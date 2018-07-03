10 Jun Los Angeles, USA 11 Jun Leg 1 Tokyo, Japan 12 Jun 13 Jun Travel 14 Jun Leg 2 Luang Prabang, Lao PDR 15 Jun 16 Jun Leg 3 Ho Chi Minh City I, Vietnam 17 Jun 18 Jun Leg 4 Ho Chi Minh City II, Vietnam 19 Jun Leg 5 Dubai, UAE 20 Jun 21 Jun Travel 22 Jun Leg 6 Kampala, Uganda 23 Jun 24 Jun Leg 7 Bern I, Switzerland 25 Jun 26 Jun Leg 8 Bern II, Switzerland 27 Jun 28 Jun Leg 9 Split, Croatia 29 Jun 30 Jun Leg 10 Overijssel, Netherlands 1 Jul 2 Jul Leg 11 London, UK 3 Jul Leg 12 Detroit, USA

Neobie has sent me on my PM that I sent a document file of the TAR 31 timeline, and he wrote this from my PM:I got a subscription for FlightStats for this month, and was able to check some of the 2018 flights:For 13 Jun, I think teams took QV 314 from Hanoi to Luang Prabang, I couldn't find a QV 614.For 16 Jun, I think teams took VN 812 from Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh City, I couldn't find a VN 832.For 19 Jun, teams took Emirates into Dubai, based on the crew uniform seen on the episode.For 21 Jun, I know there was some wonky editing for the arrival into Kampala, but can you point me to the information for the Pulickal Airport Hotel?For 23 Jun, teams took an Emirates flight out of Uganda, based on the plane seats. A Kampala-Addis Ababa-Frankfurt-Zurich itinerary would get in too late for the 7:40am train shown on the episode.For 27 Jun, could you point me to where you got the train schedules?For 28 Jun, while I think the Tyler/Korey/Chris/Bret flight is correct, the other teams may have left the previous evening. There was a sighting of Leo/Jamal running for their flight in Zurich Airport the evening of 27 Jun, and we see Victor/Nicole scoring their standby tickets at Zurich Airport (the seats in the background match) at around 8:45pm (based on Victor's watch), matching with a Dusseldorf flight that left at 9:02pm. It couldn't have been 8:45am on 29 Jun; they would already be in Dusseldorf by then.For 29 Jun, many flights into Amsterdam were delayed, and the episode showed when the teams actually got into Schiphol. We also see Victor/Nicole/Tyler/Korey get tickets on a 5:20pm to 7:15pm flight into Amsterdam, which matches OS 375 from Vienna.I see that you listed some Pit Stop durations as exact and some others as approximate. Could I check if you had a source for the ones with definitive timings?And here's Neobie's timeline comparison. He helped me on this awesome work.at Hermosa Beach Pier, Hermosa Beach, California, USATaxi to Los Angeles Intl Airport, Los Angeles, CaliforniaAA 169 (1218-1529+1, scheduled 1225-1555+1) to Narita Intl Airport, Narita, Chiba Prefecture, JapanBus to Dougen-Zaka, Tokyo, Tokyo Metropolis, JapanRupert/Laura, Chris/Bret, Janelle/Britney, Colin/Christie, Nicole/Victor, Rachel/Elissa, Korey/TylerWalk to Izakaya Mameyakko, TokyoLeo/Jamal, Becca/Floyd, Rachel/Elissa, Korey/Tyler, Corinne/Eliza, Art/JJWalk to ACB Lock & Security, TokyoWalk to EDGEof, TokyoTaxi to Onarimon Station, TokyoWalk to Shiba Park, TokyoTaxi to Atago Jinja, Tokyo(~28h) at Atago Jinja, Tokyo, Tokyo Metropolis, JapanExtended Pit Stop at Atago Jinja(0042-0425) at Atago JinjaTaxi to Tickets Today, TokyoTaxi to Narita Intl AirportVN 311 (0952-1320, scheduled 1000-1330) to Noi Bai Intl Airport, Hanoi, Viet NamQV 314 (1910-2030) to Luang Prabang Intl Airport, Luang Prabang, Luang Prabang Province, Lao PDRTransport to Villa Santi Hotel, Luang PrabangLeo/Jamal, Rupert/LauraTuk tuk to Wat Sensoukaram, Luang PrabangAll other teamsWalk to Wat SensoukaramWalk to Khem Khong, Luang PrabangColin/Christie, Nicole/Victor, Rachel/Elissa, Leo/Jamal, Becca/Floyd, Janelle/Britney, Chris/BretWalk to Night market, Luang PrabangTyler/Korey, Corinne/Eliza, Rupert/Laura, Becca/FloydWalk to École Maternelle Louangprabang, Luang PrabangTyler/KoreyWalk to Night marketTuk tuk to Elephant Village, Ban Xieng Lom, Luang Prabang ProvinceJamal, Nicole, Corinne, Britney, Christie, Elissa, Becca, Chris, Tyler, RupertElephant at Elephant VillageTuk tuk to Dock, Wat Xiengthong, Luang PrabangBoat to The Grand Luang Prabang Hotel, Luang Prabang(~48h) at The Grand Luang Prabang Hotel, Luang Prabang, Luang Prabang Province, Lao PDRExtended Pit Stop at The Grand Luang Prabang Hotelat The Grand Luang Prabang HotelTuk tuk to Luang Prabang Intl AirportVN 931 (1440-1603, scheduled 1440-1605) to Siem Reap Intl Airport, Siem Reap, Siem Reap Province, CambodiaVN 812 (1820-1938, scheduled 1820-1930) to Tan Son Nhat Intl Airport, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet NamTaxi to Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine, Ho Chi Minh CityColin/Christie, Becca/Floyd, Rachel/Elissa, Janelle/Britney, Nicole/Victor, Leo/Jamal, Chris/BretTaxi to CREATV, Ho Chi Minh CityTyler/Korey, Corinne/ElizaTaxi to Thanh Đa, Ho Chi Minh CityChris/BretWalk to Thanh ĐaTaxi to Kingdom Karaoke, Ho Chi Minh CityTaxi to Hồ Thị Kỷ Flower Market, Ho Chi Minh City(~28h) at Hồ Thị Kỷ Flower Market, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet NamExtended Pit Stop at Hồ Thị Kỷ Flower Market(0247-) at Hồ Thị Kỷ Flower MarketTaxi to SnowTown Saigon, Ho Chi Minh CityTaxi to Driving Test and Training Center III, Ho Chi Minh CityJamal, Elissa, Victor, Eliza, Chris, Becca, Colin, Janelle, KoreyMotorcycle at Driving Test and Training Center IIITaxi to Binh Quới Tourist Village, Ho Chi Minh CityWalk to Tầm Vu Park, Ho Chi Minh City(~15h) at Tầm Vu Park, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Namat InterContinental Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City(0146-0440) at InterContinental SaigonTaxi to Tan Son Nhat Intl AirportVJ 803 (1115-1245) to Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, ThailandEK 377 (1543-1835, scheduled 1550-1900) to Dubai Intl Airport, Dubai, Dubai Emirate, UAETaxi to Al Faqa, Dubai EmirateTaxi to Dubai Frame, DubaiLeo/Jamal, Colin/Christie, Tyler/KoreyTaxi to Burj Khalifa, DubaiChris/Bret, Janelle/Britney, Nicole/Victor, Becca/Floyd, Rachel/ElissaTaxi to Dubai Garden Glow, DubaiRachel/ElissaTaxi to Burj KhalifaTaxi to Stage Nightclub, Soho Garden, DubaiTaxi to Amwaj 4, DubaiZipline to Dubai Marina Mall, DubaiWalk to Dubai Marina, Dubai(~26h) at Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dubai Emirate, UAEExtended Pit Stop at Dubai Marina(0225-) at Dubai MarinaTaxi to Dubai Intl AirportEK 723 (1038-1346, scheduled 1030-1335) to Addis Ababa Bole Intl Airport, Addis Ababa, EthiopiaET 334 (1609-1828, scheduled 1805-1810) to Entebbe Intl Airport, Entebbe, Central Region, UgandaTaxi to Uganda Ntl Mosque, Kampala, Central RegionTaxi to Owino Market, KampalaTaxi to Ggaba, KampalaTaxi to Jahazi Pier, Kampala(~17h) at Jahazi Pier, Kampala, Central Region, Ugandaat Speke Resort, Kampalaat Speke ResortTaxi to Equity Agency, KampalaTaxi to Entebbe Intl AirportEK 730 (1609-2229, scheduled 1620-2250) to Dubai Intl AirportLX 243 (0143-0624, scheduled 0135-0625) to Zurich Airport, Zurich, Canton of Zurich, SwitzerlandTrain IC 8 (0740-) to Bern Station, Bern, Canton of Bern, SwitzerlandTrain IC 61 to Interlaken Ost Station, Interlaken Ost, Canton of BernTrain to Grindelwald Station, Grindelwald, Canton of BernWalk to Hotel Gletscherschlucht, GrindelwaldKorey, Becca, Leo, Christie, Nicole, Elissa, ChrisVan to Gletscherschlucht, GrindelwaldTyler, Floyd, Jamal, Colin, Victor, Rachel, BretWalk to GletscherschluchtWalk to Hotel GletscherschluchtHelicopter to Handegg, Guttannen, Canton of BernTyler/Korey, Becca/Floyd, Colin/Christie, Rachel/Elissa, Chris/BretVan to Haaggen, GuttannenWalk to HandeggLeo/Jamal, Nicole/VictorFunicular to Gelmersee, GuttannenFunicular to HandeggCar to Michaelskirche, Meiringen, Canton of Bern(~39h) at Michaelskirche, Meiringen, Canton of Bern, SwitzerlandExtended Pit Stop at Michaelskirche(0456-0605) at MichaelskircheCar to Ballenberg, Hofstetten bei Brienz, Canton of BernCar to Oberschwanden, Schwanden bei Brienz, Canton of BernCar to Ländteveg, Brienz, Canton of BernBoat to Grandhotel Giessbach, Brienz(~31h) at Grandhotel Giessbach, Brienz, Canton of Bern, Switzerland(1619-) at MichaelskircheWalk to Meiringen Station, MeiringenTrain to Lucerne Station, Lucerne, Canton of Lucerne, SwitzerlandTrain to Zurich AirportLeo/Jamal, Colin/Christie, Becca/FloydLX1060 (2056-2223, scheduled 2045-2215) to Hamburg Airport, Hamburg, GermanyVictor/NicoleLX 4402 (2102-2215, scheduled 2040-2200) to Düsseldorf Airport, Düsseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, GermanyTyler/Korey, Chris/BretLX 960 (0622-0746, scheduled 0620-0745) to Berlin Tegel Airport, Berlin, GermanyEW 8988 (0948-1126, scheduled 0940-1120) to Split Airport, Split, Split-Dalmatia, CroatiaVictor/NicoleEW 9960 (1005-1156, scheduled 0940-1130) to Split AirportLeo/Jamal, Colin/Christie, Becca/FloydEW 7984 (1201-1356, scheduled 1020-1225) to Split AirportTaxi to Caffe Bar birac, Bačvice Bay, SplitTaxi to Hermitage Cave, Park uma Marjan, SplitTaxi to Kajuni Bay, SplitBoat at Kajuni BayTaxi to Diocletian's Palace, SplitBoat to Matejuka Pier, Split(~18h) at Matejuka Pier, Split, Split-Dalmatia, Croatia(0853-1135) at Matejuka PierTyler/KoreyTaxi to Riva Travel, SplitAll other teamsWalk to Riva TravelVictor/Nicole, Tyler/KoreyOS 746 (1540-1654, scheduled 1510-1630) to Vienna Intl Airport, Vienna, Vienna State, AustriaOS 375 (1815-1959, scheduled 1720-1915) to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Amsterdam, North Holland, NetherlandsBecca/FloydQS 1083 (1440-1615) to Václav Havel Prague Airport, Prague, Czech RepublicQS 8618 (2027-2146, scheduled 1730-1900) to Amsterdam Airport SchipholColin/Christie, Leo/JamalU2 7998 (2132-2347, scheduled 1530-1755) to Amsterdam Airport SchipholTrain to Zwolle Station, Zwolle, Overijssel, NetherlandsTrain to Kampen Station, Kampen, OverijsselBicycle to Jachthaven, KampenVictor/NicoleBicycle to Erf 29, KampenBicycle to Vispoort, KampenBicycle to IJsselkade, KampenBicycle to De HeuLtjes, KampenBicycle to New Tower, KampenBicycle to IJsselkadeBecca/FloydBicycle to Erf 29Bicycle to VispoortBicycle to Erf 29Bicycle to VispoortBicycle to IJsselkadeBicycle to Kampen StationCar to Smit Giethoorn, Giethoorn, OverijsselBoat to Camping d'Hof, GiethoornBoat to Museum Giethoorn, GiethoornBoat to Bovenwijde, Giethoorn(~34h) at Bovenwijde, Giethoorn, Overijssel, Netherlandsat De Koperen Hoogte, Zwolle(2213-0155) at De Koperen HoogteTaxi to Amsterdam Airport SchipholU2 8868 (0745-0809, scheduled 0705-0720) to Gatwick Airport, Crawley, England, UKTaxi to Gatwick Aviation Museum, CrawleyHelicopter to Dover Castle, Dover, EnglandHelicopter to Falcon London Heliport, London, EnglandWalk to Masthouse Terrace, LondonBoat to Embankment Pier, LondonWalk to Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, Piccadilly Circus, LondonTaxi to The Serpentine, Hyde Park, LondonBoat at The SerpentineLeo/Jamal, Tyler/Korey, Nicole/VictorTaxi to Kensington Rd, LondonTaxi at Kensington RdTaxi to Camden Lock Place, London(~14h) at Camden Lock Place, London, England, UK(0353-0429) at Camden Lock PlaceTaxi to Heathrow Airport, LondonDL 17 (1029-1353, scheduled 1035-1348) to Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Detroit, Michigan, USATaxi to Spirit of Detroit, DetroitLeo, Tyler, ColinWalk to Guardian Building, DetroitWalk to Spirit of DetroitTaxi to The Fowling Warehouse, DetroitTaxi to The Heidelberg Project (unaired), DetroitTaxi to Third Man Records, DetroitTaxi to Hart Plaza, DetroitTaxi to Historic Fort Wayne, Detroitat Historic Fort Wayne, Detroit, Michigan, USA