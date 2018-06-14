Name: Todd Kirk

Job: Electrician

Location: Edmonton, AB

Pet peeve about your teammate: Shes messy.

Instagram: @tkirk77



Name: Anna Holtby

Job: Writer

Location: Edmonton, AB

Pet peeve about your teammate: Hes stubborn.

Twitter: @aholtby1 | Instagram: @anna.holtby



Todd and Anna met in high school 10 years ago and have been dating for over four years. They describe themselves as an old married couple because they love puzzles, backgammon, and crib. But look out because these two also like getting outside and a good competitive sport  they both graduated high school as male and female athletes of the year! Todd and Anna both look at the world through compassionate eyes and never assume anything about anyone based on appearance. They are both advocates for anyone out there struggling with being different.



Nicknames

Todd: Toad or Toddy

Anna: Annie



Who is your hero?

Todd: My mom, as well as the nurses and doctors who saved my life.

Anna: Todd and my mom.



Dream Travel Destination

Todd: Fiji

Anna: Italy



Team Motto

Risk it for the biscuit!



What is the one thing you cant live without?

Todd: Cheese

Anna: Books



(All info courtesy CTV/Bell Media)