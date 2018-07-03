« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 31 Timeline & Spoiler Summary  (Read 61170 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2963
Re: TAR 31 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
« Reply #25 on: July 03, 2018, 08:51:55 PM »
There's the route :)
Logged

Offline RealityFan11

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 61
Re: TAR 31 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
« Reply #26 on: July 04, 2018, 02:31:01 PM »
4 continents, 10 countries, 23,000 miles!
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51185
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 31 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
« Reply #27 on: July 05, 2018, 08:38:38 PM »
A HUGE THANK YOU TO OVAL!!

This is truly a Masterpiece, I think the best so far!

I used this every day, and I am sure most of us did.

Keeping right on top of every single task/location/placement is a true Labor of Love, and No One does it better!









Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2035
Re: TAR 31 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
« Reply #28 on: July 06, 2018, 07:13:11 PM »
Thanks Peach! Couldn't do it without the entire team helping us track the teams around the world :2hearts:
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51185
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 31 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
« Reply #29 on: July 07, 2018, 08:34:16 AM »
This TAR Team was the BEST! Love everyone who helped and contributed their time and energy!

:ghug:
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1976
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 31 Timeline & Spoiler Summary
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:28:07 PM »
Neobie has sent me on my PM that I sent a document file of the TAR 31 timeline, and he wrote this from my PM:

I got a subscription for FlightStats for this month, and was able to check some of the 2018 flights:
For 13 Jun, I think teams took QV 314 from Hanoi to Luang Prabang, I couldn't find a QV 614.
For 16 Jun, I think teams took VN 812 from Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh City, I couldn't find a VN 832.
For 19 Jun, teams took Emirates into Dubai, based on the crew uniform seen on the episode.
For 21 Jun, I know there was some wonky editing for the arrival into Kampala, but can you point me to the information for the Pulickal Airport Hotel?
For 23 Jun, teams took an Emirates flight out of Uganda, based on the plane seats. A Kampala-Addis Ababa-Frankfurt-Zurich itinerary would get in too late for the 7:40am train shown on the episode.
For 27 Jun, could you point me to where you got the train schedules?
For 28 Jun, while I think the Tyler/Korey/Chris/Bret flight is correct, the other teams may have left the previous evening. There was a sighting of Leo/Jamal running for their flight in Zurich Airport the evening of 27 Jun, and we see Victor/Nicole scoring their standby tickets at Zurich Airport (the seats in the background match) at around 8:45pm (based on Victor's watch), matching with a Dusseldorf flight that left at 9:02pm. It couldn't have been 8:45am on 29 Jun; they would already be in Dusseldorf by then.
For 29 Jun, many flights into Amsterdam were delayed, and the episode showed when the teams actually got into Schiphol. We also see Victor/Nicole/Tyler/Korey get tickets on a 5:20pm to 7:15pm flight into Amsterdam, which matches OS 375 from Vienna.

I see that you listed some Pit Stop durations as exact and some others as approximate. Could I check if you had a source for the ones with definitive timings?

And here's Neobie's timeline comparison. He helped me on this awesome work.

SUN 10 JUN 2018
Start at Hermosa Beach Pier, Hermosa Beach, California, USA
Taxi to Los Angeles Intl Airport, Los Angeles, California
AA 169 (1218-1529+1, scheduled 1225-1555+1) to Narita Intl Airport, Narita, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

MON 11 JUN 2018
Bus to Dougen-Zaka, Tokyo, Tokyo Metropolis, Japan
Rupert/Laura, Chris/Bret, Janelle/Britney, Colin/Christie, Nicole/Victor, Rachel/Elissa, Korey/Tyler
  Walk to Izakaya Mameyakko, Tokyo
Leo/Jamal, Becca/Floyd, Rachel/Elissa, Korey/Tyler, Corinne/Eliza, Art/JJ
  Walk to ACB Lock & Security, Tokyo
Walk to EDGEof, Tokyo
Taxi to Onarimon Station, Tokyo
Walk to Shiba Park, Tokyo
Taxi to Atago Jinja, Tokyo
Pit Stop #1 (~28h) at Atago Jinja, Tokyo, Tokyo Metropolis, Japan

