Author Topic: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna  (Read 2365 times)

TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« on: June 14, 2018, 07:57:06 AM »
Todd and Anna
Dating and Advocates

Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #1 on: June 14, 2018, 07:57:58 AM »
Name: Todd Kirk
Job: Electrician
Location: Edmonton, AB
Pet peeve about your teammate: Shes messy.
Instagram: @tkirk77

Name: Anna Holtby
Job: Writer
Location: Edmonton, AB
Pet peeve about your teammate: Hes stubborn.
Twitter: @aholtby1 | Instagram: @anna.holtby

Todd and Anna met in high school 10 years ago and have been dating for over four years. They describe themselves as an old married couple because they love puzzles, backgammon, and crib. But look out because these two also like getting outside and a good competitive sport  they both graduated high school as male and female athletes of the year! Todd and Anna both look at the world through compassionate eyes and never assume anything about anyone based on appearance. They are both advocates for anyone out there struggling with being different.

Nicknames
Todd: Toad or Toddy
Anna: Annie

Who is your hero?
Todd: My mom, as well as the nurses and doctors who saved my life.
Anna: Todd and my mom.

Dream Travel Destination
Todd: Fiji
Anna: Italy

Team Motto
Risk it for the biscuit!

What is the one thing you cant live without?
Todd: Cheese
Anna: Books

(All info courtesy CTV/Bell Media)
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #2 on: June 14, 2018, 08:00:16 AM »
I'm sure we'll get more info - I'm not done, so just be patient!!!  :funny:
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #3 on: June 14, 2018, 08:01:36 AM »
Hope so! This is the guy I've been wanting to know the story of since we saw him race.
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #4 on: June 14, 2018, 08:03:57 AM »
Excited for this team!

Most likely my favourite team this time out!

Let's hope they go far!!!  :conf: :cheer:
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #5 on: June 14, 2018, 08:32:20 AM »
They look like a boring wannabe team that is looking for sypathey
Offline Linda BC2

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #6 on: June 14, 2018, 08:53:39 AM »
Id love to know their backstory. Quote from their bio:

Who is your hero?
Todd: My mom, as well as the nurses and doctors who saved my life.
Anna: Todd and my mom.
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #7 on: June 14, 2018, 09:13:00 AM »
Quote from: Linda BC2 on June 14, 2018, 08:53:39 AM
Id love to know their backstory. Quote from their bio:

Who is your hero?
Todd: My mom, as well as the nurses and doctors who saved my life.
Anna: Todd and my mom.

I'm sure we'll get more - on Your Morning or eTalk
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #8 on: June 14, 2018, 09:33:17 AM »
From CTV_PR
Leg 1
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #9 on: June 14, 2018, 10:07:42 AM »
Excited to know Todd's story.
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #10 on: June 14, 2018, 04:16:26 PM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on June 14, 2018, 10:07:42 AM
Excited to know Todd's story.

Fine, here it is:

Childhood cancer survivor Todd Kirk and Anna Holtby, both 24 and engaged, have been friends since high school. Cancer left Todd with noticeable facial differences leading to stares and teasing; neither stopped him from becoming a high school quarterback.

http://nationalpost.com/pmn/entertainment-pmn/pilots-cheerleaders-competing-on-amazing-race-canada-heroes-edition
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #11 on: June 14, 2018, 04:22:37 PM »
Article contains all their ages. Thank you, National Post :P
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #12 on: June 14, 2018, 04:55:42 PM »
so age ranges:

Nancy 49
Happy 48
Chewy 47
Martina 40
Melissa 37
Phil 37
Kwame 34
Zainab 32
Adam 29
Courtney B 28
Dylon 28
Courtney C 27
Mar 26
Leanne 25
Taylor 25
Monica 24
Todd 24
Anna 24
Joseph 23
Akash 22
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #13 on: June 15, 2018, 10:59:41 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pGMiCrAlm9Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pGMiCrAlm9Y</a>
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #14 on: June 21, 2018, 05:10:01 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n-vhy8xIN-U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n-vhy8xIN-U</a>
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #15 on: June 22, 2018, 07:42:32 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tLbGvOxNSGk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tLbGvOxNSGk</a>
Re: TAR Canada 6 Contestants: Todd and Anna
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:29:02 PM »
Anna is engaged :) (She's not with Todd anymore)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAn8XIDga0y/

