Neobie sent me on my PM that I had sent a document file of the TAR 31 timeline, and he wrote this from my PM:
I got a subscription for FlightStats for this month, and was able to check some of the 2018 flights:
For 13 Jun, I think teams took QV 314 from Hanoi to Luang Prabang, I couldn't find a QV 614.
For 16 Jun, I think teams took VN 812 from Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh City, I couldn't find a VN 832.
For 19 Jun, teams took Emirates into Dubai, based on the crew uniform seen on the episode.
For 21 Jun, I know there was some wonky editing for the arrival into Kampala, but can you point me to the information for the Pulickal Airport Hotel?
For 23 Jun, teams took an Emirates flight out of Uganda, based on the plane seats. A Kampala-Addis Ababa-Frankfurt-Zurich itinerary would get in too late for the 7:40am train shown on the episode.
For 27 Jun, could you point me to where you got the train schedules?
For 28 Jun, while I think the Tyler/Korey/Chris/Bret flight is correct, the other teams may have left the previous evening. There was a sighting of Leo/Jamal running for their flight in Zurich Airport the evening of 27 Jun, and we see Victor/Nicole scoring their standby tickets at Zurich Airport (the seats in the background match) at around 8:45pm (based on Victor's watch), matching with a Dusseldorf flight that left at 9:02pm. It couldn't have been 8:45am on 29 Jun; they would already be in Dusseldorf by then.
For 29 Jun, many flights into Amsterdam were delayed, and the episode showed when the teams actually got into Schiphol. We also see Victor/Nicole/Tyler/Korey get tickets on a 5:20pm to 7:15pm flight into Amsterdam, which matches OS 375 from Vienna.
And here's Neobie's timeline comparison. He helped me on this awesome work.SUN 10 JUN 2018Start
at Hermosa Beach Pier, Hermosa Beach, California, USATaxi
to Los Angeles Intl Airport, Los Angeles, CaliforniaAA 169
(1218-1529+1, scheduled 1225-1555+1) to Narita Intl Airport, Narita, Chiba Prefecture, JapanMON 11 JUN 2018Bus
to Dougen-Zaka, Tokyo, Tokyo Metropolis, JapanRupert/Laura, Chris/Bret, Janelle/Britney, Colin/Christie, Nicole/Victor, Rachel/Elissa, Korey/Tyler Walk
to Izakaya Mameyakko, TokyoLeo/Jamal, Becca/Floyd, Rachel/Elissa, Korey/Tyler, Corinne/Eliza, Art/JJ Walk
to ACB Lock & Security, TokyoWalk
to EDGEof, TokyoTaxi
to Onarimon Station, TokyoWalk
to Shiba Park, TokyoTaxi
to Atago Jinja, TokyoPit Stop #1
(~28h) at Atago Jinja, Tokyo, Tokyo Metropolis, JapanTUE 12 JUN 2018Extended Pit Stop
at Atago JinjaWED 13 JUN 2018Pit Start
(0042-0425) at Atago JinjaTaxi
to Tickets Today, TokyoTaxi
to Narita Intl AirportVN 311
(0952-1320, scheduled 1000-1330) to Noi Bai Intl Airport, Hanoi, Viet NamQV 314
(1910-2030) to Luang Prabang Intl Airport, Luang Prabang, Luang Prabang Province, Lao PDRTransport
to Villa Santi Hotel, Luang PrabangTHU 14 JUN 2018Leo/Jamal, Rupert/Laura Tuk tuk
to Wat Sensoukaram, Luang PrabangAll other teams Walk
to Wat SensoukaramWalk
