So Im not sure if there is a thread about this yet or not..Audrey (BB17) has her Sequester ORG series that is famous for having actual BB contestants compete against fans. The original series all took place on Skype which was a cool addition to the ORG universe making the game more realistic. Now, she has started a new revamped series of Sequester. Players are now flown to a secret location and compete against eachother IN PERSON! Like an actual low budget (but still good) version of Survivor/Big Brother. Season 2 of the revamped series premiered last Sunday and can be found here...Starring Jesse, Hamza, Sindy from BBCANKrista from Amazing RaceJudd from BBUSAnd then a bunch of fans like us.. maybe even some that you have played ORGs with in the past