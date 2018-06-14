Name: Todd Kirk
Job: Electrician
Location: Edmonton, AB
Pet peeve about your teammate: Shes messy.
Instagram: @tkirk77
Name: Anna Holtby
Job: Writer
Location: Edmonton, AB
Pet peeve about your teammate: Hes stubborn.
Twitter: @aholtby1 | Instagram: @anna.holtby
Todd and Anna met in high school 10 years ago and have been dating for over four years. They describe themselves as an old married couple because they love puzzles, backgammon, and crib. But look out because these two also like getting outside and a good competitive sport they both graduated high school as male and female athletes of the year! Todd and Anna both look at the world through compassionate eyes and never assume anything about anyone based on appearance. They are both advocates for anyone out there struggling with being different.
Nicknames
Todd: Toad or Toddy
Anna: Annie
Who is your hero?
Todd: My mom, as well as the nurses and doctors who saved my life.
Anna: Todd and my mom.
Dream Travel Destination
Todd: Fiji
Anna: Italy
Team Motto
Risk it for the biscuit!
What is the one thing you cant live without?
Todd: Cheese
Anna: Books