to Khem Khong, Luang PrabangColin/Christie, Nicole/Victor, Rachel/Elissa, Leo/Jamal, Becca/Floyd, Janelle/Britney, Chris/Bret Walk
to Night market, Luang PrabangTyler/Korey, Corinne/Eliza, Rupert/Laura, Becca/Floyd Walk
to École Maternelle Louangprabang, Luang PrabangTyler/Korey Walk
to Night marketTuk tuk
to Elephant Village, Ban Xieng Lom, Luang Prabang ProvinceJamal, Nicole, Corinne, Britney, Christie, Elissa, Becca, Chris, Tyler, Rupert Elephant
at Elephant VillageTuk tuk
to Dock, Wat Xiengthong, Luang PrabangBoat
to The Grand Luang Prabang Hotel, Luang PrabangPit Stop #2
(~48h) at The Grand Luang Prabang Hotel, Luang Prabang, Luang Prabang Province, Lao PDRFRI 15 JUN 2018Extended Pit Stop
at The Grand Luang Prabang HotelSAT 16 JUN 2018Pit Start
at The Grand Luang Prabang HotelTuk tuk
to Luang Prabang Intl AirportVN 931
(1440-1603, scheduled 1440-1605) to Siem Reap Intl Airport, Siem Reap, Siem Reap Province, CambodiaVN 812
(1820-1938, scheduled 1820-1930) to Tan Son Nhat Intl Airport, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet NamTaxi
to Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine, Ho Chi Minh CityColin/Christie, Becca/Floyd, Rachel/Elissa, Janelle/Britney, Nicole/Victor, Leo/Jamal, Chris/Bret Taxi
to CREATV, Ho Chi Minh CityTyler/Korey, Corinne/Eliza Taxi
to Thanh Đa, Ho Chi Minh CityChris/Bret Walk
to Thanh ĐaTaxi
to Kingdom Karaoke, Ho Chi Minh CityTaxi
to Hồ Thị Kỷ Flower Market, Ho Chi Minh CityPit Stop #3
(~28h) at Hồ Thị Kỷ Flower Market, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet NamSUN 17 JUN 2018Extended Pit Stop
at Hồ Thị Kỷ Flower MarketMON 18 JUN 2018Pit Start
(0247-) at Hồ Thị Kỷ Flower MarketTaxi
to SnowTown Saigon, Ho Chi Minh CityTaxi
to Driving Test and Training Center III, Ho Chi Minh CityJamal, Elissa, Victor, Eliza, Chris, Becca, Colin, Janelle, Korey Motorcycle
at Driving Test and Training Center IIITaxi
to Binh Quới Tourist Village, Ho Chi Minh CityWalk
to Tầm Vu Park, Ho Chi Minh CityPit Stop #4
(~15h) at Tầm Vu Park, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet NamPit Stop hotel
at InterContinental Saigon, Ho Chi Minh CityTUE 19 JUN 2018Pit Start
(0146-0440) at InterContinental SaigonTaxi
to Tan Son Nhat Intl AirportVJ 803
(1115-1245) to Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, ThailandEK 377
(1543-1835, scheduled 1550-1900) to Dubai Intl Airport, Dubai, Dubai Emirate, UAETaxi
to Al Faqa, Dubai EmirateTaxi
to Dubai Frame, DubaiLeo/Jamal, Colin/Christie, Tyler/Korey Taxi
to Burj Khalifa, DubaiChris/Bret, Janelle/Britney, Nicole/Victor, Becca/Floyd, Rachel/Elissa Taxi
to Dubai Garden Glow, DubaiRachel/Elissa Taxi
to Burj KhalifaTaxi
to Stage Nightclub, Soho Garden, DubaiTaxi
to Amwaj 4, DubaiZipline
to Dubai Marina Mall, DubaiWalk
to Dubai Marina, DubaiPit Stop #5
(~26h) at Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dubai Emirate, UAEWED 20 JUN 2018Extended Pit Stop
at Dubai MarinaTHU 21 JUN 2018Pit Start
(0225-) at Dubai MarinaTaxi
to Dubai Intl AirportEK 723
(1038-1346, scheduled 1030-1335) to Addis Ababa Bole Intl Airport, Addis Ababa, EthiopiaET 334
