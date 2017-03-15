BiographyAge: 37Hometown: Seattle, Wash.Current occupation: Police OfficerDescribe what you do: I protect and serve the residents of Bellevue, Wash.3 words to describe you: Driven, focused and silly. Favorite hobbies: Hiking, snowboarding and camping.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? I am most proud of becoming a police officer.What scares you most about traveling? Traveling to a place where I don't speak the language.What excites you most about traveling? Exploring new destinations and cultures excites me.What qualities do you hope your partner has? I hope my partner is a hard worker who will never give up, no matter how difficult a task is.What qualities will be hard for you to put up with in a partner? Someone who isn't in the race to win.What do you think will be the biggest challenge you and your teammate face? We will probably have a task that one of us will have a hard time with. Being able to work together to complete this task will be extremely important.What country and place would you most like to visit and why? Australia. It has such vast natural areas.What do you hope to accomplish by running The Race (other than winning one million bucks)? I hope to make lifelong friends along the way.Follow on Instagram: @tylset