TUE 12 JUN 2018
Extended Pit Stop at Atago Jinja

WED 13 JUN 2018
Pit Start (0042-0425) at Atago Jinja
Taxi to Tickets Today, Tokyo
Taxi to Narita Intl Airport
VN 311 (0952-1320, scheduled 1000-1330) to Noi Bai Intl Airport, Hanoi, Viet Nam
QV 314 (1910-2030) to Luang Prabang Intl Airport, Luang Prabang, Luang Prabang Province, Lao PDR
Transport to Villa Santi Hotel, Luang Prabang

THU 14 JUN 2018
Leo/Jamal, Rupert/Laura
  Tuk tuk to Wat Sensoukaram, Luang Prabang
All other teams
  Walk to Wat Sensoukaram
Walk to Khem Khong, Luang Prabang
Colin/Christie, Nicole/Victor, Rachel/Elissa, Leo/Jamal, Becca/Floyd, Janelle/Britney, Chris/Bret
  Walk to Night market, Luang Prabang
Tyler/Korey, Corinne/Eliza, Rupert/Laura, Becca/Floyd
  Walk to École Maternelle Louangprabang, Luang Prabang
Tyler/Korey
  Walk to Night market
Tuk tuk to Elephant Village, Ban Xieng Lom, Luang Prabang Province
Jamal, Nicole, Corinne, Britney, Christie, Elissa, Becca, Chris, Tyler, Rupert
  Elephant at Elephant Village
Tuk tuk to Dock, Wat Xiengthong, Luang Prabang
Boat to The Grand Luang Prabang Hotel, Luang Prabang
Pit Stop #2 (~48h) at The Grand Luang Prabang Hotel, Luang Prabang, Luang Prabang Province, Lao PDR

FRI 15 JUN 2018
Extended Pit Stop at The Grand Luang Prabang Hotel

SAT 16 JUN 2018
Pit Start at The Grand Luang Prabang Hotel
Tuk tuk to Luang Prabang Intl Airport
VN 931 (1440-1603, scheduled 1440-1605) to Siem Reap Intl Airport, Siem Reap, Siem Reap Province, Cambodia
VN 812 (1820-1938, scheduled 1820-1930) to Tan Son Nhat Intl Airport, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam
Taxi to Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine, Ho Chi Minh City
Colin/Christie, Becca/Floyd, Rachel/Elissa, Janelle/Britney, Nicole/Victor, Leo/Jamal, Chris/Bret
  Taxi to CREATV, Ho Chi Minh City
Tyler/Korey, Corinne/Eliza
  Taxi to Thanh Đa, Ho Chi Minh City
Chris/Bret
  Walk to Thanh Đa
Taxi to Kingdom Karaoke, Ho Chi Minh City
Taxi to Hồ Thị Kỷ Flower Market, Ho Chi Minh City
Pit Stop #3 (~28h) at Hồ Thị Kỷ Flower Market, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam

SUN 17 JUN 2018
Extended Pit Stop at Hồ Thị Kỷ Flower Market

MON 18 JUN 2018
Pit Start (0247-) at Hồ Thị Kỷ Flower Market
Taxi to SnowTown Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City
Taxi to Driving Test and Training Center III, Ho Chi Minh City
Jamal, Elissa, Victor, Eliza, Chris, Becca, Colin, Janelle, Korey
  Motorcycle at Driving Test and Training Center III
Taxi to Binh Quới Tourist Village, Ho Chi Minh City
Walk to Tầm Vu Park, Ho Chi Minh City
Pit Stop #4 (~15h) at Tầm Vu Park, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam
Pit Stop hotel at InterContinental Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City

TUE 19 JUN 2018
Pit Start (0146-0440) at InterContinental Saigon
Taxi to Tan Son Nhat Intl Airport
VJ 803 (1115-1245) to Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand
EK 377 (1543-1835, scheduled 1550-1900) to Dubai Intl Airport, Dubai, Dubai Emirate, UAE
Taxi to Al Faqa, Dubai Emirate
Taxi to Dubai Frame, Dubai
Leo/Jamal, Colin/Christie, Tyler/Korey
  Taxi to Burj Khalifa, Dubai
Chris/Bret, Janelle/Britney, Nicole/Victor, Becca/Floyd, Rachel/Elissa
  Taxi to Dubai Garden Glow, Dubai
Rachel/Elissa
  Taxi to Burj Khalifa
Taxi to Stage Nightclub, Soho Garden, Dubai
Taxi to Amwaj 4, Dubai
Zipline to Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai
Walk to Dubai Marina, Dubai
Pit Stop #5 (~26h) at Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dubai Emirate, UAE