(1609-1828, scheduled 1805-1810) to Entebbe Intl Airport, Entebbe, Central Region, UgandaFRI 22 JUN 2018Taxi
to Uganda Ntl Mosque, Kampala, Central RegionTaxi
to Owino Market, KampalaTaxi
to Ggaba, KampalaTaxi
to Jahazi Pier, KampalaPit Stop #6
(~17h) at Jahazi Pier, Kampala, Central Region, UgandaPit Stop hotel
at Speke Resort, KampalaSAT 23 JUN 2018Pit Start
at Speke ResortTaxi
to Equity Agency, KampalaTaxi
to Entebbe Intl AirportEK 730
(1609-2229, scheduled 1620-2250) to Dubai Intl AirportSUN 24 JUN 2018LX 243
(0143-0624, scheduled 0135-0625) to Zurich Airport, Zurich, Canton of Zurich, SwitzerlandTrain IC 8
(0740-) to Bern Station, Bern, Canton of Bern, SwitzerlandTrain IC 61
to Interlaken Ost Station, Interlaken Ost, Canton of BernTrain
to Grindelwald Station, Grindelwald, Canton of BernWalk
to Hotel Gletscherschlucht, GrindelwaldKorey, Becca, Leo, Christie, Nicole, Elissa, Chris Van
to Gletscherschlucht, GrindelwaldTyler, Floyd, Jamal, Colin, Victor, Rachel, Bret Walk
to GletscherschluchtWalk
to Hotel GletscherschluchtHelicopter
to Handegg, Guttannen, Canton of BernTyler/Korey, Becca/Floyd, Colin/Christie, Rachel/Elissa, Chris/Bret Van
to Haaggen, Guttannen Walk
to HandeggLeo/Jamal, Nicole/Victor Funicular
to Gelmersee, Guttannen Funicular
to HandeggCar
to Michaelskirche, Meiringen, Canton of BernPit Stop #7
(~39h) at Michaelskirche, Meiringen, Canton of Bern, SwitzerlandMON 25 JUN 2018Extended Pit Stop
at MichaelskircheTUE 26 JUN 2018Pit Start
(0456-0605) at MichaelskircheCar
to Ballenberg, Hofstetten bei Brienz, Canton of BernCar
to Oberschwanden, Schwanden bei Brienz, Canton of BernCar
to Ländteveg, Brienz, Canton of BernBoat
to Grandhotel Giessbach, BrienzPit Stop #8
(~31h) at Grandhotel Giessbach, Brienz, Canton of Bern, SwitzerlandWED 27 JUN 2018Pit Start
(1619-) at MichaelskircheWalk
to Meiringen Station, MeiringenTrain
to Lucerne Station, Lucerne, Canton of Lucerne, SwitzerlandTrain
to Zurich AirportLeo/Jamal, Colin/Christie, Becca/Floyd LX1060
(2056-2223, scheduled 2045-2215) to Hamburg Airport, Hamburg, GermanyVictor/Nicole LX 4402
(2102-2215, scheduled 2040-2200) to Düsseldorf Airport, Düsseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, GermanyTHU 28 JUN 2018Tyler/Korey, Chris/Bret LX 960
(0622-0746, scheduled 0620-0745) to Berlin Tegel Airport, Berlin, Germany EW 8988
(0948-1126, scheduled 0940-1120) to Split Airport, Split, Split-Dalmatia, CroatiaVictor/Nicole EW 9960
(1005-1156, scheduled 0940-1130) to Split AirportLeo/Jamal, Colin/Christie, Becca/Floyd EW 7984
(1201-1356, scheduled 1020-1225) to Split AirportTaxi
to Caffe Bar birac, Bačvice Bay, SplitTaxi
to Hermitage Cave, Park uma Marjan, SplitTaxi
to Kajuni Bay, SplitBoat
at Kajuni BayTaxi
to Diocletian's Palace, SplitBoat
to Matejuka Pier, SplitPit Stop #9
(~18h) at Matejuka Pier, Split, Split-Dalmatia, CroatiaFRI 29 JUN 2018Pit Start
(0853-1135) at Matejuka PierTyler/Korey Taxi
to Riva Travel, SplitAll other teams Walk
to Riva TravelVictor/Nicole, Tyler/Korey OS 746
