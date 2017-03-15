« previous next »
TAR 29: Seth Tyler
Biography


 
Age: 37
Hometown: Seattle, Wash.
Current occupation: Police Officer

Describe what you do: I protect and serve the residents of Bellevue, Wash.

3 words to describe you: Driven, focused and silly. Favorite hobbies: Hiking, snowboarding and camping.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? I am most proud of becoming a police officer.

What scares you most about traveling? Traveling to a place where I don't speak the language.

What excites you most about traveling? Exploring new destinations and cultures excites me.

What qualities do you hope your partner has? I hope my partner is a hard worker who will never give up, no matter how difficult a task is.

What qualities will be hard for you to put up with in a partner? Someone who isn't in the race to win.

What do you think will be the biggest challenge you and your teammate face? We will probably have a task that one of us will have a hard time with. Being able to work together to complete this task will be extremely important.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why? Australia. It has such vast natural areas.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Race (other than winning one million bucks)? I hope to make lifelong friends along the way.

Follow on Instagram: @tylset
Re: TAR 29: Seth Tyler
Re: TAR 29: Seth Tyler
Meet Seth Tyler From The Amazing Race Season 29

Watch Seattle police officer Seth Tyler talk about his rural upbringing, why he's been such a big fan of Race over the years, and which one skill he admits he's terrible at.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zK2XYP6yxtE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zK2XYP6yxtE</a>
Re: TAR 29: Seth Tyler
I'm really sorry to see this team go. They ran a great race and could have gone much further I think...darn U-Turns!

Good Interview:

http://www.realitytvworld.com/news/exclusive-seth-tyler-talks-about-the-amazing-race-season-29-21829.php


Quote
And do you have any idea how long after Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce found the passport and officially checked in to the Pit Stop that you guys arrived? 

Seth Tyler: We figured we were anywhere between 5 and 20 minutes behind them. We had an argument at the market with the vendors about our Brazilian currency, during which time our camera guy fell and injured his ankle, which wasn't shown on the episode
:ascared:

 
Read more at http://www.realitytvworld.com/news/exclusive-seth-tyler-talks-about-the-amazing-race-season-29-21829.php#0MrkvlIYiIXo1KgC.99
Re: TAR 29: Seth Tyler
Quote
Seth Tyler: [...] Perhaps starting with the weaving rather than desks may have made a difference, but who knows? Hindsight is always 20/20.

We have the same thought. :ascared But yeah, who knows?


Why did the interviewer ask them about the drama between the other U-turned team instead of whether or not they won something for Leg 1? ???

A bit unrelated, but why don't we have an interview for Franny & Jessie? ???
Re: TAR 29: Seth Tyler
I think I posted one in their threads... ???
Re: TAR 29: Seth Tyler
They were a strong team, so it made sense to uturn them, even though it took a lot to take them down
Re: TAR 29: Seth Tyler
Post-Finale interview!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hzAZiqRzvhE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hzAZiqRzvhE</a>
Re: TAR 29: Seth Tyler
Random but Seth was in this video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1e02jDQ_iTg