WED 20 JUN 2018
Extended Pit Stop at Dubai Marina

THU 21 JUN 2018
Pit Start (0225-) at Dubai Marina
Taxi to Dubai Intl Airport
EK 723 (1038-1346, scheduled 1030-1335) to Addis Ababa Bole Intl Airport, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
ET 334 (1609-1828, scheduled 1805-1810) to Entebbe Intl Airport, Entebbe, Central Region, Uganda

FRI 22 JUN 2018
Taxi to Uganda Ntl Mosque, Kampala, Central Region
Taxi to Owino Market, Kampala
Taxi to Ggaba, Kampala
Taxi to Jahazi Pier, Kampala
Pit Stop #6 (~17h) at Jahazi Pier, Kampala, Central Region, Uganda
Pit Stop hotel at Speke Resort, Kampala

SAT 23 JUN 2018
Pit Start at Speke Resort
Taxi to Equity Agency, Kampala
Taxi to Entebbe Intl Airport
EK 730 (1609-2229, scheduled 1620-2250) to Dubai Intl Airport

SUN 24 JUN 2018
LX 243 (0143-0624, scheduled 0135-0625) to Zurich Airport, Zurich, Canton of Zurich, Switzerland
Train IC 8 (0740-) to Bern Station, Bern, Canton of Bern, Switzerland
Train IC 61 to Interlaken Ost Station, Interlaken Ost, Canton of Bern
Train to Grindelwald Station, Grindelwald, Canton of Bern
Walk to Hotel Gletscherschlucht, Grindelwald
Korey, Becca, Leo, Christie, Nicole, Elissa, Chris
  Van to Gletscherschlucht, Grindelwald
Tyler, Floyd, Jamal, Colin, Victor, Rachel, Bret
  Walk to Gletscherschlucht
Walk to Hotel Gletscherschlucht
Helicopter to Handegg, Guttannen, Canton of Bern
Tyler/Korey, Becca/Floyd, Colin/Christie, Rachel/Elissa, Chris/Bret
  Van to Haaggen, Guttannen
  Walk to Handegg
Leo/Jamal, Nicole/Victor
  Funicular to Gelmersee, Guttannen
  Funicular to Handegg
Car to Michaelskirche, Meiringen, Canton of Bern
Pit Stop #7 (~39h) at Michaelskirche, Meiringen, Canton of Bern, Switzerland

MON 25 JUN 2018
Extended Pit Stop at Michaelskirche

TUE 26 JUN 2018
Pit Start (0456-0605) at Michaelskirche
Car to Ballenberg, Hofstetten bei Brienz, Canton of Bern
Car to Oberschwanden, Schwanden bei Brienz, Canton of Bern
Car to Ländteveg, Brienz, Canton of Bern
Boat to Grandhotel Giessbach, Brienz
Pit Stop #8 (~31h) at Grandhotel Giessbach, Brienz, Canton of Bern, Switzerland

WED 27 JUN 2018
Pit Start (1619-) at Michaelskirche
Walk to Meiringen Station, Meiringen
Train to Lucerne Station, Lucerne, Canton of Lucerne, Switzerland
Train to Zurich Airport
Leo/Jamal, Colin/Christie, Becca/Floyd
  LX1060 (2056-2223, scheduled 2045-2215) to Hamburg Airport, Hamburg, Germany
Victor/Nicole
  LX 4402 (2102-2215, scheduled 2040-2200) to Düsseldorf Airport, Düsseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

THU 28 JUN 2018
Tyler/Korey, Chris/Bret
  LX 960 (0622-0746, scheduled 0620-0745) to Berlin Tegel Airport, Berlin, Germany
  EW 8988 (0948-1126, scheduled 0940-1120) to Split Airport, Split, Split-Dalmatia, Croatia
Victor/Nicole
  EW 9960 (1005-1156, scheduled 0940-1130) to Split Airport
Leo/Jamal, Colin/Christie, Becca/Floyd
  EW 7984 (1201-1356, scheduled 1020-1225) to Split Airport
Taxi to Caffe Bar birac, Bačvice Bay, Split
Taxi to Hermitage Cave, Park uma Marjan, Split
Taxi to Kajuni Bay, Split
Boat at Kajuni Bay
Taxi to Diocletian's Palace, Split
Boat to Matejuka Pier, Split
Pit Stop #9 (~18h) at Matejuka Pier, Split, Split-Dalmatia, Croatia

