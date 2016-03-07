Amazing Race models: we were 100 per cent editedWe absolutely were not making that train, reveal Instagram beauties.Amber Dowling - Mar 11witzerland may be beautiful, but it proved to be Jessica VerSteeg and Brittany Oldehoffs downfall on the last episode of The Amazing Race. Thanks to a tough bench Detour, followed by an even tougher flag Road Block in which no other teams would share their information with the Instagram models, they fell way behind the pack and became the third team eliminated from the Race.We caught up with Oldehoff after her elimination to find out why it looked as though they refused to run for that fateful train that could have kept them in the game, what host Phil Keoghan is really like, and whether theyre hoping to gain anything from their time on the show.How did you pick yourselves back up once you knew you were eliminated?Oldehoff: We knew we were done prior to even the connecting train. We didnt have tickets for the train we were supposed to get on so we couldnt get on the train no matter what. We knew we were done probably three hours before we hit the mat. Once it sunk in for about 10 minutes we just had a blast on the train. We just accepted it.It was edited to look as though you werent running for that train, but what youre saying is it wasnt nearly that close?Oldehoff: We were 100 per cent edited. I had probably a thousand different tweets on Twitter about it. We were actually walking to buy tickets and by the time we got them the train was already gone so it didnt matter anyway. We absolutely were not making that train.Is it safe to say Jessica attempted to zip through the flag challenge a little more quickly than they showed as well then?Oldehoff: Yeah, she actually was more upset that the other women didnt include her versus feeling like she should have been helped and she was last. They didnt show that one of the girls actually showed her one flag, and it was the wrong flag. To this day who knows if it was an accident or on purpose. Now that I know the girl personally Im going to say it was an accident. Anyhow Jessica actually finished all the flags in under 10 minutes but we were there 20 minutes longer because of that one flag.Was there anything we didnt see at home that went down during that bench challenge?Oldehoff: It was very frustrating for us. We realized at the end of it, we were all holding this newspaper and I wished I hadve looked at the date of the newspaper because in giant print on the front page was the number 191, which was the correct number we needed. It was in giant letters. Im wondering if theres some coincidence behind that. On our third pass, a local had been giving teams answers, and we saw it but we werent sure what to do so we kept it in mind. And then after the fourth time  they only showed us doing it three times  we decided to just use it. And it was the same number that was on the newspaper.The Amazing RaceNow that you know the other teams a little better, which team is the most likely to sabotage another in the future?Oldehoff: After watching this episode, I dont think it would be anybody specific, but Blair was the most determined. She was the one on the train telling everyone to hide. So maybe Blair.What was that like, watching that later and knowing they were so determined for you to go home that they were hiding from you?Oldehoff: The sad reality is we knew they were on the train, so I dont know why they were hiding. But we thought it was a little immature. We probably would have done what Zach and Rachel did and just sat there and been like, Guys grow up, were not doing that. But at the end of the day they were trying to eliminate us and it worked. So good for them.Now that its over who are you keeping in touch with?Oldehoff: Were actually friends with every single team, and I dont just say that for interview purposes. I talk to Tyler and Korey every other day. I talk to Blair every day. Im watching the next episode at her house with everybody.Did anyone apologize to you?Oldehoff: Oh yeah everybody texted us that night. They were like, Are you okay? We see whats going on on social media. Everyone personally made an apology. We dont hold it against them.Whats Phil Keoghan like in real life?Oldehoff: I was blown away by Phil. Watching him on TV he seems like this great guy, but he has so much personality that you dont see and you dont get until youre in person with him. Hes funny and sarcastic and witty. You dont get to really see that on television.Are you hoping to parlay The Race into anything else in the future?Oldehoff: For sure. My personal reason for doing the show is Im actually trying to switch from modelling to TV hosting, so I wanted to get my foot in the door and do something. Hopefully that will parlay over at some point.