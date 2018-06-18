Age: 25Hometown: Lees Summit, MTCurrent city: Atlanta, GAOccupation: Flight attendantThree adjectives that describe you: Engulfing, adventurous, and unpredictable.Favorite activities: Yoga (I am a certified yoga instructor), binge-watching random TV shows and Marvel movies (I'm a major Marvel girl), and traveling.What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house?Not psyching myself out. It's obviously a game and I am a competitor hands down, but I have seen how quickly people turn on one another, so it will be hard to trust anyone in there.Plus, I call people out in real life so keeping my thoughts to myself and not showing my reactions on my face is hard.Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most?I loveeeeeeee Donny Thompson. He is just the most fun-loving and sweet man ever. You rarely run across genuine hearts but he was as real as it gets.Do you have a strategy for winning the game?I want to be Miss Congeniality [and] not be fake or too nice. [I want to] just be that girl that people feel comfortable around but still dominates in the competitions. I want to stay clear of the drama and let the bombs self-destruct.But I also want everyone to fear me just a little. My dad always said that defense wins games. So let's just say, my D is going to be full coverage.My life's motto is...Learn to walk with kings and queens, but never lose the common touch. It's easy to start pumping your head up with nonsense when you feel like you've accomplished a little and I've seen a lot of people lose their head once they start succeeding.My goal is to always know where I come from and who I am supposed to be serving. A wise man once said, "Be humble. Sit down."What would you take into the house and why?- My Bible because I need to stay close to God and keep my calm.- My yoga mat because I am absolutely sure that I will need to do some meditating in that house.- My camera! I want to capture the memories and, plus, I will need content for Instagram.Fun facts about yourself:- I'm the first-ever African-American Miss Missouri.- I'm a closet "dweeb" who loves cartoons and Marvel Comics.- I was once was on a flight where the engine blew.- I get hit on every day while being a flight attendant.