FRI 29 JUN 2018
Pit Start (0853-1135) at Matejuka Pier
Tyler/Korey
  Taxi to Riva Travel, Split
All other teams
  Walk to Riva Travel
Victor/Nicole, Tyler/Korey
  OS 746 (1540-1654, scheduled 1510-1630) to Vienna Intl Airport, Vienna, Vienna State, Austria
  OS 375 (1815-1959, scheduled 1720-1915) to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Amsterdam, North Holland, Netherlands
Becca/Floyd
  QS 1083 (1440-1615) to Václav Havel Prague Airport, Prague, Czech Republic
  QS 8618 (2027-2146, scheduled 1730-1900) to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
Colin/Christie, Leo/Jamal
  U2 7998 (2132-2347, scheduled 1530-1755) to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
Train to Zwolle Station, Zwolle, Overijssel, Netherlands
Train to Kampen Station, Kampen, Overijssel

SAT 30 JUN 2018
Bicycle to Jachthaven, Kampen
Victor/Nicole
  Bicycle to Erf 29, Kampen
  Bicycle to Vispoort, Kampen
  Bicycle to IJsselkade, Kampen
Bicycle to De HeuLtjes, Kampen
Bicycle to New Tower, Kampen
Bicycle to IJsselkade
Becca/Floyd
  Bicycle to Erf 29
  Bicycle to Vispoort
  Bicycle to Erf 29
  Bicycle to Vispoort
  Bicycle to IJsselkade
Bicycle to Kampen Station
Car to Smit Giethoorn, Giethoorn, Overijssel
Boat to Camping d'Hof, Giethoorn
Boat to Museum Giethoorn, Giethoorn
Boat to Bovenwijde, Giethoorn
Pit Stop #10 (~34h) at Bovenwijde, Giethoorn, Overijssel, Netherlands
Pit Stop hotel at De Koperen Hoogte, Zwolle

SUN 1 JUL 2018
Pit Start (2213-0155) at De Koperen Hoogte
Taxi to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

MON 2 JUL 2018
U2 8868 (0745-0809, scheduled 0705-0720) to Gatwick Airport, Crawley, England, UK
Taxi to Gatwick Aviation Museum, Crawley
Helicopter to Dover Castle, Dover, England
Helicopter to Falcon London Heliport, London, England
Walk to Masthouse Terrace, London
Boat to Embankment Pier, London
Walk to Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, Piccadilly Circus, London
Taxi to The Serpentine, Hyde Park, London
Boat at The Serpentine
Leo/Jamal, Tyler/Korey, Nicole/Victor
  Taxi to Kensington Rd, London
  Taxi at Kensington Rd
Taxi to Camden Lock Place, London
Pit Stop #11 (~14h) at Camden Lock Place, London, England, UK

WED 3 JUL 2018
Pit Start (0353-0429) at Camden Lock Place
Taxi to Heathrow Airport, London
DL 17 (1029-1353, scheduled 1035-1348) to Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Detroit, Michigan, USA
Taxi to Spirit of Detroit, Detroit
Leo, Tyler, Colin
  Walk to Guardian Building, Detroit
  Walk to Spirit of Detroit
Taxi to The Fowling Warehouse, Detroit
Taxi to The Heidelberg Project (unaired), Detroit
Taxi to Third Man Records, Detroit
Taxi to Hart Plaza, Detroit
Taxi to Historic Fort Wayne, Detroit
Pit Stop #12 at Historic Fort Wayne, Detroit, Michigan, USA

10 JunLos Angeles, USA
11 JunLeg 1Tokyo, Japan
12 Jun
13 JunTravel
14 JunLeg 2Luang Prabang, Lao PDR
15 Jun
16 JunLeg 3Ho Chi Minh City I, Vietnam
17 Jun
18 JunLeg 4Ho Chi Minh City II, Vietnam
19 JunLeg 5Dubai, UAE
20 Jun
21 JunTravel
22 JunLeg 6Kampala, Uganda
23 Jun
24 JunLeg 7Bern I, Switzerland
25 Jun
26 JunLeg 8Bern II, Switzerland
27 Jun
28 JunLeg 9Split, Croatia
29 Jun
30 JunLeg 10Overijssel, Netherlands
1 Jul
2 JulLeg 11London, UK
3 JulLeg 12Detroit, USA
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 