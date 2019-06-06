Disclaimer here: I am not a fan of Rachel. That said, I went back and listened to all the different conflicts on this race. Rachel is quite the drama queen. A number of times, Elissa is heard saying her name(Rachel's) to rein her in on some of her verbal histrionics. Brendan did this on the other TARs. Example the Dubai leg to the zipline. In the conversation with Nicole and Victor, both sisters jumped on Nicole for verifying the information given to them. In that conversation, Nicole mentions "victim" Rachel then jumps into the fray with "You want to know who the victim really is..." Elissa shuts Rachel down. The whole vibe of the U-turn when Rachel complains about her being U-turn shows such a whiny entitlement side of Rachel. In the other TAR, she felt she had to win to get married and then to pay for a baby. Just a sense of entitlement not confidence. I can easily do without her on the show. And to paraphase an old Roy Clark song: " Thank God and Greyhound you are gone"