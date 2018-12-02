If anyone followed the original online Sequester or have watched any of the live in-person seasons on YouTube, Audrey has been doing mini games every Friday/Saturday night since late March when all of this quarantine stuff started. There have been 19 games done so far with more to come. Basically a mini is similar to the original online version but in this case the entire game is played over one night (they start at 8 PM EST and usually last about 5 hours). There are 18-20 players and five rooms and each round has a different twist. So the players usually get 5-10 minutes per round to move around the rooms, strategize the twist with everyone, and then vote. Some of the twists have included highest even # of votes is eliminated, second highest votes is eliminated, even/odds where everyone submits a number and then can only vote out the same as they are, safety roulette where a random wheel determines which room is up for elimination, etc.
The majority of these minis so far have been with Sequester patreon members and former players from the original online and live series. There have also been some special games including one consisting of all former Big Brother US/Big Brother Canada players (cast - https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EVP8goeUEAAk2pN??format=jpg&name=large
), one of social media influencers (youtube/twitch streamers, twitter personalities; cast- https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EXGlbAoWAAMxqNu?format=jpg&name=large
) and themed nights (last night was the night of the living dead where everyone played in costume).
The minis are intended to be watched live at www.sequesteraccess.com/livefeed
but some of the more recent games (including the BBUS/BBCAN and influencer one) are available for replay at https://goodiesfor.me/multiview/
These have been great to watch, especially if you're stuck at home during quarantine with nothing to do on the weekends.
Next Saturday, May 23rd, it is all former Survivor players. The cast was recently announced on the Sequester twitter. https://twitter.com/SequesterAccess/status/1261687693001588741