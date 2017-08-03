« previous next »
Author Topic: Survivor 34: Game Changers Discussion  (Read 6752 times)

Offline RealityFreakWill

Survivor 34: Game Changers Discussion
Survivor: Game Changers (Preview)

Survivor returns with Game Changers, coming this Spring. Only CBS

Offline fossil-racer

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
Hyped :funny:
Sandra is not winning again. IF she does, she is going to be the best player ever.
Tony won't win.
JT I doubt will win again. (He doesn't look as attractive as before :funny:)
I doubt Tai/Aubry will make to far.
Malcolm won't win. Should have won the first time.
Cirie- I think she can do better than the last time she played.

Michaela- So glad she's back. Redemption time.
Online Jobby

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
OK I'VE NOT WATCHED FOR LIKE SINCE CIERA'S LAST SEASON BUT I'LL WATCH FOR CIRIE, SANDRA AND CIERA!!!
Offline SarcasmMode

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
I'm really hoping Ciera does well. She's one of my all time favourites. Epic MEH on JT and Malcolm both.
Offline stekay

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
Quote from: SarcasmMode on December 24, 2016, 05:08:20 PM
I'm really hoping Ciera does well. She's one of my all time favourites. Epic MEH on JT and Malcolm both.

Epic meh on JT Malcolm and Ozzy. My bottom 3 all on one season
Online Jobby

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
I'm just glad Rushell isn't in the list anymore.
Offline David

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
Somebody explain me why half of this cast is casted when they brought nothing new to Survivor. Make this theme deserving and bring people who DID make a change in the game. Tyvm
Offline stekay

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
People with potential to change the game? Who even knows. The male casting is the worst ever and the female casting is pretty awful too.
Online Jobby

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
Sandra: Anyone but not me type of game (but she would have been a game changer IF she managed to ousted all the Villians and go to the final three and win as a queen)

Ciera: Tried to CHANGE the game to her way but fail terribly / vote out her mom / game changer? Okay if you force feed it

Cirie: Changed the way people think about couch potatoes playing the game. Did "change" the game by convincing Erik to give up Immunity (otherwise he could have gone all the way to the end but I still don't think that guy can win)

Andrea: Female schemer? But, what did she change?

Ozzy: Challenge king? Changed the way people see how you can use physical ability to play the game too.. but if he had won, that would have been a game changer... okay, perhaps Ozzy was a big reason Aitu 4 won every IC going into the merge and survived. But the game changer was Yul, and Jonathan Penner, not Ozzy.
Online Jobby

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
I'll rather they just call this All-stars 2 and let us go on with life.

It's like Fans VS Favourites 2 but you get back Phillip?? :groan:

I'm complaining about the theme, but not the potential season. I believe as with all other all-returnees season, it should be epic... but the theme... Survivor you can do better.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
I am really not a fan of three-peaters regardless of how much I liked them before.  I am disappointed ....
Offline stekay

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
It's like they had the theme before the cast and just tried to force it on whatever 20 they ended up choosing
Offline fossil-racer

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
Well, the most questionable contestant would be Sierra from season 30. (Apparently, she was a replacement for Natalie A from 29 according to Redmond) I never in a million years thought she would be back :funny:

Online ZBC Company

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
i belive some castaway had game change moments need come back
Offline Marionete

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
Yeah, you're right, but it's still a far stretch.
Only the 4th all-returnee season and the most recent one aired in the last TV season :groan: Why did they need to force the theme so much?
Offline gamerfan09

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
I REALLY doubt it was "Game-Changers" from the start because if so why was Alexis and So even up for consideration in the first place? :lol:

That said, this, unlike Cambodia (which squandered excellent potential), truly gives off a 'TAR24 of Survivor' vibe. Let's hope I'm wrong and this ends up as the best returnee season since HvV.
Offline Marionete

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
I've heard rumours about Jeff not liking the season that much, but I hope they're only rumours. :-X
Offline gamerfan09

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
Jeff hating a season is for the better, he loved s30-31+ 33 and hated KR and SJDS.
Online Jobby

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
But he loved FvF 1 and HvV...  :knock:
Offline SarcasmMode

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
Quote from: gamerfan09 on January 16, 2017, 08:53:28 AM
Jeff hating a season is for the better, he loved s30-31+ 33 and hated KR and SJDS.

Hopefully that means all the casual bait goes home early <3
Offline Marionete

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
YES!

But tbh what's the casual bait this season?
We have Tai, Ozzy, Malcolm, Tony, Cirie, Michaela and maybe Caleb as the most liked people in my view, but tbh I love that the last 4 are returning and I enjoyed Malcolm in Philippines a lot. :?

But I just want Ozzy out as soon as possible, and hopefully he goes out pre-swap :lol:
Offline fossil-racer

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
I feel like this cast wasn't the best.

They could have cast Parvati, Chaos Kass or Kelley Wentworth. Those are actually game changers.
Offline Marionete

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers (Premiere 3/8/17)
I'm pretty sure Parvati has worked too much with production behind-the-scenes to ever be back and Kass or Wentworth would probably decline the invitation to this season (and maybe they did) due to extreme recency.
Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers Discussion
I can't wait watch Tony "spyschack"ing sandra
Offline TimPaige

Re: Survivor 34: Game Changers Discussion
Woww, that's a very, very good idea. I can not wait.
