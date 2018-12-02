« previous next »
~Sequester~  ORG Series created by Audrey from BB17

~Sequester~  ORG Series created by Audrey from BB17
So Im not sure if there is a thread about this yet or not..

Audrey (BB17) has her Sequester ORG series that is famous for having actual BB contestants compete against fans. The original series all took place on Skype which was a cool addition to the ORG universe making the game more realistic. Now, she has started a new revamped series of Sequester. Players are now flown to a secret location and compete against eachother IN PERSON! Like an actual low budget (but still good) version of Survivor/Big Brother. Season 2 of the revamped series premiered last Sunday and can be found here...

Sequester - Season 2 // Ep. 1

Starring 
Jesse, Hamza, Sindy from BBCAN
Krista from Amazing Race
Judd from BBUS

And then a bunch of fans like us.. maybe even some that you have played ORGs with in the past
Re: ~Sequester~  ORG Series created by Audrey from BB17
I thought this was all done online?? ???
Re: ~Sequester~  ORG Series created by Audrey from BB17
Yes you are correct. The original series that Audrey created was done through Skype I believe. She upped the ante though by revamping the series and having it filmed on location so that it can be played out , filmed, edited, produced just like our fave reality competition shows!

https://youtu.be/-brIyjdolEg - these are the gameplay rules
Re: ~Sequester~  ORG Series created by Audrey from BB17
Season 2 was great and season 3 starts next Sunday, November 3rd on Youtube (link below)/Amazon Prime. The cast has been released and there are some preseason interviews out there. The episodes are released every Sunday at 8 PM and are usually 45-60 minutes in length.

Link to the episodes/cast bios - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4HmK6uggKEKG8f0x3NksRQ

Preseason interviews - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBYfj5Madx0
Re: ~Sequester~  ORG Series created by Audrey from BB17
Sequester season #3 started last night and the first episode is below. Episodes are released weekly on Sunday nights at 8 PM.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3rlnbwE2JUM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3rlnbwE2JUM</a>
Re: ~Sequester~  ORG Series created by Audrey from BB17 (Survivor mini 5/23/20)
If anyone followed the original online Sequester or have watched any of the live in-person seasons on YouTube, Audrey has been doing mini games every Friday/Saturday night since late March when all of this quarantine stuff started. There have been 19 games done so far with more to come. Basically a mini is similar to the original online version but in this case the entire game is played over one night (they start at 8 PM EST and usually last about 5 hours). There are 18-20 players and five rooms and each round has a different twist. So the players usually get 5-10 minutes per round to move around the rooms, strategize the twist with everyone, and then vote. Some of the twists have included highest even # of votes is eliminated, second highest votes is eliminated, even/odds where everyone submits a number and then can only vote out the same as they are, safety roulette where a random wheel determines which room is up for elimination, etc.

The majority of these minis so far have been with Sequester patreon members and former players from the original online and live series. There have also been some special games including one consisting of all former Big Brother US/Big Brother Canada players (cast - https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EVP8goeUEAAk2pN??format=jpg&name=large), one of social media influencers (youtube/twitch streamers, twitter personalities; cast- https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EXGlbAoWAAMxqNu?format=jpg&name=large) and themed nights (last night was the night of the living dead where everyone played in costume).

The minis are intended to be watched live at www.sequesteraccess.com/livefeed but some of the more recent games (including the BBUS/BBCAN and influencer one) are available for replay at https://goodiesfor.me/multiview/.

These have been great to watch, especially if you're stuck at home during quarantine with nothing to do on the weekends.

Next Saturday, May 23rd, it is all former Survivor players. The cast was recently announced on the Sequester twitter. https://twitter.com/SequesterAccess/status/1261687693001588741




