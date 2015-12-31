« previous next »
The Amazing Race Wii Video Game, New Version?
« on: December 31, 2015, 06:39:00 PM »
So as some of you may know, there is a Amazing Race game for the Wii, however many agree that it does not capture the true spirit of the race. So I wanted to ask you guys these two questions.
1. Would it be cool to have a new, better Amazing Race game?
2. If yes, what changes would you add to the game? (E.x. Have players, 1 or 2, be limited on money so that they have to decide what flights to take, cabs, trains, and even whether or not to pay for a hotel or sleep outside like in the first few seasons.)

I already have my answers, but I wanted to know if others would support the idea.
Re: The Amazing Race Wii Video Game, New Version?
« Reply #1 on: January 02, 2016, 04:56:21 PM »
I haven't played the game for the Wii, but tried the app, which is pretty much the same thing. A great executed Amazing Race game would be, well, amazing! The things it would need is more of a open world where you could drive and transport yourself, navigate on your own, have more countries, cities and places to visit, a bigger variety of tasks with higher difficulty, character customization and better implementation of the money limitation. Also, it should come out on a console that enables the producers to add new features, tasks etc. to the game.
Re: The Amazing Race Wii Video Game, New Version?
« Reply #2 on: January 03, 2016, 04:23:40 PM »
I think the only problem is finding a gaming company that would care to make it represent the true feeling of the show. Would Bethesda be willing to do it? I'd make it myself if I had $.
Re: The Amazing Race Wii Video Game, New Version?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:20:50 PM »
thanks for sharing with your expirience

I haven't played the game for the Wii, but tried the app, which is pretty much the same thing. A great executed Amazing Race game would be, well, amazing! The things it would need is more of a open world where you could drive and transport yourself, navigate on your own, have more countries, cities and places to visit, a bigger variety of tasks with higher difficulty, character customization and better implementation of the money limitation. Also, it should come out on a console that enables the producers to add new features, tasks etc. to the game.
Re: The Amazing Race Wii Video Game, New Version?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:36:11 PM »
I've never played the game but watched some videos.

There are some new modern videogames out there, plus the PC.
Wouldn't it be nice if they could expand the game in all senses? Variety of characters, tasks, episodes, locations...everything!
