon & Rachel had already gotten married by then.
new mexican mom

Re: TAR31: Rachel Reilly & Elissa Slater (Sisters/Big Brother)
« Reply #27 on: June 07, 2019, 11:19:04 AM »
 Disclaimer here:  I am not a fan of Rachel.  That said, I went back and listened to all the different conflicts on this race.  Rachel is quite the drama queen.  A number of times, Elissa is heard saying her name(Rachel's) to rein her in on some of her verbal histrionics.  Brendan did this on the other TARs.  Example the Dubai leg to the zipline.  In the conversation with Nicole and Victor, both sisters jumped on Nicole for verifying the information given to them.  In that conversation, Nicole mentions "victim"  Rachel then jumps into the fray with "You want to know who the victim really is..."  Elissa shuts Rachel down.   The whole vibe of the U-turn when Rachel complains about her being U-turn shows such a whiny entitlement side of Rachel.  In the other TAR, she felt she had to win to get married and then to pay for a baby.   Just a sense of entitlement not confidence.   I can easily do without her on the show.   And to paraphase an old Roy Clark song: " Thank God and Greyhound you are gone"
GabyM

Re: TAR31: Rachel Reilly & Elissa Slater (Sisters/Big Brother)
« Reply #28 on: June 07, 2019, 11:55:13 AM »
To jump in on this, Nicole also mentioned how she and Elissa had an agreement to put all the drama behind them when they arrived at the pitstop, and the fact that Rachel was still willing to go for the low blows not only turned Nicole off, but I suspect that was another reason why Chris & Bret, who were there watching all this drama go down, were so willing to vote for Rachel & Elissa.
Mug Costanza

Re: TAR31: Rachel Reilly & Elissa Slater (Sisters/Big Brother)
« Reply #29 on: June 21, 2019, 10:15:42 PM »
Source: https://www.realitytvworld.com/news/exclusive-rachel-reilly-and-elissa-slater-talk-the-amazing-race-and-shocking-u-turn-voting-twist-25966.php & https://www.realitytvworld.com/news/exclusive-rachel-reilly-and-elissa-slater-talk-the-amazing-race----every-leg-was-an-emotional-roller-coaster-25975.php

Quote
Reality TV World: Voting for the double U-Turn in front of everybody was a pretty shocking twist for The Amazing Race. What did you girls think of that voting format in general? And do you think Racers would have targeted different teams had they been able to vote anonymously?

Rachel Reilly: I think it's such a fun twist that The Amazing Race came up with for Season 31, because they've never done the U-Turn vote.

And how appropriate that it was on a reality show when you have Survivor, Big Brother and The Amazing Race all competing for the million dollar prize?! So for me, I thought it was such a really fun thing they added this season.

Quote
Reality TV World: What was your reaction when you found out Nicole Franzel had actually whispered in Victor Arroyo's ear that she wanted to U-Turn you girls instead of Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran? Were things still awkward between you girls and Nicole and Victor at that point?

Rachel Reilly: Oh my gosh Switzerland is so much fun, how could anything be awkward?! (Laughs)

Quote
Reality TV World: You told Leo and Jamal you had made a Big Brother pact with Nicole and Victor. Did you make that pact before or during The Amazing Race, and what did the pact entail? Were Britney Haynes and Janelle Pierzina a part of the pact as well?

Rachel Reilly: Oh my god, isn't Leo and Jamal the best team ever?! They were so much fun and they're just great Racers. And we're in Switzerland! It's such an amazing place to be...

Elissa Slater: We weren't thinking about anything other than the fact we were in Switzerland...

Rachel Reilly: And Elissa, how much fun did we have with Janelle and Britney?! They are the best. They are such great girls...

Reality TV World: So Britney and Janelle were part of your Big Brother pact then, it sounds like?

Rachel Reilly: We had so much fun on The Amazing Race! It's such a great adventure, and can you believe I raced 33 legs?! What an amazing experience I've had on this show... I've had all these experiences when we're at Christmas dinner, when we're older, we can talk about.

It's just been this crazy, fun, amazing experience, and it's all been televised. I'm so blessed and lucky to have been on this show, and it's fun you get to learn about different cultures when you go on The Amazing Race... I've grown so much as a person from being on this show.

Good to see Rachel's not bitter!  :tup: :tup: :tup:
"I defy you to come up with a better name than Seven!"
"Alright... how 'bout Mug? Mug Costanza!"

Declive

Re: TAR31: Rachel Reilly & Elissa Slater (Sisters/Big Brother)
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:04:19 AM »
Rachel has grown on me in this season. She was PURE entertainment!
I'm a Rachel fan now. Just watched the first 8 episodes and saw her elimination.
It's amazing that she went out holding the record for most legs run. Don't ever underestimate her!
Freedom is a lonely road.

Lemontail

Re: TAR31: Rachel Reilly & Elissa Slater (Sisters/Big Brother)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:13:28 AM »
Quote from: Declive on Today at 02:04:19 AM
Rachel has grown on me in this season. She was PURE entertainment!
I'm a Rachel fan now. Just watched the first 8 episodes and saw her elimination.
It's amazing that she went out holding the record for most legs run. Don't ever underestimate her!

And that record was overtaken by Leo & Jamal after Leg 11 and 12. She's still has the record for female racers.
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies
