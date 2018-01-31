Age: 31Hometown: North Manchester, IndianaCurrent residence: Denver, ColoradoOccupation: Career CounselorHobbies: TravelI love meeting new people in new places, yoga, meditation, and gambling.Pet peeves: Ignorance and unwillingness to try and walk in other people's shoes and being interrupted by a man.Three words to describe you: Empathetic, effervescent, and excitable.What's your personal claim to fame?My ever-evolving career. From being a waitress in Indiana, working at a plant nursery in Florida, to a receptionist at a crematory, and eventually working in career services and business consulting with a dual MBA and Master of Public Health.Who or what is your inspiration in life?My parents. My dad is one of the hardest working people I know. My mom tutors incarcerated women, volunteers on Election Day, and contributes to our local community in a loving, selfless way.If you could have three things on the island, what would they be and why?A bag of Skittles. I'm addicted to candy and just one Skittle a day would keep me going through starvation! Next, a deck of cards so I could get people to play games that require deceit, and try to read tells, and tampons, because, duh.Which Survivor contestant are you most like?I hope I'm a mix between Kelley Wentworth and Aubry Bracco. Kelley is a badass game player who would do anything to win. She gets people to trust her and is still a snake. I'm also a little bit Aubrystrategic, very intuitive, but slightly neurotic and quirky.What's your reason for being on Survivor?As Probst says, Survivor is a human experiment. I am fascinated, as a huge fan, to watch how people interact and deceive when pushed to their limits. Can't wait to have a front row seat! I want to prove to myself that I can take on this insane physical and mental challenge. Survivor is the greatest game on earth, and I'd like to try my hand at it.Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor?I will survive because of my innate ability to make people feel comfortable. I don't give up. I'm a resilient person who has done a lot to design my own life. I have the mental and physical stamina to last, even if I don't look like it. I think I am just sweet and sour enough to come out on top.