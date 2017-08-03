Sandra: Anyone but not me type of game (but she would have been a game changer IF she managed to ousted all the Villians and go to the final three and win as a queen)



Ciera: Tried to CHANGE the game to her way but fail terribly / vote out her mom / game changer? Okay if you force feed it



Cirie: Changed the way people think about couch potatoes playing the game. Did "change" the game by convincing Erik to give up Immunity (otherwise he could have gone all the way to the end but I still don't think that guy can win)



Andrea: Female schemer? But, what did she change?



Ozzy: Challenge king? Changed the way people see how you can use physical ability to play the game too.. but if he had won, that would have been a game changer... okay, perhaps Ozzy was a big reason Aitu 4 won every IC going into the merge and survived. But the game changer was Yul, and Jonathan Penner, not Ozzy.