Author Topic: SURVIVOR CASTING  (Read 12606 times)

SURVIVOR CASTING
« on: September 28, 2018, 01:46:56 AM »
LOTS of NEW INFO is OUT!!

https://www.cbssurvivorcasting.com/howtoapply

The time to apply for Survivor 39 and Survivor 40 is NOW. We are actively casting starting August 6, 2018!!! Apply early!!

Super Fans, First Timers (and everyone in between) please apply NOW for a future season of Survivor. We will be taping sometime between Mid March, 2019 and early July, 2019.

  -- Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply. With exception to the following states: Alabama: 19 years or older DC: 21 years or older Mississippi: 21 years or older Nebraska:        19 years or older

  -- TENTATIVE: end of April for Survivor 39 and the first week of June for Survivor 40. The time commitment for filming and travel is about 46 days.

 Please check the "Open Call" page to see if there is an Open Call Casting in a city near you. If you are technically challenged, this is the way to go!


**For Canadian Applicants Only**

Canadians interested in applying for season 39 of "Survivor" should email SurvivorCastingCanada@cbs.com with the following requirements:
UNLISTED YouTube link of their audition video
Name
Age
Location
Occupation
Relationship Status
Phone Number
A brief description on why you want to be on "Survivor"
Re: SURVIVOR CASTING
« Reply #1 on: September 28, 2018, 01:48:51 AM »
Open Casting Calls

https://www.cbssurvivorcasting.com/opencalls

Open Calls are held by our local CBS affiliates. They will be putting you on tape so there is no need to bring anything but your ID to the open call.

Westlake, OH

Wednesday, September 26 / 5PM - 8PM
Panini's Bar and Grill
23800 Detroit Rd.
Westlake, OH 44145



Lubbock, TX

Thursday, September 27 / 4PM - 7PM
Lone Star Shooting Sports
6020 43rd St.
Lubbock, TX 79407


Oklahoma City, OK

Sunday, September 30 / 1PM - 5PM
Oklahoma City Zoo
2101 NE 50th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111

Temple, TX

Saturday, October 13 / 10AM - 3PM
Temple Mall- Next to Peggy's Coffee
3111 S 31st Street
Temple, TX


Foley, AL

Saturday, October 20 / 10AM - 2PM
OWA
Off the Foley Beach Expressway at 1501 South OWA Blvd
Foley, AL 36535
Re: SURVIVOR CASTING
« Reply #2 on: September 28, 2018, 02:01:48 AM »
You should apply Peach!  :cheer: :conf:
Re: SURVIVOR CASTING
« Reply #3 on: September 28, 2018, 02:33:45 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on September 28, 2018, 02:01:48 AM
You should apply Peach!  :cheer: :conf:
Yeah YOU SHOULD apply peach  :conf:
Re: SURVIVOR CASTING
« Reply #4 on: September 28, 2018, 10:59:23 AM »
Hell NO. :funny:
Re: SURVIVOR CASTING
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:40:05 PM »
SURVIVOR CASTING SITE UPDATED!!

https://www.cbssurvivorcasting.com/faq


Quote
Applicants must be 16 years or older to apply.

Do I need to be either a US Citizen or a Canadian Citizen?
YES. YOU ALSO MUST HAVE A VALID US OR CANADIAN PASSPORT.

Calls will be made year round, to the people that we are interested in moving forward with only. Things should heat up in September for phone interviews.

Filming dates are tentative for the next two seasons. They will be the end of April for Survivor 43 and the first week of June for Survivor 44. The time commitment for filming and travel is about 46 days.
