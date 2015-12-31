So as some of you may know, there is a Amazing Race game for the Wii, however many agree that it does not capture the true spirit of the race. So I wanted to ask you guys these two questions.

1. Would it be cool to have a new, better Amazing Race game?

2. If yes, what changes would you add to the game? (E.x. Have players, 1 or 2, be limited on money so that they have to decide what flights to take, cabs, trains, and even whether or not to pay for a hotel or sleep outside like in the first few seasons.)



I already have my answers, but I wanted to know if others would support the idea.