(1540-1654, scheduled 1510-1630) to Vienna Intl Airport, Vienna, Vienna State, Austria OS 375
(1815-1959, scheduled 1720-1915) to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Amsterdam, North Holland, NetherlandsBecca/Floyd QS 1083
(1440-1615) to Václav Havel Prague Airport, Prague, Czech Republic QS 8618
(2027-2146, scheduled 1730-1900) to Amsterdam Airport SchipholColin/Christie, Leo/Jamal U2 7998
(2132-2347, scheduled 1530-1755) to Amsterdam Airport SchipholTrain
to Zwolle Station, Zwolle, Overijssel, NetherlandsTrain
to Kampen Station, Kampen, OverijsselSAT 30 JUN 2018Bicycle
to Jachthaven, KampenVictor/Nicole Bicycle
to Erf 29, Kampen Bicycle
to Vispoort, Kampen Bicycle
to IJsselkade, KampenBicycle
to De HeuLtjes, KampenBicycle
to New Tower, KampenBicycle
to IJsselkadeBecca/Floyd Bicycle
to Erf 29 Bicycle
to Vispoort Bicycle
to Erf 29 Bicycle
to Vispoort Bicycle
to IJsselkadeBicycle
to Kampen StationCar
to Smit Giethoorn, Giethoorn, OverijsselBoat
to Camping d'Hof, GiethoornBoat
to Museum Giethoorn, GiethoornBoat
to Bovenwijde, GiethoornPit Stop #10
(~34h) at Bovenwijde, Giethoorn, Overijssel, NetherlandsPit Stop hotel
at De Koperen Hoogte, ZwolleSUN 1 JUL 2018Pit Start
(2213-0155) at De Koperen HoogteTaxi
to Amsterdam Airport SchipholMON 2 JUL 2018U2 8868
(0745-0809, scheduled 0705-0720) to Gatwick Airport, Crawley, England, UKTaxi
to Gatwick Aviation Museum, CrawleyHelicopter
to Dover Castle, Dover, EnglandHelicopter
to Falcon London Heliport, London, EnglandWalk
to Masthouse Terrace, LondonBoat
to Embankment Pier, LondonWalk
to Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, Piccadilly Circus, LondonTaxi
to The Serpentine, Hyde Park, LondonBoat
at The SerpentineLeo/Jamal, Tyler/Korey, Nicole/Victor Taxi
to Kensington Rd, London Taxi
at Kensington RdTaxi
to Camden Lock Place, LondonPit Stop #11
(~14h) at Camden Lock Place, London, England, UKWED 3 JUL 2018Pit Start
(0353-0429) at Camden Lock PlaceTaxi
to Heathrow Airport, LondonDL 17
(1029-1353, scheduled 1035-1348) to Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Detroit, Michigan, USATaxi
to Spirit of Detroit, DetroitLeo, Tyler, Colin Walk
to Guardian Building, Detroit Walk
to Spirit of DetroitTaxi
to The Fowling Warehouse, DetroitTaxi
to The Heidelberg Project (unaired), DetroitTaxi
to Third Man Records, DetroitTaxi
to Hart Plaza, DetroitTaxi
to Historic Fort Wayne, DetroitPit Stop #12
at Historic Fort Wayne, Detroit, Michigan, USA
|10 Jun
|Los Angeles, USA
|11 Jun
|Leg 1
|Tokyo, Japan
|12 Jun
|13 Jun
|Travel
|14 Jun
|Leg 2
|Luang Prabang, Lao PDR
|15 Jun
|16 Jun
|Leg 3
|Ho Chi Minh City I, Vietnam
|17 Jun
|18 Jun
|Leg 4
|Ho Chi Minh City II, Vietnam
|19 Jun
|Leg 5
|Dubai, UAE
|20 Jun
|21 Jun
|Travel
|22 Jun
|Leg 6
|Kampala, Uganda
|23 Jun
|24 Jun
|Leg 7
|Bern I, Switzerland
|25 Jun
|26 Jun
|Leg 8
|Bern II, Switzerland
|27 Jun
|28 Jun
|Leg 9
|Split, Croatia
|29 Jun
|30 Jun
|Leg 10
|Overijssel, Netherlands
|1 Jul
|2 Jul
|Leg 11
|London, UK
|3 Jul
|Leg 12
|Detroit, USA